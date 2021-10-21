Top in-state games to watch
Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.
Game of the Week
Bondurant-Farrar vs. Norwalk
Why: With one commit on the Norwalk sidelines and an offeree suiting up for Bondurant-Farrar, this late season matchup will sport a great deal of intrigue for Hawkeye fans.
Norwalk, who has won six of their eight contests in 2021, will be seeking to bounce back from a recent loss to Carlisle by a touchdown. Their future University of Iowa defensive lineman, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, has continued to make a name for himself in the trenches with 27 stops and seven tackles for loss. This junior's knack for causing havoc in the backfield of opponents will be needed to stop a 7-1
Bondurant-Farrar team that has seen some dominating performances by running back Titus Cram. This sophomore garnered a scholarship from the Hawkeye coaches earlier in the fall and has responded with over 1,100 total yards as well as 32 tackles on the defensive side of the ball. With both standouts wanting to help their squad to a win before the postseason, the tension will mount early in this battle.
Top prospects to watch:
Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Norwalk (Committed)
Titus Cram, Bondurant-Farrar (Offered)
Another Big Game to Watch
Newman Catholic at East Buchanan
Why: In what will likely be one of the toughest challenges this fall for Iowa commit Cody Fox, his East Buchanan will be hosting a talented and athletic group from Newman Catholic in the first round of the postseason. This sophomore has been a man among boys at the prep level with 48 tackles, four sacks, and 13.5 TFLs during the course of what will likely be an all state run. Their foes from Newman Catholic have won their last three contests and combined to score a total of 158-points.
Top prospect to watch:
Cody Fox, East Buchanan (Committed)
Honorable Mention:
Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Columbus Catholic
Benton vs. Central DeWitt
Cedar Falls vs. Dubuque Senior
Dubuque Hempstead vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Gilbert vs. Ballard
Glenwood vs. Dallas Center-Grimes
Humboldt vs. Algona
Janesville vs. Newell-Fonda
Johnston vs. Ames
Linn-Mar vs. Prairie
Maquoketa vs. Assumption
Montezuma vs. New London
Newton vs. Clear Creek-Amana
Pella Christian vs. Mediapolis
Regina Catholic vs. Cascade
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Carroll
Urbandale vs. Waukee Northwest
Van Meter vs. Pleasantville
Washington vs. West Burlington
Waukee vs. Dowling Catholic
Waukon vs. West Liberty
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Decorah
West Branch vs. Cardinal
The Commitments
Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson
High School: Norwalk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Norwalk at Bondurant-Farrar
Name: Ben Kueter
High School: Iowa City High
Class of: 2023
Matchup: City High at Davenport Central
Name: Aaron Graves
High School: Southeast Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Valley vs. Shelton
Name: Kale Krogh
High School: Ballard
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Ballard at Gilbert
Name: Cody Fox
High School: East Buchanan
Class of: 2024
Matchup: East Buchanan vs. Newman Catholic
Name: Cam Buffington
High School: Winfield-Mount Union
Class of: 2024
Recap: Buffington put together a dominating sophomore campaign that included 1,157 yards passing, 1,028 yards rushing, 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 6 TFL on a club that finished the fall at 4-3 overall.
The Offers
Name: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Name: Kadyn Proctor
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Name: JJ Kohl
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Ankeny vs. Des Moines Lincoln
Name: Alex Mota
High School: Marion
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Marion at Waterloo East
Name: Andrew DePaepe
High School: Pleasant Valley
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Pleasant Valley at Iowa City West
Name: Asa Newsom
High School: Waverly-Shell Rock
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock vs. Decorah
Name: Kai Black
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Urbandale vs. Waukee Northwest
Name: Titus Cram
High School: Bondurant-Farrar
Class of: 2024
Matchup: Bondurant-Farrar vs. Norwalk
