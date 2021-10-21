Top in-state games to watch

Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.

Game of the Week

Bondurant-Farrar vs. Norwalk

Why: With one commit on the Norwalk sidelines and an offeree suiting up for Bondurant-Farrar, this late season matchup will sport a great deal of intrigue for Hawkeye fans.

Norwalk, who has won six of their eight contests in 2021, will be seeking to bounce back from a recent loss to Carlisle by a touchdown. Their future University of Iowa defensive lineman, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, has continued to make a name for himself in the trenches with 27 stops and seven tackles for loss. This junior's knack for causing havoc in the backfield of opponents will be needed to stop a 7-1

Bondurant-Farrar team that has seen some dominating performances by running back Titus Cram. This sophomore garnered a scholarship from the Hawkeye coaches earlier in the fall and has responded with over 1,100 total yards as well as 32 tackles on the defensive side of the ball. With both standouts wanting to help their squad to a win before the postseason, the tension will mount early in this battle.

Top prospects to watch:

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Norwalk (Committed)

Titus Cram, Bondurant-Farrar (Offered)