Winter sports are right around the corner and Media Days serve as unofficial kickoff events for those new seasons. Iowa men's wrestling held Media Day for its 2023-24 season, highlighted by head coach Tom Brands addressing several issues in his season-opening press conference. The state of Iowa's ongoing sports wagering investigation has impacted multiple sports at Iowa, including the men's wrestling team. While the names of the student-athletes involved have not been officially released, it is known that several are facing potential suspensions under the NCAA's current policies regarding sports wagering among student-athletes. Of course, those policies are in flux at the moment, which Brands addressed at the beginning of his comments. "As you know, we are in the middle of a situation here regarding sports wagering reinstatement. The Division I Council, [NCAA] President Charlie Baker, they're working hard to get it right. That's a good thing," said Brands. Yesterday the NCAA pushed back the timeline on its decision to formally announce changes to its policies regarding punishment for sports wagering by student-athletes and reinstatement, delaying that decision until at least November 8. The delay in that decision will cost any impacted wrestlers a competition date -- Iowa's season is set to get started at Cal Baptist on November 4 (8 PM CT) -- just as it will cost Noah Shannon another game on the football field. The difference, of course, is that Shannon has already missed two-thirds of his senior season, while the impacted wrestlers will still have several more opportunities to wrestle this season. "We know that November 8 we're going to know more, and we're hopeful that we'll have a decision then. If you keep talking about the November 8 decision, you have to credit the NCAA leadership for trying to get it right. You credit our administration for standing by us," added Brands. "This has never been an issue where these guys have not been accountable. They've told the truth. They've been accountable. Let the punishment fit the crime."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub20gQnJhbmRzIG9uIHRoZSBDQ0EgZGVsYXlpbmcgdGhlIGdhbWJs aW5nIGRlY2lzaW9uOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV3hMNVJIaFNm ViI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1d4TDVSSGhTZlY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg QWRhbSBKYWNvYmkgKEBhZGFtX2phY29iaSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hZGFtX2phY29iaS9zdGF0dXMvMTcxNzYyMjI2MTMwODMy NjMxNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI2LCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Asked what impact the potential suspensions had on preparation for the upcoming season, Brands dismissed the idea that any "uncertainty" about the lineup changed off-season preparations for any wrestlers on the team. "It never changes that you're wrestling, competing for a national team title, and individually it never changes that you're competing and wrestling for individual titles," explained Brands. "It's natural to maybe check out in some of these situations, but our guys have been patient, and they're facing it. They're facing it like you face adversity, and that is one day at a time, and you control what you can control, and you move on every day." Brands was enthusiastic about several high-profile transfers that joined the Iowa program over the offseason: North Dakota State's Jared Franek (157) and Michael Caliendo (165) and Oklahoma State's Victor Voinovich (149). "They're awesome. The portal obviously helped that transition," said Brands. "When I say transition, not transitioning them here, but the transition -- when you're looking at your roster and maybe what's thrown at you and how you're dealing with certain things, certainly the new portal rules, we had to utilize them. We jumped in that arena." Brands highlighted the firepower they bring to the Iowa roster. "They're not just new additions. Two of them are All-Americans [Franek, 4th at 157 in 2023, and Caliendo, 7th at 165 in 2023], and one of them was in the Round of 12 [Voinovich]." He also noted that it was easy for Iowa to pursue them in the transfer portal because they already had familiarity with them after recruiting them during high school. "These are good wrestlers that we know because we looked at them when they were in high school. We looked at these guys. We know where they come from. We know where their strengths were as high school wrestlers. They were on our watch list. We recruited them." Brands praised the improved depth of the roster, though he also poured cold water on the idea of wrestle-offs being used to settle any spots in the starting lineup. "I don't know how much we're going to put -- how much emphasis we're going to put on a wrestle-off situation. This is something where the eyeball test is important. We've got a lot of upgrade in the depth of that roster."

In addition to the decorated additions from the transfer portal, another noteworthy new face in the Iowa practice room is freshman Ben Kueter, a two-sport star at Iowa City West who intends to complete in football and wrestling at Iowa as well. The plan, Brands explained, is for Kueter to focus exclusively on football during the fall and transition to wrestling and give that sport his exclusive attention at the end of the football season. "You mentioned Kueter, and the best thing that Ben Kueter can do is focus on football," explained Brands. "The only way that this is going to work is that he focuses on football until they're done with their bowl game, and when they're done with their bowl game, he comes over here and he focuses on wrestling here until we're done. He's done that, and it's not a yo-yo situation where it's in and out." As Brands noted, balancing both sports is something that Kueter has been doing for a while. "A lot of people want to know, well, how is he going to do this. He's been doing it his whole life." Brands was also asked about the 2022 rule change that permits wrestlers to compete in up to five events (dual meets or tournaments) while still retaining the ability to use a redshirt season. "I don't know if I really liked it last year and learned to like it real quick. I think it's great. We will definitely use it. We have some freshmen -- you mentioned one of them, Gabe Arnold. There's some other freshmen that we will definitely be plugging into that rule. I think it's a great rule."

While discussing wrestlers in this year's lineup, Brands praised the leadership of Real Woods, the returning Big Ten champion and NCAA runner-up at 141 lbs. "I think leadership is a lot of things, and one of them is when you're a dominant wrestler, at least domination minded, and you're winning at a high level, and the charisma that you have, I think that naturally helps you to pull people's attention to you, whether you're becoming a fan favorite, a household name, or a leader in a high-powered wrestling room." "But he's shared the spotlight, or I should say he came in and there was a guy like Spencer Lee that he was sharing the limelight with, and it works well," Brands explained. "These guys aren't wired the way that they've got to have the attention or the spotlight on them. They just go out and do what they do best, and it's pretty doggone entertaining when they let it fly in a sport that sometimes can be a little slow and mundane if you're just trying to eke it out. But he's not trying to eke it out. He can score points very quickly, very explosively from all positions." Brands also singled out Drake Ayala at 125 lbs. Ayala started several matches for Iowa in 2021-22 while Spencer Lee recovered from double knee surgery. He redshirted last season and went 13-1 with a 71% bonus rate, with his only loss coming against Lee. "Drake Ayala is awesome. He's a leader. He's everything that you want lifestyle wise, so on, so forth. You say that a lot. Coaches want that a lot. I think that's why it's stated a lot," noted Brands. "Drake Ayala is the epitome of that. He doesn't want credit. He shies from it. I know that he knows that he has work to do, and he's humbly working." The only other lineup note offered by Brands was that both Kolby Franklin and Zach Glazier had "opportunities" at 197 lbs and that they needed to "seize" those opportunities.