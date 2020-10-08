HawkeyeReport - Top in-state games to watch

Top in-state games to watch
In this update, we dive into the Iowa high school football schedule this week and take a look at the top in-state matchups to watch and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing.
Top Game of the Week
Lewis Central at Harlan
Why: With multiple athletes on the field having landed a scholarship from the Hawkeyes and a number of other programs, this Class 3A showdown is our must watch contest of the week. Harlan comes in undefeated and as our #5 rated team while boasting one of the linebackers within the state. That playmaker, Will McLaughlin, has been a force for the Cyclones with 33 stops and 4.5 tackles for loss as a junior. He landed an offer from the Iowa staff last May and boasts other scholarships from the likes of Iowa State, Kansas State, and Buffalo. Expect more opportunities to continue to come for this 6-foot-3, 220-pound soon to be all-stater. Lewis Central has answered every test thrown their way this season as well as our #2 ranked team within Class 3A. With a district title on the line, defensive lineman Hunter Deyo will have an opportunity to continue showcasing what he can do against elite level competition. He has proven to be nearly unblockable thus far with 21 tackles, a jaw dropping 13.5 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks through five games. Deyo has continued to prove why the likes of Iowa, Wisconsin, Kansas State, and Iowa State have all extended scholarships. With two of the top players in the Class of 2022 facing off, keep a close eye on this matchup.
Other Featured Games
Urbandale at Waukee
Why: No. 2 ranked Urbandale will have their toughest test of the 2020 regular season as they head on the road and battle a talented group from Waukee. Iowa commits Max Llewellyn and Jaden Harrell will be focused on stopping athlete Aaron Smith. This senior, who has seen attention as of late pick up from the University of Iowa, has continued to prove why he may be the fastest high school athlete in the state with his dominance on both sides of the football. Smith has made an impact in all facets of the game with his rushing, receiving, kick returns, and defensive abilities for the Warriors while finding the end zone thirteen times. Waukee has lost just once since week one and that was a three-point defeat at the hands of powerful Dowling.
Indianola at Ankeny
Why: With Arland Bruce finally being ruled eligible last week, Ankeny showed why they could be one of the most dangerous teams in all of Class 4A. This Hawkeye commit showcased his speed and playmaking skills as a runner, receiver, and kick returner while finding the end zone twice. Expect his coaches to continue to find ways to get him the football with the playoffs around the corner. After losing their season opener by four against a talented group from Waukee, Ankeny is peaking at the perfect time following a 49-0 drubbing against Johnston. Bruce's current and future teammate in Iowa City, Brody Brecht, has continued to put together a stellar campaign thus far as a senior. He has a team leading 27 catches for 379 yards and eight touchdowns. Brecht's size and speed continues to stand out on the field and will have even more opportunities opening up with Bruce making his impact felt on the gridiron
Honorable Mention
Ankeny Centennial at Valley
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Iowa City West
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids at West Lyon
Johnston at Southeast Polk
Treynor at OABCIG
Urbandale at Waukee
Western Christian at Emmetsburg
The Commitments
Name: Brody Brecht
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Indianola at Ankeny
Name: Arland Bruce
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Indianola at Ankeny
Name: Max Llewellyn
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Urbandale at Waukee
Name: Jaden Harrell
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Urbandale at Waukee
Name: Cooper DeJean
High School: OABCIG
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Treynor at OABCIG
Name: Jeff Bowie
High School: West Branch
Class of: 2021
Matchup: West Branch at Beckman Catholic
Name: Zach Twedt
High School: Roland Story
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Roland-Story at Clear Lake
Note: A dislocated shoulder will likely force Twedt to miss the rest of the season.
Name: Griffin Liddle
High School: Bettendorf
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Bettendorf at Davenport West
Name: Connor Colby
High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Iowa City West
Name: Aaron Graves
High School: Southeast Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Valley at Pocahontas Area/L-M
The Offers
Name: Hunter Deyo
High School: Lewis Central
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Lewis Central at Harlan
Name: Will McLaughlin
High School: Harlan
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Lewis Central at Harlan
Name: Eli Raridon
High School: Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Ankeny Centennial at Valley
Name: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Johnston at Southeast Polk
Name: Kadyn Proctor
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Johnston at Southeast Polk
Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of Iowa high school athletics.