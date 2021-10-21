 HawkeyeReport - Top in-state games to watch
Top in-state games to watch

Class of 2024 running back Titus Cram faces Iowa commit Maddux Borcherding-Johnson this week.
Luke Feddersen • HawkeyeReport
@iowapreps

Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.

Game of the Week

Bondurant-Farrar vs. Norwalk

Why: With one commit on the Norwalk sidelines and an offeree suiting up for Bondurant-Farrar, this late season matchup will sport a great deal of intrigue for Hawkeye fans.

Norwalk, who has won six of their eight contests in 2021, will be seeking to bounce back from a recent loss to Carlisle by a touchdown. Their future University of Iowa defensive lineman, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, has continued to make a name for himself in the trenches with 27 stops and seven tackles for loss. This junior's knack for causing havoc in the backfield of opponents will be needed to stop a 7-1

Bondurant-Farrar team that has seen some dominating performances by running back Titus Cram. This sophomore garnered a scholarship from the Hawkeye coaches earlier in the fall and has responded with over 1,100 total yards as well as 32 tackles on the defensive side of the ball. With both standouts wanting to help their squad to a win before the postseason, the tension will mount early in this battle.

Top prospects to watch:

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Norwalk (Committed)

Titus Cram, Bondurant-Farrar (Offered)

Another Big Game to Watch

Newman Catholic at East Buchanan

Why: In what will likely be one of the toughest challenges this fall for Iowa commit Cody Fox, his East Buchanan will be hosting a talented and athletic group from Newman Catholic in the first round of the postseason. This sophomore has been a man among boys at the prep level with 48 tackles, four sacks, and 13.5 TFLs during the course of what will likely be an all state run. Their foes from Newman Catholic have won their last three contests and combined to score a total of 158-points.

Top prospect to watch:

Cody Fox, East Buchanan (Committed)

Honorable Mention:

Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Columbus Catholic

Benton vs. Central DeWitt

Cedar Falls vs. Dubuque Senior

Dubuque Hempstead vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Gilbert vs. Ballard

Glenwood vs. Dallas Center-Grimes

Humboldt vs. Algona

Janesville vs. Newell-Fonda

Johnston vs. Ames

Linn-Mar vs. Prairie

Maquoketa vs. Assumption

Montezuma vs. New London

Newton vs. Clear Creek-Amana

Pella Christian vs. Mediapolis

Regina Catholic vs. Cascade

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Carroll

Urbandale vs. Waukee Northwest

Van Meter vs. Pleasantville

Washington vs. West Burlington

Waukee vs. Dowling Catholic

Waukon vs. West Liberty

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Decorah

West Branch vs. Cardinal

The Commitments

Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson

High School: Norwalk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Norwalk at Bondurant-Farrar

Name: Ben Kueter

High School: Iowa City High

Class of: 2023

Matchup: City High at Davenport Central

Name: Aaron Graves

High School: Southeast Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Valley vs. Shelton

Name: Kale Krogh

High School: Ballard

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Ballard at Gilbert

Name: Cody Fox

High School: East Buchanan

Class of: 2024

Matchup: East Buchanan vs. Newman Catholic

Name: Cam Buffington

High School: Winfield-Mount Union

Class of: 2024

Recap: Buffington put together a dominating sophomore campaign that included 1,157 yards passing, 1,028 yards rushing, 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 6 TFL on a club that finished the fall at 4-3 overall.

The Offers

Name: Xavier Nwankpa

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Name: Kadyn Proctor

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Name: JJ Kohl

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Ankeny vs. Des Moines Lincoln

Name: Alex Mota

High School: Marion

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Marion at Waterloo East

Name: Andrew DePaepe

High School: Pleasant Valley

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Pleasant Valley at Iowa City West

Name: Asa Newsom

High School: Waverly-Shell Rock

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock vs. Decorah

Name: Kai Black

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Urbandale vs. Waukee Northwest

Name: Titus Cram

High School: Bondurant-Farrar

Class of: 2024

Matchup: Bondurant-Farrar vs. Norwalk

Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of Iowa high school athletics.

{{ article.author_name }}