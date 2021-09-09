Top in-state games to watch

Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing.

Game of the Week: Lewis Central vs. Norwalk



Why: Two of the top programs at the Class 4A level loaded with college prospects make Norwalk heading to Lewis Central our game of the week. On the visitor sidelines, lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson has continued to excel in the trenches for a club that sits at 2-0 overall. He has five tackles and one TFL early this fall despite seeing a lot of attention from opposing offensive linemen. Lewis Central currently boasts three playmakers with Division I scholarships and a host of others garnering attention. Led by defensive tackle Hunter Deyo, he spurned the Hawkeyes when he committed to Iowa State in July. The amount of talent on both sidelines is what makes this matchup so interesting.

Top prospects to watch:

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Norwalk (Offered/Committed to Iowa)



Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central (Offered/Committed to Iowa State)



Brayden Loftin, Lewis Central (Committed to Kansas State)



Wyatt Hatcher, Lewis Central (Four Scholarships)



Another Big Game to Watch: Webster City vs. Waverly-Shell Rock



Why: In their first two games of the fall, Waverly-Shell Rock has been clicking on all cylinders while outscoring foes 93-12. While Waukon and Crestwood were great confidence boosters early in the year, the Go Hawks and Newsom will have their toughest challenge against a formidable squad from Webster City. Newsom, who played his way into a number of Division I offers over a strong summer camp run, has thrived showcasing his overall versatility as a runner, catcher, and defender. That ability is what could help this club make a potential leap up the district standings as the fall wears on.

Top prospect to watch:



Asa Newsom, Waverly-Shell Rock (Offered)

Honorable Mentions:

Alburnett vs. Lisbon



Ames vs. Iowa City High



Ankeny Centennial vs. Waukee



Cedar Rapids Washington vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy



Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Johnston

Dike-New Hartford vs. Clear Lake



Dowling Catholic vs. Ankeny

Dubuque Hempstead vs. Iowa City West

Harlan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Iowa City Liberty vs. Western Dubuque

Montezuma vs. BGM



North Scott vs. Assumption



Panorama vs. Central Decatur

PCM vs. Pella Christian



Pella vs. Indianola



Prairie vs. Cedar Falls



Solon vs. Williamsburg

South Central Calhoun vs. Emmetsburg



Urbandale vs. Valley



Waukee Northwest vs. Southeast Polk

West Delaware vs. Decorah

West Hancock vs. Lake Mills



West Lyon vs. Sioux Center

West Sioux vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Western Christian vs. Spirit Lake

The Commitments



Name: Aaron Graves High School: Southeast Valley Class of: 2022 Matchup: Vs. Hampton-Dumont CAL

Name: Cam Buffington High School: Winfield-Mount Union Class of: 2024 Matchup: @ New London

Name: Cody Fox High School: East Buchanan Class of: 2024 Matchup: Vs. Starmont

Name: Kale Krough High School: Ballard Class of: 2022 Matchup: Vs. Boone

Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson High School: Norwalk Class of: 2023 Matchup: @ Lewis Central

The Offers



Name: Alex Mota High School: Marion Class of: 2023 Matchup: @ Benton

Name: Andrew DePaepe High School: Pleasant Valley Class of: 2023 Matchup: Vs. Linn-Mar

Name: Asa Newsom High School: Waverly-Shell Rock Class of: 2023 Matchup: @ Webster City

Name: JJ Kohl High School: Ankeny Class of: 2023 Matchup: Vs. Dowling Catholic

Name: Kadyn Proctor High School: Southeast Polk Class of: 2023 Matchup: @ Waukee Northwest

Name: Kai Black High School: Urbandale Class of: 2023 Matchup: Vs. Valley

Name: Xavier Nwankpa High School: Southeast Polk Class of: 2022 Matchup: @ Waukee Northwest