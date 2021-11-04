Top in-state games to watch

Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.

Game of the Week Dowling Catholic at Southeast Polk Why: Two of the preseason favorites for the Class 5A title will be battling it out to live another day on the gridiron. It also doubles as a rematch of their August 27th classic in which Southeast Polk narrowly pulled out a 13-7 victory over Dowling. Since that game, the home Rams have lost just once led by a stingy defense and an explosive offensive attack that put 57-points on the board against Johnston. Sought after athlete Xavier Nwankpa leads the team with three interceptions and has consistently made plays on both sides of the football. Both him and Kadyn Proctor have seen some of the top coaches in the country come to watch them play this fall. Dowling, who lost three of their first four games against teams still alive in the playoffs, comes into this battle with the momentum of a six-game winning streak. The return of quarterback Jaxon Smolik has only helped their chances. Top prospects to watch: Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk (Offered) Xavier Nwankpa, Southeast Polk (Offered) Jaxon Smolik, Dowling Catholic (Interest)

Another Big Game to Watch Bondurant-Farrar at Waverly-Shell Rock Why: In a showdown of two playmakers who have earned scholarships from the Hawkeye coaches, Bondurant-Farrar at Waverly-Shell Rock could potentially have two future teammates face off in a critical playoff matchup. The home squad Go Hawks have lost a single time in 2021 and really been peaking in recent weeks. When their offense is able to consistently move the chains, they have a knack for competing at a high level and potentially a state crown. Linebacker Asa Newsom has continued to gain attention from college programs across the country and has continued his versatility with 629 yards rushing, 40 stops, six sacks, and 14 tackles for loss. His focus will be looking to stop one of the top sophomores in the state in Titus Cram. He went over the 1,300-yard mark on the ground while also making an impact defensively for the Bluejays. Top prospects to watch: Titus Cram, Bondurant-Farrar Asa Newsom, Waverly-Shell Rock

The Commitments Name: Aaron Graves High School: Southeast Valley Class of: 2022 Matchup: Southeast Valley vs. OABCIG Name: Ben Kueter High School: Iowa City High Class of: 2023 Matchup: City High at Cedar Rapids Kennedy Name: Cody Fox High School: East Buchanan Class of: 2024 Matchup: East Buchanan vs. Wapsie Valley Name: Kale Krogh High School: Ballard Class of: 2022 Recap: Krogh and his teammates ended the fall at 5-5 but this senior excelled in the trenches on both sides of the football during what is likely an all state campaign. Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson High School: Norwalk Class of: 2023 Recap: Borcherding-Johnson still has quite some time before he suits up for the University of Iowa but that didn't stop him from helping his team make the postseason while totaling 36.5 stops and 11 tackles for loss as a junior. Name: Cam Buffington High School: Winfield-Mount Union Class of: 2024 Recap: Buffington put together a dominating sophomore campaign that included 1,157 yards passing, 1,028 yards rushing, 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 6 TFL on a club that finished the fall at 4-3 overall.

The Offers Name: Andrew DePaepe High School: Pleasant Valley Class of: 2023 Matchup: Pleasant Valley at West Des Moines Valley Name: JJ Kohl High School: Ankeny Class of: 2023 Matchup: Ankeny at Cedar Rapids Prairie Name: Kadyn Proctor High School: Southeast Polk Class of: 2023 Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Dowling Catholic Name: Xavier Nwankpa High School: Southeast Polk Class of: 2022 Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Dowling Catholic Name: Asa Newsom High School: Waverly-Shell Rock Class of: 2023 Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock vs. Bondurant-Farrar Name: Titus Cram High School: Bondurant-Farrar Class of: 2024 Matchup: Bondurant-Farrar at Waverly-Shell Rock Name: Kai Black High School: Urbandale Class of: 2023 Recap: Black took his game to another level in 2021 with 888 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, and the playmaking skills the J-Hawks needed throughout the fall. Name: Alex Mota High School: Marion Class of: 2023 Recap: Marion finished 1-8 even with Mota throwing for 879 yards and five touchdowns. He added 629 yards on the ground and 25 tackles defensively.

Quarterfinal Schedule CLASS 5A POD #1 Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. (7-3) at Southeast Polk (9-1) POD #2 Iowa City, City High (9-1) at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (10-0) POD #3 Pleasant Valley (8-2) at Valley, West Des Moines (8-2) POD #4 Ankeny (8-2) at Prairie, Cedar Rapids (8-2) CLASS 4A POD #1 Decorah (7-3) at Winterset (8-2) POD #2 Webster City (8-2) at Xavier, Cedar Rapids (9-1) POD #3 Bondurant-Farrar (9-1) at Waverly-Shell Rock (9-1) POD #4 Lewis Central (8-2) at Indianola (9-1) CLASS 3A POD #1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-2) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (10-0) POD #2 Independence (9-1) at Humboldt (10-0) POD #3 Nevada (9-1) at Harlan Community (10-0) POD #4 Solon (10-0) at West Delaware (9-1) CLASS 2A POD #1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-3) at West Lyon, Inwood (8-2) POD #2 OABCIG (9-1) at Southeast Valley (9-1) POD #3 Williamsburg (7-3) at West Marshall, State Center (9-1) POD #4 North Fayette Valley (9-1) at Waukon (9-1) CLASS 1A POD #1 West Sioux, Hawarden (9-1) at Underwood (10-0) POD #2 ACGC (9-1) at Van Meter (10-0) POD #3 Sigourney/Keota (10-0) at Dike-New Hartford (10-0 POD #4 MFL MarMac (8-2) at Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (10-0) CLASS A POD #1 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (8-2) at West Hancock, Britt (10-0) POD #2 Logan-Magnolia (9-1) at Woodbury Central, Moville (9-1) POD #3 North Tama, Traer (7-2) at Grundy Center (8-1) POD #4 Wapsie Valley, Fairbank (7-2) at East Buchanan, Winthrop (8-1) EIGHT-PLAYER POD #1 St. Mary’s, Remsen (10-0) at Don Bosco, Gilbertville (8-2) POD #2 Kee, Lansing (9-1) at Easton Valley (10-0) POD #3 Audubon (9-1) at WACO, Wayland (10-0) POD #4 Newell-Fonda (8-1) at CAM, Anita (9-0)