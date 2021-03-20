Tip Time Preview
GRAND CANYON 17-6 vs. IOWA 21-9TIME: 5:25 p.m.TV: TBS – Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, and Evan Washburn on the call. SERIES: This will be the first meeting between Iowa and Grand Canyon.THE LINE: Iowa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news