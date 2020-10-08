HawkeyeReport - Top in-state games to watch

In this update, we dive into the Iowa high school football schedule this week and take a look at the top in-state matchups to watch and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing.

Top Game of the Week Lewis Central at Harlan Why: With multiple athletes on the field having landed a scholarship from the Hawkeyes and a number of other programs, this Class 3A showdown is our must watch contest of the week. Harlan comes in undefeated and as our #5 rated team while boasting one of the linebackers within the state. That playmaker, Will McLaughlin, has been a force for the Cyclones with 33 stops and 4.5 tackles for loss as a junior. He landed an offer from the Iowa staff last May and boasts other scholarships from the likes of Iowa State, Kansas State, and Buffalo. Expect more opportunities to continue to come for this 6-foot-3, 220-pound soon to be all-stater. Lewis Central has answered every test thrown their way this season as well as our #2 ranked team within Class 3A. With a district title on the line, defensive lineman Hunter Deyo will have an opportunity to continue showcasing what he can do against elite level competition. He has proven to be nearly unblockable thus far with 21 tackles, a jaw dropping 13.5 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks through five games. Deyo has continued to prove why the likes of Iowa, Wisconsin, Kansas State, and Iowa State have all extended scholarships. With two of the top players in the Class of 2022 facing off, keep a close eye on this matchup.

Other Featured Games Urbandale at Waukee Why: No. 2 ranked Urbandale will have their toughest test of the 2020 regular season as they head on the road and battle a talented group from Waukee. Iowa commits Max Llewellyn and Jaden Harrell will be focused on stopping athlete Aaron Smith. This senior, who has seen attention as of late pick up from the University of Iowa, has continued to prove why he may be the fastest high school athlete in the state with his dominance on both sides of the football. Smith has made an impact in all facets of the game with his rushing, receiving, kick returns, and defensive abilities for the Warriors while finding the end zone thirteen times. Waukee has lost just once since week one and that was a three-point defeat at the hands of powerful Dowling.

Indianola at Ankeny Why: With Arland Bruce finally being ruled eligible last week, Ankeny showed why they could be one of the most dangerous teams in all of Class 4A. This Hawkeye commit showcased his speed and playmaking skills as a runner, receiver, and kick returner while finding the end zone twice. Expect his coaches to continue to find ways to get him the football with the playoffs around the corner. After losing their season opener by four against a talented group from Waukee, Ankeny is peaking at the perfect time following a 49-0 drubbing against Johnston. Bruce's current and future teammate in Iowa City, Brody Brecht, has continued to put together a stellar campaign thus far as a senior. He has a team leading 27 catches for 379 yards and eight touchdowns. Brecht's size and speed continues to stand out on the field and will have even more opportunities opening up with Bruce making his impact felt on the gridiron Honorable Mention Ankeny Centennial at Valley Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Iowa City West Central Lyon, Rock Rapids at West Lyon Johnston at Southeast Polk Treynor at OABCIG Urbandale at Waukee Western Christian at Emmetsburg The Commitments Name: Brody Brecht High School: Ankeny Class of: 2021 Matchup: Indianola at Ankeny Name: Arland Bruce High School: Ankeny Class of: 2021 Matchup: Indianola at Ankeny Name: Max Llewellyn High School: Urbandale Class of: 2021 Matchup: Urbandale at Waukee Name: Jaden Harrell High School: Urbandale Class of: 2021 Matchup: Urbandale at Waukee Name: Cooper DeJean High School: OABCIG Class of: 2021 Matchup: Treynor at OABCIG Name: Jeff Bowie High School: West Branch Class of: 2021 Matchup: West Branch at Beckman Catholic Name: Zach Twedt High School: Roland Story Class of: 2021 Matchup: Roland-Story at Clear Lake Note: A dislocated shoulder will likely force Twedt to miss the rest of the season. Name: Griffin Liddle High School: Bettendorf Class of: 2021 Matchup: Bettendorf at Davenport West Name: Connor Colby High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy Class of: 2021 Matchup: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Iowa City West Name: Aaron Graves High School: Southeast Valley Class of: 2022 Matchup: Southeast Valley at Pocahontas Area/L-M The Offers Name: Hunter Deyo High School: Lewis Central Class of: 2022 Matchup: Lewis Central at Harlan Name: Will McLaughlin High School: Harlan Class of: 2022 Matchup: Lewis Central at Harlan Name: Eli Raridon High School: Valley Class of: 2022 Matchup: Ankeny Centennial at Valley Name: Xavier Nwankpa High School: Southeast Polk Class of: 2022 Matchup: Johnston at Southeast Polk Name: Kadyn Proctor High School: Southeast Polk Class of: 2023 Matchup: Johnston at Southeast Polk