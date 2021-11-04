 HawkeyeReport - Top in-state games to watch
Top in-state games to watch

Five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa and Southeast Polk have a rematch with Dowling this week.
Five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa and Southeast Polk have a rematch with Dowling this week. (Rivals.com)
Luke Feddersen • HawkeyeReport
@iowapreps

Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.

Game of the Week

Dowling Catholic at Southeast Polk

Why: Two of the preseason favorites for the Class 5A title will be battling it out to live another day on the gridiron. It also doubles as a rematch of their August 27th classic in which Southeast Polk narrowly pulled out a 13-7 victory over Dowling. Since that game, the home Rams have lost just once led by a stingy defense and an explosive offensive attack that put 57-points on the board against Johnston.

Sought after athlete Xavier Nwankpa leads the team with three interceptions and has consistently made plays on both sides of the football. Both him and Kadyn Proctor have seen some of the top coaches in the country come to watch them play this fall.

Dowling, who lost three of their first four games against teams still alive in the playoffs, comes into this battle with the momentum of a six-game winning streak. The return of quarterback Jaxon Smolik has only helped their chances.

Top prospects to watch:

Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk (Offered)

Xavier Nwankpa, Southeast Polk (Offered)

Jaxon Smolik, Dowling Catholic (Interest)

Another Big Game to Watch

Bondurant-Farrar at Waverly-Shell Rock

Why: In a showdown of two playmakers who have earned scholarships from the Hawkeye coaches, Bondurant-Farrar at Waverly-Shell Rock could potentially have two future teammates face off in a critical playoff matchup.

The home squad Go Hawks have lost a single time in 2021 and really been peaking in recent weeks. When their offense is able to consistently move the chains, they have a knack for competing at a high level and potentially a state crown. Linebacker Asa Newsom has continued to gain attention from college programs across the country and has continued his versatility with 629 yards rushing, 40 stops, six sacks, and 14 tackles for loss.

His focus will be looking to stop one of the top sophomores in the state in Titus Cram. He went over the 1,300-yard mark on the ground while also making an impact defensively for the Bluejays.

Top prospects to watch:

Titus Cram, Bondurant-Farrar

Asa Newsom, Waverly-Shell Rock

The Commitments

Name: Aaron Graves

High School: Southeast Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Valley vs. OABCIG

Name: Ben Kueter

High School: Iowa City High

Class of: 2023

Matchup: City High at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Name: Cody Fox

High School: East Buchanan

Class of: 2024

Matchup: East Buchanan vs. Wapsie Valley

Name: Kale Krogh

High School: Ballard

Class of: 2022

Recap: Krogh and his teammates ended the fall at 5-5 but this senior excelled in the trenches on both sides of the football during what is likely an all state campaign.

Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson

High School: Norwalk

Class of: 2023

Recap: Borcherding-Johnson still has quite some time before he suits up for the University of Iowa but that didn't stop him from helping his team make the postseason while totaling 36.5 stops and 11 tackles for loss as a junior.

Name: Cam Buffington

High School: Winfield-Mount Union

Class of: 2024

Recap: Buffington put together a dominating sophomore campaign that included 1,157 yards passing, 1,028 yards rushing, 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 6 TFL on a club that finished the fall at 4-3 overall.

The Offers

Name: Andrew DePaepe

High School: Pleasant Valley

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Pleasant Valley at West Des Moines Valley

Name: JJ Kohl

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Ankeny at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Name: Kadyn Proctor

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Dowling Catholic

Name: Xavier Nwankpa

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Dowling Catholic

Name: Asa Newsom

High School: Waverly-Shell Rock

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock vs. Bondurant-Farrar

Name: Titus Cram

High School: Bondurant-Farrar

Class of: 2024

Matchup: Bondurant-Farrar at Waverly-Shell Rock

Name: Kai Black

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2023

Recap: Black took his game to another level in 2021 with 888 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, and the playmaking skills the J-Hawks needed throughout the fall.

Name: Alex Mota

High School: Marion

Class of: 2023

Recap: Marion finished 1-8 even with Mota throwing for 879 yards and five touchdowns. He added 629 yards on the ground and 25 tackles defensively.

Quarterfinal Schedule

CLASS 5A

POD #1

Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. (7-3) at Southeast Polk (9-1)

POD #2

Iowa City, City High (9-1) at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (10-0)

POD #3

Pleasant Valley (8-2) at Valley, West Des Moines (8-2)

POD #4

Ankeny (8-2) at Prairie, Cedar Rapids (8-2)

CLASS 4A

POD #1

Decorah (7-3) at Winterset (8-2)

POD #2

Webster City (8-2) at Xavier, Cedar Rapids (9-1)

POD #3

Bondurant-Farrar (9-1) at Waverly-Shell Rock (9-1)

POD #4

Lewis Central (8-2) at Indianola (9-1)

CLASS 3A

POD #1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-2) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (10-0)

POD #2

Independence (9-1) at Humboldt (10-0)

POD #3

Nevada (9-1) at Harlan Community (10-0)

POD #4

Solon (10-0) at West Delaware (9-1)

CLASS 2A

POD #1

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-3) at West Lyon, Inwood (8-2)

POD #2

OABCIG (9-1) at Southeast Valley (9-1)

POD #3

Williamsburg (7-3) at West Marshall, State Center (9-1)

POD #4

North Fayette Valley (9-1) at Waukon (9-1)

CLASS 1A

POD #1

West Sioux, Hawarden (9-1) at Underwood (10-0)

POD #2

ACGC (9-1) at Van Meter (10-0)

POD #3

Sigourney/Keota (10-0) at Dike-New Hartford (10-0

POD #4

MFL MarMac (8-2) at Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (10-0)

CLASS A

POD #1

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (8-2) at West Hancock, Britt (10-0)

POD #2

Logan-Magnolia (9-1) at Woodbury Central, Moville (9-1)

POD #3

North Tama, Traer (7-2) at Grundy Center (8-1)

POD #4

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank (7-2) at East Buchanan, Winthrop (8-1)

EIGHT-PLAYER

POD #1

St. Mary’s, Remsen (10-0) at Don Bosco, Gilbertville (8-2)

POD #2

Kee, Lansing (9-1) at Easton Valley (10-0)

POD #3

Audubon (9-1) at WACO, Wayland (10-0)

POD #4

Newell-Fonda (8-1) at CAM, Anita (9-0)

Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of Iowa high school athletics.

