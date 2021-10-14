Top in-state games to watch
Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.
Game of the Week
Valley vs. Dowling Catholic
Why: The records never seem to matter in this showdown as two of the most prestigious football teams compete in one of Iowa's most heated prep rivalries. Dowling, which has struggled at times with injuries while losing three of their seven games, has bounced back from a slow start and hopes to get some momentum heading into the playoffs. Valley has lost a single time in 2021 to Southeast Polk while knocking off Ankeny, Waukee Northwest, Urbandale, and a number of others as well. The Tigers have scored 35-points or more in their last four contests. Senior quarterback Mason Morrow has been outstanding with taking care of the football in his final year at the high school level. The Tigers head into this battle as the favorites in what could be a battle that isn't decided until late.
Top prospects to watch:
Jalyn Thompson, Dowling (Interest)
Jaylen Pettus-McMullen, Dowling (Interest)
Jaxon Smolik, Dowling (Interest)
Hank Lucas, Valley (Interest)
Eli Raridon, Valley (Notre Dame Commit)
Another Big Game to Watch
Indianola vs. Bondurant-Farrar
Why: Bondurant-Farrar running back Titus Cram has pieced together an all state sophomore campaign and his play earned him a scholarship earlier in the fall from the Hawkeye coaches. He is nearly over 1,000 yards on the ground and is doing it by averaging 9.6 yards per carry. Cram also has his club undefeated with their toughest test of 2021 on the schedule against an Indianola team sporting a 6-1 record. Seniors Carter Erickson and Kael Kolarik will be crucial for this group as they hope to hand Bondurant-Farrar their first loss of the year.
Top prospect to watch:
Titus Cram, Bondurant-Farrar (Offer)
Carter Erickson, Indianola (Interest)
Kael Kolarik, Indianola (Interest)
Honorable Mention
Ankeny Centennial vs. Southeast Polk
Ankeny vs. Waukee Northwest
Beckman Catholic vs. MFL-Mar-Mac
Bettendorf vs. Cedar Falls
Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Johnston
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. OABCIG
Grundy Center vs. North Tama
Lewis Central vs. Dallas Center-Grimes
Nevada vs. Humboldt
Newton vs. Xavier
Regina Catholic vs. Durant
Spirit Lake vs. Southeast Valley
Urbandale vs. Waukee
Valley vs. Dowling Catholic
West Branch vs. Wilton
Western Dubuque vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
The Commitments
Name: Aaron Graves
High School: Southeast Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Valley at Spirit Lake
Name: Kale Krogh
High School: Ballard
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Ballard at Algona
Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson
High School: Norwalk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Norwalk vs. Carlisle
Name: Ben Kueter
High School: Iowa City High
Class of: 2023
Matchup: City High vs. Davenport West
Name: Cody Fox
High School: East Buchanan
Class of: 2024
Matchup: East Buchanan vs. South Winneshiek
Name: Cam Buffington
High School: Winfield-Mount Union
Class of: 2024
Matchup: Winfield-Mt. Union at English Valleys
The Offers
Name: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Polk at Ankeny Centennial
Name: Kadyn Proctor
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Southeast Polk at Ankeny Centennial
Name: JJ Kohl
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Ankeny at Waukee Northwest
Name: Alex Mota
High School: Marion
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Marion at Mason City
Name: Andrew DePaepe
High School: Pleasant Valley
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Pleasant Valley at Dubuque Senior (Thursday)
Name: Asa Newsom
High School: Waverly-Shell Rock
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock at Western Dubuque
Name: Kai Black
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Urbandale vs. Waukee
Name: Titus Cram
High School: Bondurant-Farrar
Class of: 2024
Matchup: Bondurant-Farrar at Indianola
