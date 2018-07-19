

As Kirk Ferentz heads into his 20th season as Iowa's head coach, he sits at 143 career wins leading the Hawkeye program. If you would have asked Ferentz after his first year, he would have probably joked about being fortunate to get to his third season as the head coach, yet here he is heading into his 20th year as the head hawk. Along the way, as you would expect, there have been a number of historically great games that have been played and won by the Hawkeyes. Trying to come up with the twenty best is quite a task, but we attempted to rank them. Up first are the ten games in the bottom of the Top 20. It's filled with some thrilling finishes, crazy games, and important bowl victories. Here's the Top 20 wins of the Ferentz Era, 11-20. Our thanks to all the Iowa fans who put up great You Tube highlights that we have included in this countdown.

11. Purdue 2002 I think it’s fair to call this the Dallas Clark game. Later in 2002, Clark would be named the winner of the John Mackey Award, which is given to the top tight end in the country. He probably won on this October afternoon with a performance for the ages. This was one heck of a game that went back and forth and wasn’t decided until an Adolphus Shelton interception in the final minute. Purdue led 14-10 at the half after returning a blocked field goal for a score. Then the Hawkeyes blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown to take the lead, 17-14 in the third quarter. Later in the quarter, Clark took a Brad Banks pass near the sidelines and ran past everyone in a Purdue uniform for a 95 yard touchdown. The Boilers rallied to take a 28-24 lead with six minutes left. Banks took off on an amazing scramble and then with Iowa facing a fourth and goal with one minute left in the game, Banks found Clark for a 7 yard touchdown.

12. Outback Bowl 2004 Iowa’s first trip to Tampa proved to be a memorable one as the Hawkeyes dominated Ron Zook’s Gators in the Outback Bowl. Florida struck first early in the game on a 70 yard touchdown pass, but after that Iowa’s offense, defense, and special teams took over, scoring the next 27 points of the game. That was capped by a Matt Melloy blocked punt returned for a score. Fred Russell was the offensive star for the Hawkeyes in this game, rushing for 150 yards. Nate Kaeding did his part too with three made field goals as Iowa defeated Florida, 37-17.

13. Outback Bowl 2009 After losing to Florida in the 2006 Outback Bowl the Hawkeyes returned to Tampa for a third time in 2009 to face South Carolina. The Gamecocks were coached by Steve Spurrier, who had quite a bit of history in the state and in the Tampa area. Like the 2004 Outback Bowl, this turned out to be a one-sided contest. Iowa was clicking late in the year, finishing the season strong and they put their foot on the gas against South Carolina. The Hawkeyes rode the running of Shonn Greene, who rushed for 121 yards and a dominating defense that forced five turnovers to a 31-0 lead after three quarters. The final was 31-10 and Iowa had their second win in the Outback Bowl.

14. ISU 2003 While Iowa had broken the rock and Kirk Ferentz had the Hawkeye program humming along, the one thing he hadn’t done heading into the 2003 season was beat Iowa State. Iowa had dominated the rivalry, winning every game from 1983 to 1997. Iowa State won in 1998 and had beaten the Hawkeyes five straight times. Thanks to outstanding special teams play from Sean Considine, who had two blocks in the game, and the legs of Fred Russell, who rushed for 75 yards, Iowa was able to break their losing streak against the Cyclones. There have been other very good games in this series during the Ferentz era, but this win was the most important.

15. Indiana 2009 It was Halloween and there were more than a few tricks and treats in this wild game. Frankly, it might be the wildest game of the Ferentz era. Coming off consecutive wins over Michigan, Wisconsin, and Michigan State, the Hawkeyes were sluggish. Another big hurdle was Ricky Stanzi throwing it to the wrong team, which led to the Hoosiers taking a 21-7 lead into the break. Indiana was driving early in the 3rd quarter looking to go up by three scores when the craziest play of the Ferentz era happened. Ben Chappell’s pass bounced off Christian Ballard, off A.J. Edds, and into the hands of Tyler Sash, who raced 86 yards for the score to make it 21-14 in Indiana’s favor. Stanzi continued to struggle and the Hoosiers pushed their lead to 24-14 before Iowa exploded. Stanzi, who threw for 337 yards on the day, hit Marvin McNutt for a 92 yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Then he found Derrell Johnson-Koulianos for a 66 yard score two minutes later and Iowa suddenly had the lead, 28-24. Iowa added two more scores for a convincing 42-24 victory that seemed darn near impossible to imagine in the third quarter.

16. Nebraska 2015 There wasn’t anything particularly dramatic about Iowa’s season ending win over Nebraska, but it was significant because it capped the first 12-0 regular season in school history and the Hawkeyes did it in Lincoln. It wasn’t easy for Iowa to wrap up a perfect regular season. After a scoreless first quarter, Iowa finally got on the board with a pass from C.J. Beathard to George Kittle. Then they gave it right back when Desmond King muffed a punt and Nebraska tied it at seven. The game changing play happened in the middle of the second quarter when Husker QB Tommy Armstrong was intercepted by Parker Hesse and he strolled into the end zone from four yards away. In the second half, Iowa’s ground game got going with a pair of long touchdown runs by Jordan Canzeri, who had 140 yards on the day. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a 28-20 victory and Iowa finished the regular season undefeated.

17. PSU 2009 There are two things that everyone in Happy Valley on this Saturday night will remember. First, the rain. It rained and rained and rained some more leading up to the game. Buckets of rain. The other thing that everyone will remember is the sound of Adrian Clayborn blocking a punt. It’s hard to hear any sounds on the field when there are 100,000 fans in the stands, but the thud could be heard in the press box. Clayborn’s blocked punt changed the game early in the fourth quarter. It was a slugfest early on and the Nittany Lions were controlling things, leading 10-0 after one quarter and 10-5 at the half. Clayborn’s block and 53 yard return for a touchdown put Iowa up 11-10. Adam Robinson finished the day with 88 yards rushing and score a touchdown as Iowa pulled away for a 21-10 victory.

18. Insight Bowl 2010 The one thing Iowa fans will remember leading up to the Insight Bowl was the drama off the field. Derrell Johnson-Koulianos had been booted from the team and leading rusher Adam Robinson was suspended. A season with high expectations hadn’t gone as planned, but the Hawkeyes finished up on a high note thanks to Marcus Coker and Micah Hyde. Coker moved into the starting spot at running back and rushed for 219 yards in the game on 33 carries. Missouri QB Blaine Gabbert was having a good night as well with over 400 yards passing. Many of those passes were to T.J. Moe, who Iowa struggled to cover. After a Mike Meyer field goal early in the third quarter, Iowa was up 20-10. Then Gabbert ran for one score and passed for another and heading into the fourth quarter the Tigers were up 24-20. Gabbert gave Missouri a lead and then he gave it back with about 5:30 left in the game, forcing a pass and seeing it intercepted by Hyde, who weaved his way down the field for a 72 yard touchdown, giving Iowa a 27-24 victory.

19. Pittsburgh 2015 The Iowa/Pittsburgh series during the Ferentz era has given us some really good and entertaining games. The best one from an Iowa perspective was the contest at Kinnick in 2015 with a walk-off win thanks to the strong leg of Marshall Koehn. Iowa seemed to be in pretty good control of the game at halftime, holding a 17-7 lead after a late TD run by Jordan Canzeri. Then a blocked punt by the Panthers in the third quarter tie things up at 17 after three quarters. Iowa moved on top after another Canzeri touchdown in the fourth and then Nate Peterman found Tyler Boyd for a score to tie it at 24 with 52 seconds left. Then C.J. Beathard marched the Hawkeyes down the field in short order and after a short run by the Iowa quarterback, Koehn hit a 57 yard field goal at the final gun for the 27-24 win.