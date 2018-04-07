One of the top five players in the class of 2020, elite point guard Jalen Suggs is looking to make the most of the recruiting process. The 6-foot-3 point guard at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis is coming off a state title in his sophomore year and was happy with the steps he and his team took throughout the course of the season. "I thought I did everything I needed to in order to help get my team to that point of a state championship," Suggs said. "To be able to win a state title was great because I feel like we had our ups and downs but we came together when it mattered the most and that got us the ring. "I started off a bit slow but toward the end of the year I cranked it up. I got my teammates involved and started scoring a bit more and that progressed to the state tournament, where I feel l played my best basketball." The interest has rolled in for Suggs, who counts Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, Marquette, Georgia Tech, Baylor, UCLA, Arizona State, Wake Forest and UNLV among his offers. He's well acquainted with Richard Pitino and the Gophers, and also took visits to Iowa and Iowa State to see what Fran McCaffery and Steve Prohm are doing with their programs.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Iowa: "The Iowa visit was great. It's always great seeing those coaches. I really love the staff there. They are real friendly, they know the game and I love going down there to see what they are about."

Iowa State: "Iowa State was equally as fun as Iowa. That coaching staff is great, too. I sat down with coach Prohm and we broke down a bit of film and discussed some point guard things and what they as a program run on offense. It was a time for me to get to know him and the program." Minnesota: "I love Minnesota. Obviously it's the hometown and assistant coach Ben Johnson and coach Pitino, they come into the gym pretty regularly. They are always there to check up and seeing them come in, it's all fun. I just saw the new facility they have for their athletic program and it's great. I like what they are doing there and I feel like Minnesota is a program on the uprise."

WHAT'S NEXT AND RIVALS REACTION