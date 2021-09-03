Top in-state games to watch

Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.

Game of the Week

Southeast Polk vs. Valley

Why: With the sheer amount of talent and sought after recruits suiting up at Southeast Polk, this club will often be mentioned among this weekly honor. After narrowly taking down Dowling in the season opener, the Rams have another test against a powerhouse club out of Valley. The good news for Valley coming out of week one is that they won. Their 42-41 nail-biter over Waukee Northwest had its ups and downs, but in the end, they won. Now they battle against the top team in the state loaded with college prospects on both sides of the ball.

Top prospects to watch:

Xavier Nwankpa, Southeast Polk (offered)

Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk (offered)

Cade Borud, Southeast Polk (North Dakota commit)

Eli Raridon, Valley (Notre Dame commit)

Hank Lucas, Valley

Another Big Game to Watch

Ankeny vs. Ankeny Centennial

Why: This rivalry will be at another level with Ankeny starting quarterback JJ Kohl having made the school switch from Centennial after last football season. Although week one didn't go as Centennial had hoped, this club would love to slow down their former teammate and shock the Class 5A ranks. The defending champions from Ankeny were hitting on all cylinders in their 49-0 week one victory over Waukee and head into this battle favored.

Top prospects to watch:

JJ Kohl, Ankeny (offered)

Brady McCullough, Ankeny

Trey Porter, Centennial (NIU commit)

Honorable Mention

Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Bettendorf

Central Lyon vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Bondurant-Farrar

Dike-New Hartford vs. Grundy Center

Dowling Catholic vs. Waukee Northwest

Mount Vernon vs. Solon

North Scott vs. Western Dubuque

Pella Christian vs. Panorama

Pleasant Valley vs. Dubuque Hempstead

Urbandale vs. Johnston

West Branch vs. Columbus Catholic

West Delaware vs. Xavier

West Hancock vs. Newman Catholic

West Liberty vs. Regina Catholic

Western Christian vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

The Commitments

Name: Aaron Graves

High School: Southeast Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Valley at Emmetsburg

Name: Cam Buffington

High School: Winfield-Mount Union

Class of: 2024

Matchup: Winfield-Mt. Union vs. Iowa Valley

Name: Cody Fox

High School: East Buchanan

Class of: 2024

Matchup: East Buchanan vs. North Linn

Name: Kale Krogh

High School: Ballard

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Ballard at ADM

Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson

High School: Norwalk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Norwalk at Des Moines Lincoln

The Offers

Name: Alex Mota

High School: Marion

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Marion at Cedar Rapids Washington (Thursday)

Name: Andrew DePaepe

High School: Pleasant Valley

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Pleasant Valley vs. Dubuque Hempstead

Name: Asa Newsom

High School: Waverly-Shell Rock

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock at Crestwood

Name: JJ Kohl

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Ankeny vs. Ankeny Centennial

Name: Kai Black

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Urbandale vs. Johnston

Name: Kadyn Proctor

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Valley

Name: Xavier Nwankpa

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Valley