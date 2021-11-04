Top in-state games to watch
Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.
Game of the Week
Dowling Catholic at Southeast Polk
Why: Two of the preseason favorites for the Class 5A title will be battling it out to live another day on the gridiron. It also doubles as a rematch of their August 27th classic in which Southeast Polk narrowly pulled out a 13-7 victory over Dowling. Since that game, the home Rams have lost just once led by a stingy defense and an explosive offensive attack that put 57-points on the board against Johnston.
Sought after athlete Xavier Nwankpa leads the team with three interceptions and has consistently made plays on both sides of the football. Both him and Kadyn Proctor have seen some of the top coaches in the country come to watch them play this fall.
Dowling, who lost three of their first four games against teams still alive in the playoffs, comes into this battle with the momentum of a six-game winning streak. The return of quarterback Jaxon Smolik has only helped their chances.
Top prospects to watch:
Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk (Offered)
Xavier Nwankpa, Southeast Polk (Offered)
Jaxon Smolik, Dowling Catholic (Interest)
Another Big Game to Watch
Bondurant-Farrar at Waverly-Shell Rock
Why: In a showdown of two playmakers who have earned scholarships from the Hawkeye coaches, Bondurant-Farrar at Waverly-Shell Rock could potentially have two future teammates face off in a critical playoff matchup.
The home squad Go Hawks have lost a single time in 2021 and really been peaking in recent weeks. When their offense is able to consistently move the chains, they have a knack for competing at a high level and potentially a state crown. Linebacker Asa Newsom has continued to gain attention from college programs across the country and has continued his versatility with 629 yards rushing, 40 stops, six sacks, and 14 tackles for loss.
His focus will be looking to stop one of the top sophomores in the state in Titus Cram. He went over the 1,300-yard mark on the ground while also making an impact defensively for the Bluejays.
Top prospects to watch:
Titus Cram, Bondurant-Farrar
Asa Newsom, Waverly-Shell Rock
The Commitments
Name: Aaron Graves
High School: Southeast Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Valley vs. OABCIG
Name: Ben Kueter
High School: Iowa City High
Class of: 2023
Matchup: City High at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Name: Cody Fox
High School: East Buchanan
Class of: 2024
Matchup: East Buchanan vs. Wapsie Valley
Name: Kale Krogh
High School: Ballard
Class of: 2022
Recap: Krogh and his teammates ended the fall at 5-5 but this senior excelled in the trenches on both sides of the football during what is likely an all state campaign.
Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson
High School: Norwalk
Class of: 2023
Recap: Borcherding-Johnson still has quite some time before he suits up for the University of Iowa but that didn't stop him from helping his team make the postseason while totaling 36.5 stops and 11 tackles for loss as a junior.
Name: Cam Buffington
High School: Winfield-Mount Union
Class of: 2024
Recap: Buffington put together a dominating sophomore campaign that included 1,157 yards passing, 1,028 yards rushing, 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 6 TFL on a club that finished the fall at 4-3 overall.
The Offers
Name: Andrew DePaepe
High School: Pleasant Valley
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Pleasant Valley at West Des Moines Valley
Name: JJ Kohl
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Ankeny at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Name: Kadyn Proctor
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Dowling Catholic
Name: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Dowling Catholic
Name: Asa Newsom
High School: Waverly-Shell Rock
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock vs. Bondurant-Farrar
Name: Titus Cram
High School: Bondurant-Farrar
Class of: 2024
Matchup: Bondurant-Farrar at Waverly-Shell Rock
Name: Kai Black
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2023
Recap: Black took his game to another level in 2021 with 888 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, and the playmaking skills the J-Hawks needed throughout the fall.
Name: Alex Mota
High School: Marion
Class of: 2023
Recap: Marion finished 1-8 even with Mota throwing for 879 yards and five touchdowns. He added 629 yards on the ground and 25 tackles defensively.
Quarterfinal Schedule
CLASS 5A
POD #1
Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. (7-3) at Southeast Polk (9-1)
POD #2
Iowa City, City High (9-1) at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (10-0)
POD #3
Pleasant Valley (8-2) at Valley, West Des Moines (8-2)
POD #4
Ankeny (8-2) at Prairie, Cedar Rapids (8-2)
CLASS 4A
POD #1
Decorah (7-3) at Winterset (8-2)
POD #2
Webster City (8-2) at Xavier, Cedar Rapids (9-1)
POD #3
Bondurant-Farrar (9-1) at Waverly-Shell Rock (9-1)
POD #4
Lewis Central (8-2) at Indianola (9-1)
CLASS 3A
POD #1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-2) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (10-0)
POD #2
Independence (9-1) at Humboldt (10-0)
POD #3
Nevada (9-1) at Harlan Community (10-0)
POD #4
Solon (10-0) at West Delaware (9-1)
CLASS 2A
POD #1
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-3) at West Lyon, Inwood (8-2)
POD #2
OABCIG (9-1) at Southeast Valley (9-1)
POD #3
Williamsburg (7-3) at West Marshall, State Center (9-1)
POD #4
North Fayette Valley (9-1) at Waukon (9-1)
CLASS 1A
POD #1
West Sioux, Hawarden (9-1) at Underwood (10-0)
POD #2
ACGC (9-1) at Van Meter (10-0)
POD #3
Sigourney/Keota (10-0) at Dike-New Hartford (10-0
POD #4
MFL MarMac (8-2) at Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (10-0)
CLASS A
POD #1
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (8-2) at West Hancock, Britt (10-0)
POD #2
Logan-Magnolia (9-1) at Woodbury Central, Moville (9-1)
POD #3
North Tama, Traer (7-2) at Grundy Center (8-1)
POD #4
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank (7-2) at East Buchanan, Winthrop (8-1)
EIGHT-PLAYER
POD #1
St. Mary’s, Remsen (10-0) at Don Bosco, Gilbertville (8-2)
POD #2
Kee, Lansing (9-1) at Easton Valley (10-0)
POD #3
Audubon (9-1) at WACO, Wayland (10-0)
POD #4
Newell-Fonda (8-1) at CAM, Anita (9-0)
Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of Iowa high school athletics.