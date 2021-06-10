Tommy McIntosh visits Iowa City

Michigan WR/TE Tommy McIntosh is scheduled to make an official visit to Iowa City on June 25, but was able to squeeze in an unofficial visit Thursday to get a little preview. For the 6-foot-4, 200-pound McIntosh, it was his first time on campus at Iowa and overall the trip left him impressed with what the Hawkeyes have to offer.

"It went great," said McIntosh. "I got to meet everyone and tour all the facilities and academic buildings and also got to do a photo shoot with the uniform. It was a lot of fun."

The Iowa coaching staff offered a scholarship to McIntosh on April 22 and really like his potential to grow into a tight end in college.

"I talked mostly with Brian Ferentz, but also a lot with Kirk Ferentz and Tyler Barnes from the recruiting office," McIntosh said. "They think I can put on some weight and maintain my athleticism and speed."

Leaving Iowa City on Thursday night, McIntosh was headed straight to Indiana where he be making an official visit with the Hoosiers this weekend. That will be followed by official visits to Wisconsin and Iowa in what is shaping up to be quite a Big Ten battle, although other scholarship offers include Texas, Utah, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Cincinnati, and Vanderbilt, among others.