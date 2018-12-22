Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-22 09:45:45 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tip Time: Savannah State vs. Iowa

Uj2bdblewmq4fqfqqask
Could be a big game ahead for Joe Wieskamp against Savannah State.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport.com
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

SAVANNAH STATE (3-10) vs. IOWA (9-2)TIME: 12:01 p.m.TV: BTN PLUSSERIES: Iowa and Savannah State have only met one time and that was in 2016, when the Hawkeyes scored a 116-84 win. THE LINE: Iowa is...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}