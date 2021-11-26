Tip Time Preview

PORTLAND STATE 2-2 vs. IOWA 5-0

TIME: 6:00 p.m.

TV: BTN+– Matt Menzl and Jay Wilson on the call.

SERIES: This is the first meeting between Iowa and Portland State.

THE LINE: Iowa is a 23 point favorite

THE NUMBERS

OFFENSE: PORTLAND STATE – 80.5 PPG, 45.4% FG, 25.6% 3 PT FG. IOWA – 99.6 PPG, 50.3% FG, 39.4% 3 PT FG.

DEFENSE: PORTLAND STATE – 61.0 PPG, 35.4% FG, 24.7% 3 PT FG. IOWA – 68.4 PPG, 41.8% FG, 31.9% 3 PT FG.

THE LINEUPS

PORTLAND STATE

6-8 forward James Jean-Marie – 15.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

6-5 guard Marlon Ruffin – 12.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

6-10 forward Khalid Thomas – 9.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

6-5 guard Michael Carter – 7.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

6-1 guard Mikal Starks – 4.8 points and 2.5 assists per game.

IOWA

6-0 guard Joe Toussaint – 6.4 points and 5.4 assists per game.

6-1 guard Jordan Bohannon – 11.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per game.

6-5 guard Connor McCaffery – 1.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

6-8 forward Keegan Murray – 26.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

6-9 forward Filip Rebraca – 6.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

PLAYER TO WATCH – Keegan Murray – What will the Iowa forward do next? He set a new career high in each of the first three games of the season, which was pretty amazing, including a 27 point and 21 rebound performance. Then in the last game he scored Iowa’s first 17 points on his way to a new career high of 29. He’s playing at an incredibly high level right now and it’s worth the price of admission.

KEY MATCHUP – Filip Rebraca vs. Khalid Thomas – It feels like the Iowa big man is due for somewhat of a breakout performance. He’s yet to reach double figures in scoring in any game, but that could change on Friday evening. Thomas is a pretty solid inside player for Portland State and will be a nice test for the Iowa big man.

STATS AND NOTES

Iowa has won 75 of their last 80 home non-conference games.

The Hawkeyes have scored over 100 points in three of their five games this season. The last time Iowa opened the season cracking the century mark in three of five games was back in the 1997-98 season.

Head Coach Fran McCaffery enters his 26th season as a head coach now has achieved 472nd career victories and has 221 career wins as the Iowa head coach. Fran McCaffery has guided Iowa to 20 wins or more in seven of the last nine seasons. He has led Iowa to Big Ten upper division finishes eight of the last nine years.

Jordan Bohannon returned for his sixth season. He is Iowa’s career leader in assists (645), free throw percentage (.889), games played (147), and 3-pointers (379). His 379 triples are the most by a player in Big Ten history.

Iowa is the only Division I program with two sets of brothers on the 2021-22 roster, with one being identical twins. Connor and Patrick McCaffery are two years apart, while Keegan and Kris Murray are identical twins. The Murray twins are one of four twins on Division I rosters this season (Arizona State, San Diego State, and SIUE).

Redshirt senior Connor McCaffery ranked fourth in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio last season (3.7) and ranked first nationally in 2020 (4.6). He has started the last two games with his brother, Patrick, sidelined with an ankle issue.

Keegan Murray was named to the preseason All Big Ten list. Last season Murray was named to the All Freshmen team. He was one of only five players nationally last year to amass 200 points, 35 blocks, 25 steals, and 15 3-pointers. He has set a career high for points in each of the first three games. He scored 27 points and pulled down a career best 21 rebounds in the win over NC Central. He is the first 20 rebound Hawkeye player since Greg Brunner had 23 in 2006 against Minnesota. He is the first Iowa player to score over 20 points and pull down 20 rebounds in the same game since Bruce “Sky” King in 1977 against Ohio State.

Kris Murray scored a career high 16 points and 7 rebounds in the season opening victory over Longwood. Murray missed Tuesday’s game against NC Central due to illness, but is expected to be back in uniform on Thursday night.

Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis had career best performance against NC Central. Perkins scored a career high 13 points and he had a team high three steals. Ulis had a career best 12 points and also dished out a team high four assists.

Patrick McCaffery and Josh Ogundele missed Iowa’s last game. McCaffery missed his second straight due to an ankle injury. Ogundele was a non-Covid related illness. Both are expected to play on Friday.

Iowa has three new scholarship players joining the roster. Center Riley Mulvey and forward Payton Sandfort are freshmen players for the Hawkeyes and forward Filip Rebraca, who is a graduate transfer from North Dakota. Sandfort scored a career best 21 points in the in over Alabama State.

Iowa is 1-0 this season in games played on a Friday. The Hawkeyes are 30-15 during the McCaffery era in games played on Friday. The Hawkeyes are 1-0 this season on BTN+.

KenPom.com has Iowa ranked as the 27th best team in the country and Portland State is at 225th. KenPom.com predicts Iowa to win by the score of 87-64.

THE PICK

The last of the easy part of the Iowa schedule is upon us.

While most Hawkeye fans will be focused on what happens in Lincoln earlier in the day, the Iowa basketball team will be like a serving of Thanksgiving leftovers, which is always good too.

This one is Iowa hosting Portland State. This is the first time the two schools have met and it will likely be a one-sided affair. Their only wins are over something called Everygreen State and a school called George Fox.

It appears that Portland State doesn’t mind getting out and running and that will be fine with the Hawkeyes. They will glad play an up and down game on Friday because that’s what Fran McCaffery loves.

One thing that will be interesting out of the gate is if Patrick McCaffery and Josh Ogundele will be back on the court. McCaffery has missed the last two games with an ankle issue, but is expected to be back on Friday night. Ogundele needs minutes with Iowa’s schedule becoming tougher starting on Monday and two Big Ten schools with outstanding big men on the horizon.

Look for Iowa to once again try to establish things on the defensive end of the floor out of the gate. And look for the Hawkeyes to stay aggressive on the offensive end. One of the keys will continue to be Iowa’s bench. They have been really good in the last few games, particularly the shooting and scoring from Tony Perkins and Payton Sandfort.

This should be another one-sided victory for the Hawkeyes. IOWA 92 PORTLAND STATE 63