Top 40 junior Caleb Furst has many options
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A top 40 prospect in the class of 2021, Caleb Furst is emerging as one of the most heavily recruited frontcourt players in the Midwest.A 6-foot-9 power forward at Fort Wa...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news