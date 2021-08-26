Top in-state names and games to watch this season

Iowa high school football season is just about to kick off, which means it is time to take a look at some of the best games the Iowa Hawkeyes' commits and top targets will be playing in this fall.

The Commitments

Name: Aaron Graves

High School: Southeast Valley

Class of: 2022

Top Game to Watch: September 17th vs. OABCIG

More: Graves has spent his high school career dominating opposing linemen and is primed for another all state campaign as a senior. This long-time Iowa commit has been working hard to improve on the 18.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks he totaled a year ago.

Name: Kale Krogh

High School: Ballard

Class of: 2022

Top Game to Watch: September 24th at Humboldt

More: Krogh may have been recruited more for his skills on the offensive line, but that has not stopped him from being a force defensively as well. This all-stater ended his with 45.5 tackles and is looking to make a push at first team all state honors in 2021.

Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson

High School: Norwalk

Class of: 2023

Top Game to Watch: September 10th at Lewis Central

More: The presence of Borcherding-Johnson in the trenches defensively has been a game changer at Norwalk. Combined with his improvement over the off-season, he has a chance to be among the state leaders in tackles for loss after racking up eight as a sophomore.

Name: Cam Buffington

High School: Winfield-Mount Union

Class of: 2024

Top Game to Watch: September 10th at New London

More: Buffington certainly did not let his age slow him down from being a factor in all facets of the game at Winfield-Mount Union. He finished with over 1,000-total yards and 50 tackles during a stellar freshman season.

Name: Cody Fox

High School: East Buchanan

Class of: 2024

Top Game to Watch: October 15th vs. South Winneshiek

More: It will be quite some time before Fox suits up for the Hawkeyes and that will allow this big man to continue to make strides in his game. He was tough to block in his first year of high school with 24.5 tackles while also averaging a respectable 35.3 yards per punt.

The Offered Recruits

Name: Kadyn Proctor

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2023

Top Games to Watch: August 27th vs. Dowling, September 3rd vs. Valley, September 17th at Ankeny

More: Being rated as the #1 offensive tackle and #5 player in the country by Rivals shows you the potential of Proctor. This big man will have his choice of college options throughout the country and will prove why once again during the season.

Name: Xavier Nwankpa

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2022

Top Games to Watch: August 27th vs. Dowling, September 3rd vs. Valley, September 17th at Ankeny

More: The only thing missing from the resume of this talented five-star is to take home a state title. He helped the Rams to the title game last year, but is seeking more while also figuring out where he wants to play his college football.

Name: JJ Kohl

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2023

Top Games to Watch: September 10th at Dowling, September 17th vs. Southeast Polk, October 1st vs. Valley

More: The potential of Kohl is off the charts and it shows with the college recruiting interest he has been garnering throughout the country. As a junior, he threw for nearly 900-yards and is excited to see what a busy off-season improvement will allow him to achieve this fall.

Name: Kai Black

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2023

Top Game to Watch: September 10th vs. Valley

More: The Hawkeyes have worked hard to recruit a number of Urbandale prospects over the years and Black is next in line. He caught nine passes for 177 yards as a sophomore and a strong run during the camp season took his recruiting to another level.

Name: Alex Mota

High School: Marion

Class of: 2023

Top Game to Watch: September 3rd at Cedar Rapids Washington

More: Mota will once again be asked to wear a variety of different hats for Marion heading into the season. That versatility allowed him to stand out offensively and defensively for a team expected to be on the rise in 2021.

Name: Andrew DePaepe

High School: Pleasant Valley

Class of: 2023

Top Game to Watch: October 1st at Bettendorf

More: DePaepe saw his recruiting skyrocket to another level over the off-season and is ready to showcase why so many college coaches want him on their campus. This junior and Pleasant Valley are hoping to make an even deeper run in during the playoffs after making it to the UNI-Dome a year ago.

Name: Asa Newsom

High School: Waverly-Shell Rock

Class of: 2023

Top Game to Watch: October 15th at Western Dubuque

More: Newsom continues to develop into a more elite athlete by the day and it will show for a Waverly-Shell Rock team seeking to make a postseason run. He finished with over 800 yards and 30 tackles as a sophomore and is primed for even more this time around.