Tip Time Preview
IOWA (16-6, 7-4) vs. ILLINOIS (12-10, 5-6)TIME: 6:00 p.m.TV: BTN – Kevin Kugler and Shon Morris on the call.SERIES: Purdue holds a 90-76 edge in the overall series between the two schools. The Boli...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news