 HawkeyeReport - Top in-state games to watch
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-14 11:16:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Top in-state games to watch

Luke Feddersen • HawkeyeReport
Staff
@iowapreps

Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.

Game of the Week

Valley vs. Dowling Catholic

Why: The records never seem to matter in this showdown as two of the most prestigious football teams compete in one of Iowa's most heated prep rivalries. Dowling, which has struggled at times with injuries while losing three of their seven games, has bounced back from a slow start and hopes to get some momentum heading into the playoffs. Valley has lost a single time in 2021 to Southeast Polk while knocking off Ankeny, Waukee Northwest, Urbandale, and a number of others as well. The Tigers have scored 35-points or more in their last four contests. Senior quarterback Mason Morrow has been outstanding with taking care of the football in his final year at the high school level. The Tigers head into this battle as the favorites in what could be a battle that isn't decided until late.

Top prospects to watch:

Jalyn Thompson, Dowling (Interest)

Jaylen Pettus-McMullen, Dowling (Interest)

Jaxon Smolik, Dowling (Interest)

Hank Lucas, Valley (Interest)

Eli Raridon, Valley (Notre Dame Commit)

Another Big Game to Watch

Indianola vs. Bondurant-Farrar

Why: Bondurant-Farrar running back Titus Cram has pieced together an all state sophomore campaign and his play earned him a scholarship earlier in the fall from the Hawkeye coaches. He is nearly over 1,000 yards on the ground and is doing it by averaging 9.6 yards per carry. Cram also has his club undefeated with their toughest test of 2021 on the schedule against an Indianola team sporting a 6-1 record. Seniors Carter Erickson and Kael Kolarik will be crucial for this group as they hope to hand Bondurant-Farrar their first loss of the year.

Top prospect to watch:

Titus Cram, Bondurant-Farrar (Offer)

Carter Erickson, Indianola (Interest)

Kael Kolarik, Indianola (Interest)

Honorable Mention

Ankeny Centennial vs. Southeast Polk

Ankeny vs. Waukee Northwest

Beckman Catholic vs. MFL-Mar-Mac

Bettendorf vs. Cedar Falls

Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Johnston

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. OABCIG

Grundy Center vs. North Tama

Lewis Central vs. Dallas Center-Grimes

Nevada vs. Humboldt

Newton vs. Xavier

Regina Catholic vs. Durant

Spirit Lake vs. Southeast Valley

Urbandale vs. Waukee

Valley vs. Dowling Catholic

West Branch vs. Wilton

Western Dubuque vs. Waverly-Shell Rock

The Commitments

Name: Aaron Graves

High School: Southeast Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Valley at Spirit Lake

Name: Kale Krogh

High School: Ballard

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Ballard at Algona

Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson

High School: Norwalk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Norwalk vs. Carlisle

Name: Ben Kueter

High School: Iowa City High

Class of: 2023

Matchup: City High vs. Davenport West

Name: Cody Fox

High School: East Buchanan

Class of: 2024

Matchup: East Buchanan vs. South Winneshiek

Name: Cam Buffington

High School: Winfield-Mount Union

Class of: 2024

Matchup: Winfield-Mt. Union at English Valleys

The Offers

Name: Xavier Nwankpa

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Polk at Ankeny Centennial

Name: Kadyn Proctor

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Southeast Polk at Ankeny Centennial

Name: JJ Kohl

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Ankeny at Waukee Northwest

Name: Alex Mota

High School: Marion

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Marion at Mason City

Name: Andrew DePaepe

High School: Pleasant Valley

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Pleasant Valley at Dubuque Senior (Thursday)

Name: Asa Newsom

High School: Waverly-Shell Rock

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock at Western Dubuque

Name: Kai Black

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Urbandale vs. Waukee

Name: Titus Cram

High School: Bondurant-Farrar

Class of: 2024

Matchup: Bondurant-Farrar at Indianola

Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of Iowa high school athletics.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}