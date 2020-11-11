HawkeyeReport - Top in-state semifinal games to watch

Top in-state semifinal games to watch
As we head into the state semifinals in each class, we take a look at the top in-state matchups and all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing this week.
Game: Harlan vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Day/Time: Thursday at 4:00 PM
Class: 3A
Prospects to Follow: Linebacker Will McLaughlin will be the headline recruit from this game and the Hawkeyes and a handful of others have scholarships on the table for him. His play in their quarterfinal matchup was critical for the Cyclones taking down a Lewis Central team that boasts multiple Division I players. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley may not have as high a level of a recruit as McLaughlin but quarterback Caleb Kats and Kody Noble both have been making pushes towards all state seasons.
Game: Xavier vs. North Scott
Day/Time: Thursday at 7:30 PM
Class: 3A
Prospects to Follow: The year never seems to matter with the success that Xavier is able to consistently have. Having an athlete with the skills of Jaxon Rexroth has helped their chances. This do-everything senior has been critical in all facets of the game for his team and his 6-3, 195 pound frame will make him one to follow. Iowa State defensive end commit Joey Petersen has been a force this season with seven sacks and eleven tackles for loss. He is yet another Lancer to have an opportunity to play college football at an elite level.
Game: Ankeny vs. Dowling Catholic
Day/Time: Friday at 7:30 PM
Class: 4A
Prospects to Follow: Ankeny has leaned heavily on the playmaking skills of Arland Bruce, Brody Brecht, and Jase Bauer during their postseason run and it has paid off. The Hawkeye staff have continued to make it clear that they would love to see each suit up for the team next fall. Another target, Andrew Lentsch of Dowling, has visited Iowa City in past years and continues to gain attention from Division I programs.
Game: Southeast Polk vs. Pleasant Valley
Day/Time: Friday at 4PM
Class: 4A
Prospects to Follow: The often discussed trio of Xavier Nwankpa, Kadyn Proctor, and Jaxon Dailey will be a group to keep a close eye on both in this game and beyond. Nwankpa saw national powerhouse Clemson extend him a scholarship this past week and continues to see his spotlight grow throughout the country. On the Pleasant Valley sidelines, two sophomores to keep an eye on going forward are linebacker Rusty VanWetzing, a at 6-1, 210 pounds and defensive end Andrew DePaepe at 6-6, 230 pounds. Each has been a force at the varsity level for a club that few expected to make a run to the final four.
Game: OABCIG vs. Sigourney-Keota
Day/Time: Saturday at 12:30 PM
Class: 1A
Prospects to Follow: The playmaking skills of future Iowa athlete Cooper DeJean have been why OABCIG is making a push for a second straight state title. With over 2,700 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing, few can impact a game with the precision that this senior does. Also don't sleep on him defensively with 39.5 tackles and two interceptions. Sigourney-Keota has seen Sam Sieren total 1,475 yards on the ground this fall as a senior while finding the end zone 24 times.
The Commitments
Name: Brody Brecht
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Ankeny vs. Dowling
Name: Arland Bruce
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Ankeny vs. Dowling
Name: Cooper DeJean
High School: OABCIG
Class of: 2021
Matchup: OABCIG vs. Sigourney-Keota
Name: Connor Colby
High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Class of: 2021
Recap: The Cougars struggled to move the football and fell against #1 rated Southeast Polk, 48-0. This giant offensive tackle helped Kennedy total over 2,200 yards on the ground throughout the fall.
Name: Aaron Graves
High School: Southeast Valley
Class of: 2022Recap: Graves and company could not continue their undefeated run in the quarterfinals but that does not take away from the season this standout had. He finished the fall with 50 tackles, 18.5 TFLs, and 8.5 sacks in an all state campaign.
Name: Max Llewellyn
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Recap: Llewellyn excelled on both sides of the ball with a team leading 278 receiving yards while also adding 28 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 13 TFLs for an Urbandale squad that battled their way to a 6-2 mark overall.
Name: Jaden Harrell
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Recap: Harrell to continue to step forward as a leader of the Urbandale defense and it paid dividends with their success. He finished first on the team with 45.5 tackles and also added 5.5 TFLs, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and averaged 35.2 yards per punt.
Name: Griffin Liddle
High School: Bettendorf
Class of: 2021
Recap: The Bulldogs struggled with consistency moving the football on offense and it showed in a narrow 10-6 loss to Pleasant Valley. Liddle impacted games on both sides of the ball and finished his senior campaign with 18 stops, seven tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks as a senior.
Name: Jeff Bowie
High School: West Branch
Class of: 2021
Recap: Bowie and the Bears lost in the second round of the playoffs to Mediapolis, 20-13. This senior finished his final year of prep football with 20.5 stops, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one recovered fumble.
Name: Zach Twedt
High School: Roland Story
Class of: 2021
Recap: A shoulder injury in the third game sidelined Twedt for the rest of the season. He finished his senior year with 29 rushes for 103 yards, 14 total tackles, 8 solo tackles, and 1 interception. His team finished the fall at 0-7.
The Offers
Name: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Pleasant Valley
Name: Will McLaughlin
High School: Harlan
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Harlan vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Name: Kadyn Proctor
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Pleasant Valley
Name: Hunter Deyo
High School: Lewis Central
Class of: 2022
Recap: Deyo and company could not get past their rivals from Harlan but he continued to prove why he is worthy of so much Division I attention. This junior was among the state leaders in tackles for loss with a jaw 22.5 TFLs.
Name: Eli Raridon
High School: Valley
Class of: 2022
Recap: Raridon and company were preparing for a matchup with their rivals from Dowling but a positive Covid test left the Tigers on the sidelines as they had to forfeit the game. He ended the year catching 22 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns.
Name: Jacob Imming
High School: Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Class of: 2022
Recap: Imming proved to be one of the most valuable players in the state with the skills he showed on both sides of the football. He totaled 418 receiving yards, 38 tackles, and 5.5 TFLs during a stellar junior campaign. His team finished 6-3 and bowed out to Webster City in the playoffs.
