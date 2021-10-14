Top in-state games to watch

Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.

Game of the Week Valley vs. Dowling Catholic Why: The records never seem to matter in this showdown as two of the most prestigious football teams compete in one of Iowa's most heated prep rivalries. Dowling, which has struggled at times with injuries while losing three of their seven games, has bounced back from a slow start and hopes to get some momentum heading into the playoffs. Valley has lost a single time in 2021 to Southeast Polk while knocking off Ankeny, Waukee Northwest, Urbandale, and a number of others as well. The Tigers have scored 35-points or more in their last four contests. Senior quarterback Mason Morrow has been outstanding with taking care of the football in his final year at the high school level. The Tigers head into this battle as the favorites in what could be a battle that isn't decided until late. Top prospects to watch: Jalyn Thompson, Dowling (Interest) Jaylen Pettus-McMullen, Dowling (Interest) Jaxon Smolik, Dowling (Interest) Hank Lucas, Valley (Interest) Eli Raridon, Valley (Notre Dame Commit)

Another Big Game to Watch Indianola vs. Bondurant-Farrar Why: Bondurant-Farrar running back Titus Cram has pieced together an all state sophomore campaign and his play earned him a scholarship earlier in the fall from the Hawkeye coaches. He is nearly over 1,000 yards on the ground and is doing it by averaging 9.6 yards per carry. Cram also has his club undefeated with their toughest test of 2021 on the schedule against an Indianola team sporting a 6-1 record. Seniors Carter Erickson and Kael Kolarik will be crucial for this group as they hope to hand Bondurant-Farrar their first loss of the year. Top prospect to watch: Titus Cram, Bondurant-Farrar (Offer) Carter Erickson, Indianola (Interest) Kael Kolarik, Indianola (Interest) Honorable Mention Ankeny Centennial vs. Southeast Polk Ankeny vs. Waukee Northwest Beckman Catholic vs. MFL-Mar-Mac Bettendorf vs. Cedar Falls Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Johnston Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. OABCIG Grundy Center vs. North Tama Lewis Central vs. Dallas Center-Grimes Nevada vs. Humboldt Newton vs. Xavier Regina Catholic vs. Durant Spirit Lake vs. Southeast Valley Urbandale vs. Waukee Valley vs. Dowling Catholic West Branch vs. Wilton Western Dubuque vs. Waverly-Shell Rock

The Commitments Name: Aaron Graves High School: Southeast Valley Class of: 2022 Matchup: Southeast Valley at Spirit Lake Name: Kale Krogh High School: Ballard Class of: 2022 Matchup: Ballard at Algona Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson High School: Norwalk Class of: 2023 Matchup: Norwalk vs. Carlisle Name: Ben Kueter High School: Iowa City High Class of: 2023 Matchup: City High vs. Davenport West Name: Cody Fox High School: East Buchanan Class of: 2024 Matchup: East Buchanan vs. South Winneshiek Name: Cam Buffington High School: Winfield-Mount Union Class of: 2024 Matchup: Winfield-Mt. Union at English Valleys

The Offers Name: Xavier Nwankpa High School: Southeast Polk Class of: 2022 Matchup: Southeast Polk at Ankeny Centennial Name: Kadyn Proctor High School: Southeast Polk Class of: 2023 Matchup: Southeast Polk at Ankeny Centennial Name: JJ Kohl High School: Ankeny Class of: 2023 Matchup: Ankeny at Waukee Northwest Name: Alex Mota High School: Marion Class of: 2023 Matchup: Marion at Mason City Name: Andrew DePaepe High School: Pleasant Valley Class of: 2023 Matchup: Pleasant Valley at Dubuque Senior (Thursday) Name: Asa Newsom High School: Waverly-Shell Rock Class of: 2023 Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock at Western Dubuque Name: Kai Black High School: Urbandale Class of: 2023 Matchup: Urbandale vs. Waukee Name: Titus Cram High School: Bondurant-Farrar Class of: 2024 Matchup: Bondurant-Farrar at Indianola