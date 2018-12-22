Tip Time: Savannah State vs. Iowa
SAVANNAH STATE (3-10) vs. IOWA (9-2)TIME: 12:01 p.m.TV: BTN PLUSSERIES: Iowa and Savannah State have only met one time and that was in 2016, when the Hawkeyes scored a 116-84 win. THE LINE: Iowa is...
