Top in-state games to watch

Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.

Game of the Week

Urbandale at Iowa City High

Why: With two 2023 prospects holding scholarships from the Hawkeyes in this contest, Urbandale vs. Iowa City High is definitely a game to follow for University of Iowa fans.

Iowa City High linebacker Ben Kueter has continued to take his game to new heights this fall and it has shown with the way he has played in all facets of the game. He has racked up 73 tackles, seven sacks, and 31.5 TFLs for a Class 5A team that has lost just once in 2021.

Urbandale has relied heavily on their passing game and that includes a number of huge plays from wide receiver Kai Black. This junior went over the 700-yard receiving mark and when combined with Graham Friedrichsen give his squad one of the best duos at wideout in the state.

Top prospects to watch:

Ben Kueter, Iowa City High (Committed)

Kai Black, Urbandale (Offer)

Graham Friedrichsen, Urbandale (Interest)