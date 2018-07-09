Top 20 offensive players of the Ferentz Era
We continue our look back at the Ferentz era of Iowa football this week by ranking the top twenty players on the offensive side of the ball.
Looking back at the past 19 seasons, it’s pretty amazing to see the level of talent that has made their home in Iowa City.
On the offensive side of the ball, there are multiple national award winners and All American players to choose from.
Trying to figure out how to rank these players was extremely difficult. One criteria that I’ve used is we stick to what the players did while they were an Iowa player and honors they received during that time impacted the ranking decisions. What they have done after Iowa was not a factor in our thought process.
A couple of thoughts on our conclusions.
The top five were easy to identify, but the order was challenging. I felt good about the top two in that order, but the rest of the top five was difficult to rank.
Ranking 5-10 was a challenge and I would bet there will be some who will be surprised that it includes Nate Kaeding and Drew Tate. My feeling in talking to people around the program over the years, Kaeding absolutely deserves to be there. Tate can be polarizing, but the numbers support his inclusion.
You could probably throw a blanket over the three running backs listed beyond Shonn Greene. I had the same issues when picking the All Ferentz era team. One of the harder decisions was leaving Albert Young off the top twenty list.
Everyone will have their own rankings and I’m sure most will have their own criteria and probably include other players who were not listed. These lists are meant to be fun and created a discussion, so we hope you enjoy it.
1. ROBERT GALLERY
I think if you try to identify the face of the Ferentz era on the offensive side of the ball, it has to be Robert Gallery. The value placed on the play of the offensive line cannot be understated and in terms of establishing the culture of Iowa football under Ferentz, Gallery is at the top of the list. Gallery played with a toughness and edge that is hard to duplicate and was the driving force for Iowa football in 2002 and 2003. He came back for his senior year and won the Outland Trophy and was a unanimous first team All American.
2. BRAD BANKS
In an era filled with great unexpected stories, few are better than the rise of Brad Banks. Heading into the 2002 season, he wasn’t on anyone’s preseason Heisman Trophy list. Yet, by the middle of October he was right in the thick of the race for college football’s most prized individual honor. In his senior year, Banks threw for 2,573 yards, 26 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions. He rushed for 435 yards and scored five times on the ground. He was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, won the Davey O’Brien Award, Chicago Tribune Silver Football, and was the first team All-American according to the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
3. SHONN GREENE
Like Banks, the Shonn Greene basically came out of nowhere from a national level of have the best season in Iowa football history running the football. At one point earlier in his career, Greene was even moved to safety during bowl prep. Thankfully that didn’t take and returned to running back. After missing the 2007 season due to academic issues, Greene came back to Iowa and worked himself back into shape for the 2008 year. In that season he rushed for 1,850 yards and 20 touchdowns. He rushed for over 100 yards in every game and averaged a stunning 6 yards per carry. Greene won the Doak Walker Award and was a unanimous first team All American.
4. BRANDON SCHERFF
If there’s a Robert Gallery 2.0 during the Ferentz era, it would certainly be Brandon Scherff. The native of Iowa arrived as a relatively lightly recruited player who participated in a variety of sports at the high school level. By his junior year, Scherff was regarded as one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the country, but like Gallery, he remained at Iowa for his senior year to chase the Outland Trophy. He won the award and was also named a unanimous first team All American.
5. DALLAS CLARK
As good as some of the other unexpected success stories have been during the Ferentz era, none tops the one authored by Dallas Clark. He wasn’t really recruited out of high school and walked on at Iowa. Played on special teams and was a reserve linebacker early on in his career. Then he switched to tight end in 2001 and as they say, the rest is history. In two years, Clark caught 81 passes for 1,281 yards and 8 touchdowns. In his junior year, he was named the recipient of the John Mackey Award and was a unanimous first team All American.
6. NATE KAEDING
It might seem odd to some that a kicker would be listed this high, but it’s not when you consider the impact Nate Kaeding had on Iowa football during his four years with the Hawkeyes. The Iowa City native joined the program in 2000 and early on faced some struggles. But, late in the year he found his groove and his field goal in the final minute against Texas Tech clinched the 2001 Alamo Bowl. Kaeding made a number of huge field goals in his career and he was one of the unquestioned leaders of Iowa’s specials teams. He scored a school record 373 career points, including one touchdown run on a fake field goal. In 2002, Kaeding was named the winner of the Lou Groza Award and was twice a first team All American (only one was consensus).
7. ERIC STEINBACH
Going back to the days of Hayden Fry, Iowa has had a tradition of taking tight ends and building them up into offensive lineman. That was the case with Eric Steinbach, who was a high school tight end when he arrived in Iowa City. He bulked up and turned himself into a great offensive guard. He was a two time first team All Big Ten player at the position and in his senior year, Steinbach was named a unanimous first team All American.
8. DREW TATE
I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that Tate being ranked this high will be a bit controversial. He was a first team All Big Ten selection in 2004 and helped lead an offense that had basically zero running backs to a Big Ten title. He second all-time in Iowa football history in passing yards (8,292) and touchdowns (61). Tate had a really good three year run and his senior year was sidetracked by a number of injuries that he tried to play though much of the year.
9. BRYAN BULAGA
It’s pretty rare to see a true freshman jump into the lineup on the offensive line, but that’s exactly what Bulaga did in 2007 when he arrived on campus. He initially played guard to get his feet wet and then moved out to tackle for a strong two year run at the position. Bulaga was a second team All Big Ten selection as a sophomore and then was a first team selection the following year as a junior before leaving for the NFL.
10. RILEY REIFF
After a bit of an interesting recruiting process, Riley Reiff joined the Iowa program and ended up redshirting in his freshman year. In his first year of playing, he saw some action at tackle before moving to guard for the rest of the season. Reiff then moved to left tackle for his final two years with the Hawkeyes before leaving early for the NFL. Reiff was a second team All Big Ten selection as a sophomore and then a first team honoree in his junior year.
11. FRED RUSSELL
While there were other players in the early 2000’s who garnered more attention and accolades, few were as important to the Iowa offense than Fred Russell. What he lacked in size, he made up for in heart and determination. Russell rushed for 2,760 yards and scored 17 touchdowns while playing from 2001-03 and was named first team All Big Ten in 2002 and second team in 2003.
12. MARVIN MCNUTT
It’s fair to say that Marvin McNutt was the best wide receiver of the Ferentz era and there’s probably a good case to be made that he deserves to be ranked higher on this list. He came to Iowa City as a quarterback and converted to wide receiver and essentially re-wrote the record book. He is Iowa’s all-time leading receiver in terms of yards (2,861), record holder in career touchdown receptions (28), and third all-time in receptions (170). He was named the Richter-Howard Big Ten Receiver of the Year in 2011 and 1st team All Big Ten that year and second team in 2010.
13. LADELL BETTS
You could make a good case that no one did more with less in the early years under Kirk Ferentz than Ladell Betts. The Hawkeye running back ranks 2nd all-time in career rushing yards with 3,686 yards and 25 touchdowns. In two of the three years under Ferentz, he earned second team All Big Ten honors and did so for Iowa teams that were still in the rebuilding stages of their development.
14. BRUCE NELSON
If Dallas Clark is the best walk-on to successful career story, then Bruce Nelson makes a strong case for the second best story in the early years under Kirk Ferentz. Nelson walked on at Iowa and was all of 240 pounds. He bounced around early in his career playing other positions along the offensive line before finding a home at center. He was one of the key players for Iowa’s great 2002 offensive line, directing traffic and making all the calls up front. In 2002, Nelson was named 1st team All American by a couple of services and was also a first team All Big Ten selection.
15. RICKY STANZI
You could write a book on Ricky Stanzi’s three year run at Iowa. In 2008 he eventually won a battle for the starting job that went into the season. It’s no coincidence that once he took over as the starter, Iowa took off and went on a great run from late 2008 into the 2009 season, winning 13 straight games. Iowa’s only losses in 2009 came with Stanzi sidelined due to injury. He finished his career third all-time in passing yards with 7,377 and also third in touchdown passes with 56.
16. AKRUM WADLEY
Like McNutt, I think there’s a good case to be made that Wadley deserves to be higher on this list. After struggling early in his career with fumbles, Wadley had a breakout four touchdown performance against Northwestern in 2015 and never looked back. He finished his Iowa career with 2,872 yards rushing, which is good for 5th all-time and 28 touchdowns. Wadley also caught 71 passes in his career for 761 yards and 7 more touchdowns.
17. C.J. BEATHARD
In some ways, it was the Stanzi story all over again. Beathard ended up winning a battle for the starting job and once he did, the Hawkeyes took off. With Beathard leading the way in 2015, Iowa won all 12 regular season contests on their way to a Big Ten West title. For his career, Beathard threw for 5,562 yards and 40 touchdowns. He was named 2nd team All Big Ten in 2015.
18. DERRELL JOHNSON-KOULIANOS
At the top of the most controversial players of the Ferentz era sits Derrell Johnson-Koulianos. While he was controversial and flamboyant, there’s also no denying his production. While he was colorful at times off the field, when it came to playing football, he simply made plays every Saturday. He is second all-time in receptions at Iowa with 173 and second in receiving yards with 2,616. He was Iowa leading receiver for three straight years and made a number of big catches along the way. DJK was a second team All Big Ten selection in 2009 and first team selection in 2010.
19. KEVIN KASPER
One of the more forgotten about players of the Ferentz era is Kevin Kasper. Part the reason is likely because he played before the rise of Iowa football under Ferentz really got going. That doesn’t mean we should ignore his outstanding production. Kasper caught 82 passes for 1,010 yards in 2000. That is one of only four 1,000 yard seasons by a receiver in school history. He finished is Iowa career with 157 receptions for 1,974 yards and 11 touchdowns and earned second team All Big Ten honors.
20. MARSHAL YANDA
No list of the 20 best players of the Ferentz era would be complete without Yanda. While the Iowa native has gone on to a distinguished career in the NFL, his stay in Iowa City was pretty good too. Yanda transferred in from the junior college ranks and moved into the starting lineup for the Hawkeyes. He started early at guard, but then moved to tackle for the rest of his Iowa career.