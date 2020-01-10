Top in-state hoops names to watch
With the second half of the high school basketball in full swing, Hawkeye Report takes a look at a few names to follow and their biggest games down the stretch.
Class of 2021
Name: Payton Sandfort
High School: Waukee
Early Season Numbers: 21.2 ppg and 8.2 rpg
Current Team Rank: #1 in Class 4A
Recruiting: Offered by Iowa, Utah, Minnesota, Air Force, and Drake
In-State Ranking: #1 in the Class of 2021
Games to Watch: 1/21 at Dowling, 1/14 vs. Valley, 1/28 vs. Ankeny Centennial
Name: Tucker DeVries
High School: Waukee
Early Season Numbers: 21.3 ppg and 7.8 rpg
Current Team Rank: #1 in Class 4A
Recruiting: Offered by Air Force, Drake, and South Dakota State
In-State Ranking: #3 in the Class of 2021
Games to Watch: 1/21 at Dowling, 1/14 vs. Valley, 1/28 vs. Ankeny Centennial
Name: Chase Courbat
High School: Cedar Falls
Early Season Numbers: 8.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, and 2.3 bpg
Current Team Rank: #10 in Class 4A
Recruiting: Offered by Northern Iowa
In-State Ranking: #2 in the Class of 2021
Games to Watch: 1/10 at Iowa City West, 2/5 at Dubuque Senior, 2/18 at Hempstead
Name: Michael Duax
High School: Dubuque Hempstead
Early Season Numbers: 22.6 ppg, 9.0 rpg, and 4.0 apg
Current Team Rank: #2 in Class 4A
Recruiting: Offered by Northern Iowa
In-State Ranking: #5 in the Class of 2021
Games to Watch: 1/10 at Prairie, 1/17 at Dubuque Senior, 2/18 vs. Cedar Falls
Name: Angelo Winkel
High School: Bishop Garrigan
Early Season Numbers: 19.3 ppg and 9.9 rpg
Current Team Rank: #3 in Class 1A
Recruiting: Has visited Iowa
In-State Ranking: #6 in the Class of 2021
Games to Watch: 1/16 at Pocahontas, 1/21 at Lake Mills, 2/4 vs. Forest City
Class of 2022
Name: Tamin Lipsey
High School: Ames
Early Season Numbers: Out due to injury
Current Team Rank: Not Rated
Recruiting: Offers from Iowa State and Nebraska
In-State Ranking: #1 in the Class of 2022
Name: Armonniey Thomas
High School: Marshalltown
Early Season Numbers: 18.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg, and 3 apg
Current Team Rank: Not Rated
In-State Ranking: #15 in the Class of 2022
Games to Watch: 1/17 vs. Waukee, 1/31 at Valley, 2/17 at Norwalk
Name: Josh Dix
High School: Council Bluffs Lincoln
Early Season Numbers: 17.1 ppg and 6.0 rpg
Current Team Rank: Not Rated
In-State Ranking: #3 in the Class of 2022
Games to Watch: 1/14 at Sioux City East, 1/31 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 2/14 vs. Lewis Central
Class of 2023
Name: Omaha Biliew
High School: Dowling Catholic
Early Season Numbers: 4.4 ppg and 4.0 rpg
Current Team Rank: #5 in Class 4A
Recruiting: Offered by Iowa
In-State Ranking: #1 in the Class of 2023
Games to Watch: 1/21 vs. Waukee, 1/31 at Ankeny Centennial, 2/14 at Ames
Name: Elijah Vos
High School: Des Moines Hoover
Early Season Numbers: 10.7 ppg and 5.1 rpg
Current Team Rank: Not Rated
In-State Ranking: #2 in the Class of 2023
Games to Watch: 1/21 at Ames, 2/4 at Waukee, 2/21 at Valley
Name: Daniel Tobiloba
High School: Grand View Christian
Early Season Numbers: 6.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 3.8 bpg
Current Team Rank: Not Rated
In-State Ranking: #3 in the Class of 2023
Games to Watch: 1/23 at Aplington-Parkersburg, 2/14 at Kuemper, 2/25 vs. Treynor
