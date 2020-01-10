With the second half of the high school basketball in full swing, Hawkeye Report takes a look at a few names to follow and their biggest games down the stretch.

Class of 2021

Name: Payton Sandfort

High School: Waukee

Early Season Numbers: 21.2 ppg and 8.2 rpg

Current Team Rank: #1 in Class 4A

Recruiting: Offered by Iowa, Utah, Minnesota, Air Force, and Drake

In-State Ranking: #1 in the Class of 2021

Games to Watch: 1/21 at Dowling, 1/14 vs. Valley, 1/28 vs. Ankeny Centennial

Name: Tucker DeVries

High School: Waukee

Early Season Numbers: 21.3 ppg and 7.8 rpg

Current Team Rank: #1 in Class 4A

Recruiting: Offered by Air Force, Drake, and South Dakota State

In-State Ranking: #3 in the Class of 2021

Games to Watch: 1/21 at Dowling, 1/14 vs. Valley, 1/28 vs. Ankeny Centennial

Name: Chase Courbat

High School: Cedar Falls

Early Season Numbers: 8.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, and 2.3 bpg

Current Team Rank: #10 in Class 4A

Recruiting: Offered by Northern Iowa

In-State Ranking: #2 in the Class of 2021

Games to Watch: 1/10 at Iowa City West, 2/5 at Dubuque Senior, 2/18 at Hempstead

Name: Michael Duax

High School: Dubuque Hempstead

Early Season Numbers: 22.6 ppg, 9.0 rpg, and 4.0 apg

Current Team Rank: #2 in Class 4A

Recruiting: Offered by Northern Iowa

In-State Ranking: #5 in the Class of 2021

Games to Watch: 1/10 at Prairie, 1/17 at Dubuque Senior, 2/18 vs. Cedar Falls

Name: Angelo Winkel

High School: Bishop Garrigan

Early Season Numbers: 19.3 ppg and 9.9 rpg

Current Team Rank: #3 in Class 1A

Recruiting: Has visited Iowa

In-State Ranking: #6 in the Class of 2021

Games to Watch: 1/16 at Pocahontas, 1/21 at Lake Mills, 2/4 vs. Forest City

Class of 2022

Name: Tamin Lipsey

High School: Ames

Early Season Numbers: Out due to injury

Current Team Rank: Not Rated

Recruiting: Offers from Iowa State and Nebraska

In-State Ranking: #1 in the Class of 2022

Name: Armonniey Thomas

High School: Marshalltown

Early Season Numbers: 18.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg, and 3 apg

Current Team Rank: Not Rated

In-State Ranking: #15 in the Class of 2022

Games to Watch: 1/17 vs. Waukee, 1/31 at Valley, 2/17 at Norwalk

Name: Josh Dix

High School: Council Bluffs Lincoln

Early Season Numbers: 17.1 ppg and 6.0 rpg

Current Team Rank: Not Rated

In-State Ranking: #3 in the Class of 2022

Games to Watch: 1/14 at Sioux City East, 1/31 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 2/14 vs. Lewis Central

Class of 2023

Name: Omaha Biliew

High School: Dowling Catholic

Early Season Numbers: 4.4 ppg and 4.0 rpg

Current Team Rank: #5 in Class 4A

Recruiting: Offered by Iowa

In-State Ranking: #1 in the Class of 2023

Games to Watch: 1/21 vs. Waukee, 1/31 at Ankeny Centennial, 2/14 at Ames

Name: Elijah Vos

High School: Des Moines Hoover

Early Season Numbers: 10.7 ppg and 5.1 rpg

Current Team Rank: Not Rated

In-State Ranking: #2 in the Class of 2023

Games to Watch: 1/21 at Ames, 2/4 at Waukee, 2/21 at Valley

Name: Daniel Tobiloba

High School: Grand View Christian

Early Season Numbers: 6.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 3.8 bpg

Current Team Rank: Not Rated

In-State Ranking: #3 in the Class of 2023

Games to Watch: 1/23 at Aplington-Parkersburg, 2/14 at Kuemper, 2/25 vs. Treynor