Two weeks ago, Mazi Mosley, the No. 45 prospect in 2025 and one of the top guards in the country, scheduled an official visit to Iowa for this fall. Originally from California, Mosley is set to play for one of the top basketball programs in the country this winter, Montverde Academy in Florida.

Mosley caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to share why he made the decision to schedule a trip to Iowa City, his plans to play at Montverde this winter and other schools he plans to take OVs to.