Top in-state games to watch
Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.
Game of the Week
Southeast Polk vs. Valley
Why: With the sheer amount of talent and sought after recruits suiting up at Southeast Polk, this club will often be mentioned among this weekly honor. After narrowly taking down Dowling in the season opener, the Rams have another test against a powerhouse club out of Valley. The good news for Valley coming out of week one is that they won. Their 42-41 nail-biter over Waukee Northwest had its ups and downs, but in the end, they won. Now they battle against the top team in the state loaded with college prospects on both sides of the ball.
Top prospects to watch:
Xavier Nwankpa, Southeast Polk (offered)
Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk (offered)
Cade Borud, Southeast Polk (North Dakota commit)
Eli Raridon, Valley (Notre Dame commit)
Hank Lucas, Valley
Another Big Game to Watch
Ankeny vs. Ankeny Centennial
Why: This rivalry will be at another level with Ankeny starting quarterback JJ Kohl having made the school switch from Centennial after last football season. Although week one didn't go as Centennial had hoped, this club would love to slow down their former teammate and shock the Class 5A ranks. The defending champions from Ankeny were hitting on all cylinders in their 49-0 week one victory over Waukee and head into this battle favored.
Top prospects to watch:
JJ Kohl, Ankeny (offered)
Brady McCullough, Ankeny
Trey Porter, Centennial (NIU commit)
Honorable Mention
Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Bettendorf
Central Lyon vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Bondurant-Farrar
Dike-New Hartford vs. Grundy Center
Dowling Catholic vs. Waukee Northwest
Mount Vernon vs. Solon
North Scott vs. Western Dubuque
Pella Christian vs. Panorama
Pleasant Valley vs. Dubuque Hempstead
Urbandale vs. Johnston
West Branch vs. Columbus Catholic
West Delaware vs. Xavier
West Hancock vs. Newman Catholic
West Liberty vs. Regina Catholic
Western Christian vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
The Commitments
Name: Aaron Graves
High School: Southeast Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Valley at Emmetsburg
Name: Cam Buffington
High School: Winfield-Mount Union
Class of: 2024
Matchup: Winfield-Mt. Union vs. Iowa Valley
Name: Cody Fox
High School: East Buchanan
Class of: 2024
Matchup: East Buchanan vs. North Linn
Name: Kale Krogh
High School: Ballard
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Ballard at ADM
Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson
High School: Norwalk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Norwalk at Des Moines Lincoln
The Offers
Name: Alex Mota
High School: Marion
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Marion at Cedar Rapids Washington (Thursday)
Name: Andrew DePaepe
High School: Pleasant Valley
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Pleasant Valley vs. Dubuque Hempstead
Name: Asa Newsom
High School: Waverly-Shell Rock
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock at Crestwood
Name: JJ Kohl
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Ankeny vs. Ankeny Centennial
Name: Kai Black
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Urbandale vs. Johnston
Name: Kadyn Proctor
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Valley
Name: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Valley
Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of Iowa high school athletics.