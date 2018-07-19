We continue our look back at the Ferentz era of Iowa football with our Top 20 games.

As you would expect, the very best wins are in the Top Ten of our list. A magical bowl win, a game from this past season, last second field goals, and unexpected blowouts make the list. Ranking the Top 10 was very difficult and challenging, but the top game ended up being a fairly easy selection.

Thanks again to all the great folks on YouTube.com who have put up highlights over the years.



1. Cap One Bowl 2005 The 2004 Iowa football season ended up being a magical one and ended with a magical play in Orlando. After a 2-2 start to the season, Iowa got on a roll, winning their final seven regular season games and landing in the Capital One Bowl against LSU. It was Nick Saban’s final game with the Tigers before heading off to take over the Miami Dolphins and the Tigers played like it early on. With just under 13 minutes left in the game, Iowa was cruising, leading 24-12. Enter Jamarcus Russell, who guided the Tigers to a pair of fourth quarter scores and a one point lead with just 46 seconds left in the game. Drew Tate drove the Hawkeyes to near midfield and as the clock was ticking to zero, he launched a pass down the field. It fell into the waiting arms of Warren Holloway and Iowa had their walk-off win, 30-25. The magical Capital One Bowl win is the best of the Ferentz era.

2. Ohio State 2017 Ohio State came to Iowa City as nearly a three touchdown favorite. After dropping an early season contest to Oklahoma, the Buckeyes were back to rolling and potentially headed to the College Football Playoff once again. It’s also good to remind everyone that Iowa basically never beats the Buckeyes. The Hawkeyes had four, yes, four wins over the Buckeyes since the early 60’s. Then this amazing game happened. Amani Hooker opens the game with an interception return for a score and the Hawkeyes were off and running. Ohio State rallied and the game was tied at 17 in the second quarter when Iowa scored a touchdown and then converted a Josh Jackson interception (one of his three on the day) and built their lead to 31-17 at the break. The Hawkeyes continued to extend their lead in the second half, including fake field goal pass that led to another score. Eventually, Iowa built their lead to 48-17 and won the game 55-24. Iowa winning was unexpected. Iowa winning by 31 points? Totally unexpected. Probably the most shocking result of the Ferentz era.

3. Orange Bowl 2010 A major bowl was one of the missing holes on the resume of Kirk Ferentz. Iowa had made a trip to Miami in early 2003 and lost to USC. This time they would face Georgia Tech from the ACC and their rather unique offense, which focused primarily on running the football. Iowa has rolled through most of the season before losing two of their last three without injured quarterback Ricky Stanzi. The Hawkeye signal caller was back for the bowl game and played well, throwing for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The real stars of the day were the Iowa defense and Hawkeye defensive coordinator Norm Parker. The long time DC drew up a perfect game plan and led by Orange Bowl MVP Adrian Clayborn, Iowa put away Georgia Tech, 24-14. It also gave us the moment where Ricky Stanzi became Captain America.

4. Wisconsin 2004 – clinch share of Big Ten title in Kinnick If you would have told the Iowa coaches and players five games into the season that they would be playing for a Big Ten title in the final game of the year, they would have told you that you were crazy. Iowa was 2-3 to start the season and led by quarterback Drew Tate and a hellacious defense with Chad Greenway, Abdul Hodge, and Matt Roth, Iowa was riding a six game win streak into the season ending. Thanks to Ohio State upsetting Michigan earlier in the day, the winner of this game would grab a share of the Big Ten title. It was a defensive battle well into the 2nd quarter. The Badgers tied the game at 7 and then Tate found Clinton Solomon for a 51 yard score just before halftime. Iowa was never threatened from that point on, cruising to a 30-7 win and one of the coolest scenes at Kinnick Stadium ever. Under the lights, Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes hoisted the Big Ten championship trophy at Kinnick and it was one of the top moments of the Ferentz era.

5. Michigan 2002 In any special season there’s always a moment where you realize that a team is special. For Iowa football in 2002, it was the day they went to Ann Arbor and officially became the “Bullies of the Big Ten”. It’s rare when teams go into Michigan Stadium and totally dominate the Wolverines. Iowa did that on this October afternoon, beating them up one side and down the other. The final was 34-9 and honestly the game wasn’t even that close. Brad Banks for the Heisman Trophy was officially launched in Ann Arbor as he threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

6. MSU 2009 I’ve long said that the game played between Iowa and Michigan State in 2009 is the hardest hitting and most physical game I have ever witnessed. Ricky Stanzi and Kirk Cousins did their best to try and generate offense, but the Spartans led 6-3 heading into the fourth quarter. A pair of Daniel Murray field goals put Iowa on top 9-6 in the fourth quarter. Then Cousins found Blair White for the game’s first touchdown with 1:37 left. Stanzi then led the Hawkeyes down the field. A big third down pass to Trey Stross got the Hawkeyes down to the 31 yard line of the Spartans. Then a strike to Derrell Johnson-Koulianos followed by a holding call on Michigan State put Iowa at the 7 yard line. On fourth down on the final play of the game, Stanzi hit Marvin McNutt for the 15-13 victory.

7. Michigan 2016 The Wolverines came to Kinnick as nearly a 20 point favorite and rightfully so. Jim Harbaugh’s club was 9-0 and looking to continue their streak in early November against the Hawkeyes. Iowa had just been blown out the previous week at Penn State, so an upset seemed highly unlikely. Yet, strange things tend to happen at Kinnick Stadium under the lights and that’s exactly what happened in this game. Michigan jumped out early to a 10-0 lead, but a Jaleel Johnson safety got Iowa on the board. Then a big Akrum Wadley touchdown just before halftime got put Iowa down just 10-8 at the break. Iowa took an 11-10 lead in the third quarter before Michigan went up 13-11 in the fourth quarter. With 1:23 left in the game, C.J. Beathard and Akrum Wadley helped get the Hawkeyes down the field. A third down eight yard run by Beathard set up Keith Duncan for a walk-off 33 yard field goal and a 14-13 Iowa victory.

8. Penn State 2008 If you are sensing a theme here, you would be right. Once again, a name brand school comes to Iowa City with an undefeated season on the line and under the lights at Kinnick, they leave with a loss. Not only was it an amazing night, but it was also a “Greene Out” for Shonn Greene, who was on his way to winning the Doak Walker Award in 2008. Iowa hosted Penn State on this evening and the Nittany Lions were looking to get Joe Paterno one more national title in his career. Iowa got on the board first, but Penn State scored the next 13 points in the first half. They tacked on a field goal in the third quarter to go up 16-7 before Ricky Stanzi found Derrell Johnson-Koulianos for a score to pull the Hawkeyes within two. The Nittany Lions answered with another score and as the fourth quarter got underway, they led 23-14. Greene, who rushed for 117 yards and 2 scores, found the end zone again to get Iowa within two, 23-21. It looked like Penn State was headed for more points when Tyler Sash picked off a pass and then Stanzi marched the Hawkeyes down the field, finding DJK for key receptions. Then Daniel Murray came off the bench and connected from 31 yards away for a 24-23 victory.

9. Ohio State 2004 After reaching 3-3 on the season, you can probably point to Iowa’s win over Ohio State as the point where the Hawkeyes run really took off in 2004. Iowa had not beaten Ohio State since 1991, but this ended up being a one-sided contest. What was remarkable about this season was the Hawkeyes have lost virtually every running back and were down to walk-on Sam Brownlee. One of the major highlights of the game was Brownlee juking A.J. Hawk for a nice run during this game. Iowa led 10-0 at the half. After a pair of touchdown passes by Drew Tate, who threw for 331 yards in the victory, the Hawkeyes were out to a 24-0 lead in the third quarter. They pushed it to 33-0 before the Buckeyes finally got on the scoreboard. The final was 33-7 and honestly it wasn’t even that close.