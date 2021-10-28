 HawkeyeReport - Top in-state games to watch
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-28 16:04:55 -0500') }} football

Top in-state games to watch

Luke Feddersen • HawkeyeReport
@iowapreps

Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.

Game of the Week

Urbandale at Iowa City High

Why: With two 2023 prospects holding scholarships from the Hawkeyes in this contest, Urbandale vs. Iowa City High is definitely a game to follow for University of Iowa fans.

Iowa City High linebacker Ben Kueter has continued to take his game to new heights this fall and it has shown with the way he has played in all facets of the game. He has racked up 73 tackles, seven sacks, and 31.5 TFLs for a Class 5A team that has lost just once in 2021.

Urbandale has relied heavily on their passing game and that includes a number of huge plays from wide receiver Kai Black. This junior went over the 700-yard receiving mark and when combined with Graham Friedrichsen give his squad one of the best duos at wideout in the state.

Top prospects to watch:

Ben Kueter, Iowa City High (Committed)

Kai Black, Urbandale (Offer)

Graham Friedrichsen, Urbandale (Interest)

Another Big Game to Watch

Waukee Northwest at Ankeny

Why: Ankeny quarterback JJ Kohl put together a dominating off-season that saw him land scholarships from Iowa and a number of other Division I programs in various locations. He has spent his junior campaign building on that and it shows with his command of the game this fall. He has thrown for over 1,600 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just two interceptions for one of the best teams in the state. Kohl will be challenged with one of the best defensive linemen in the state as Ben Reiland will be on the Waukee Northwest sidelines. This senior has led his squad with 13 tackles for loss and has made life difficult for offensive linemen trying to slow him down.

Top prospects to watch:

JJ Kohl, Ankeny (Offer)

Ben Reiland, Waukee Northwest (Interest)

The Commitments

Name: Aaron Graves

High School: Southeast Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Valley vs. Iowa Falls-Alden

Name: Kale Krogh

High School: Ballard

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Ballard at Harlan

Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson

High School: Norwalk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Norwalk at Webster City

Name: Ben Kueter

High School: Iowa City High

Class of: 2023

Matchup: City High vs. Urbandale

Name: Cody Fox

High School: East Buchanan

Class of: 2024

Matchup: East Buchanan at Lisbon

Name: Cam Buffington

High School: Winfield-Mount Union

Class of: 2024

Recap: Buffington put together a dominating sophomore campaign that included 1,157 yards passing, 1,028 yards rushing, 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 6 TFL on a club that finished the fall at 4-3 overall.

The Offers

Name: Kadyn Proctor

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Johnston

Name: Xavier Nwankpa

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Johnston

Name: JJ Kohl

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Ankeny vs. Waukee Northwest

Name: Andrew DePaepe

High School: Pleasant Valley

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Pleasant Valley vs. Cedar Falls

Name: Asa Newsom

High School: Waverly-Shell Rock

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock vs. Cedar Rapids Washington

Name: Kai Black

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Urbandale at Iowa City High

Name: Titus Cram

High School: Bondurant-Farrar

Class of: 2024

Matchup: Bondurant-Farrar vs. Fort Dodge

Name: Alex Mota

High School: Marion

Class of: 2023

Recap: Marion finished 1-8 even with Mota throwing for 879 yards and five touchdowns. He added 629 yards on the ground and 25 tackles defensively.

CLASS 5A

POD #1

Johnston (4-5) at Southeast Polk (8-1)

Linn-Mar, Marion (7-2) at Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. (6-3)

POD #2

Dubuque, Senior (5-4) at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (9-0)

Urbandale (7-2) at Iowa City, City High (8-1)

POD #3

Ankeny Centennial (4-5) at Valley, West Des Moines (7-2)

Cedar Falls (6-3) at Pleasant Valley (7-2)

POD #4

Bettendorf (5-4) at Prairie, Cedar Rapids (7-2)

Waukee Northwest (5-4) at Ankeny (7-2)

CLASS 4A

POD #1

Decorah (6-3) at North Scott, Eldridge (9-0)

Clear Creek-Amana (6-3) at Winterset (7-2)

POD #2

Burlington (7-2) at Xavier, Cedar Rapids (8-1)

Norwalk (6-3) at Webster City (7-2)

POD #3

Cedar Rapids, Washington (5-4) at Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1)

Fort Dodge (7-2) at Bondurant-Farrar (8-1)

POD #4

Carlisle (5-4) at Indianola (8-1)

Spencer (7-2) at Lewis Central (7-2)

CLASS 3A

POD #1

Sioux Center (5-4) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (9-0)

Algona (5-4) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-2)

POD #2

Hampton-Dumont/CAL (5-4) at Humboldt (9-0)

Independence (8-1) at Benton Community (8-1)

POD #3

Ballard (5-4) at Harlan Community (9-0)

ADM, Adel (7-2) at Nevada (8-1)

POD #4

Grinnell (6-3) at West Delaware (8-1)

Assumption, Davenport (6-3) at Solon (9-0)

CLASS 2A

POD #1

Spirit Lake (7-2) at West Lyon, Inwood (7-2)

Clear Lake (6-3) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (6-3)

POD #2

Iowa Falls-Alden (6-3) at Southeast Valley (8-1)

OABCIG (8-1) at Greene County (8-1)

POD #3

PCM (5-4) at Williamsburg (6-3)

Mid-Prairie, Wellman (6-3) at West Marshall, State Center (8-1)

POD #4

Camanche (6-3) at Waukon (8-1)

North Fayette Valley (8-1) at Monticello (7-2)

CLASS 1A

POD #1

Western Christian, Hull (4-5) at Underwood (9-0)

Ridge View (6-3) at West Sioux, Hawarden (8-1)

POD #2

ACGC (8-1) at South Central Calhoun (8-1)

Woodward-Granger (6-3) at Van Meter (9-0)

POD #3

Pella Christian (8-1) at Dike-New Hartford (9-0)

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo (7-2) at Sigourney/Keota (9-0)

POD #4

West Branch (7-2) at Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (9-0)

MFL MarMac (7-2) at Regina, Iowa City (9-0)

CLASS A

POD #1

South O’Brien, Paullina (7-2) at West Hancock, Britt (9-0)

North Butler, Greene (8-1) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2)

POD #2

Southwest Valley (7-2) at Woodbury Central, Moville (8-1)

Logan-Magnolia (8-1) at Mount Ayr (7-2)

POD #3

Earlham (6-3) at Grundy Center (8-1)

North Tama, Traer (7-2) at Lynnville-Sully (8-1)

POD #4

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank (7-2) at North Linn, Troy Mills (9-0)

East Buchanan, Winthrop (8-1) at Lisbon (8-1)

EIGHT-PLAYER

POD #1

Kingsley-Pierson (5-4) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (9-0)

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (8-1) at Don Bosco, Gilbertville (7-2)

POD #2

English Valleys, North English (7-1) at Easton Valley (9-0)

Kee, Lansing (8-1) at Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction (9-0)

POD #3

WACO, Wayland (9-0) at Martensdale-St. Marys (7-2)

Audubon (8-1) at Montezuma (10-0)

POD #4

Fremont-Mills, Tabor (6-3) at CAM, Anita (9-0)

Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Lenox (9-0)

Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of Iowa high school athletics.

