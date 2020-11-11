HawkeyeReport - Top in-state semifinal games to watch

As we head into the state semifinals in each class, we take a look at the top in-state matchups and all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing this week.

Prospects to Follow: Linebacker Will McLaughlin will be the headline recruit from this game and the Hawkeyes and a handful of others have scholarships on the table for him. His play in their quarterfinal matchup was critical for the Cyclones taking down a Lewis Central team that boasts multiple Division I players. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley may not have as high a level of a recruit as McLaughlin but quarterback Caleb Kats and Kody Noble both have been making pushes towards all state seasons.

Prospects to Follow: The year never seems to matter with the success that Xavier is able to consistently have. Having an athlete with the skills of Jaxon Rexroth has helped their chances. This do-everything senior has been critical in all facets of the game for his team and his 6-3, 195 pound frame will make him one to follow. Iowa State defensive end commit Joey Petersen has been a force this season with seven sacks and eleven tackles for loss. He is yet another Lancer to have an opportunity to play college football at an elite level.

Prospects to Follow: Ankeny has leaned heavily on the playmaking skills of Arland Bruce , Brody Brecht , and Jase Bauer during their postseason run and it has paid off. The Hawkeye staff have continued to make it clear that they would love to see each suit up for the team next fall. Another target, Andrew Lentsch of Dowling, has visited Iowa City in past years and continues to gain attention from Division I programs.

Prospects to Follow: The often discussed trio of Xavier Nwankpa , Kadyn Proctor , and Jaxon Dailey will be a group to keep a close eye on both in this game and beyond. Nwankpa saw national powerhouse Clemson extend him a scholarship this past week and continues to see his spotlight grow throughout the country. On the Pleasant Valley sidelines, two sophomores to keep an eye on going forward are linebacker Rusty VanWetzing, a at 6-1, 210 pounds and defensive end Andrew DePaepe at 6-6, 230 pounds. Each has been a force at the varsity level for a club that few expected to make a run to the final four.

Game: OABCIG vs. Sigourney-Keota

Day/Time: Saturday at 12:30 PM

Class: 1A

Prospects to Follow: The playmaking skills of future Iowa athlete Cooper DeJean have been why OABCIG is making a push for a second straight state title. With over 2,700 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing, few can impact a game with the precision that this senior does. Also don't sleep on him defensively with 39.5 tackles and two interceptions. Sigourney-Keota has seen Sam Sieren total 1,475 yards on the ground this fall as a senior while finding the end zone 24 times.

The Commitments

Name: Brody Brecht

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Ankeny vs. Dowling

Name: Arland Bruce

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Ankeny vs. Dowling

Name: Cooper DeJean

High School: OABCIG

Class of: 2021

Matchup: OABCIG vs. Sigourney-Keota

Name: Connor Colby

High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Class of: 2021

Recap: The Cougars struggled to move the football and fell against #1 rated Southeast Polk, 48-0. This giant offensive tackle helped Kennedy total over 2,200 yards on the ground throughout the fall.

Name: Aaron Graves

High School: Southeast Valley

Class of: 2022Recap: Graves and company could not continue their undefeated run in the quarterfinals but that does not take away from the season this standout had. He finished the fall with 50 tackles, 18.5 TFLs, and 8.5 sacks in an all state campaign.

Name: Max Llewellyn

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Recap: Llewellyn excelled on both sides of the ball with a team leading 278 receiving yards while also adding 28 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 13 TFLs for an Urbandale squad that battled their way to a 6-2 mark overall.

Name: Jaden Harrell

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Recap: Harrell to continue to step forward as a leader of the Urbandale defense and it paid dividends with their success. He finished first on the team with 45.5 tackles and also added 5.5 TFLs, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and averaged 35.2 yards per punt.

Name: Griffin Liddle

High School: Bettendorf

Class of: 2021

Recap: The Bulldogs struggled with consistency moving the football on offense and it showed in a narrow 10-6 loss to Pleasant Valley. Liddle impacted games on both sides of the ball and finished his senior campaign with 18 stops, seven tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks as a senior.

Name: Jeff Bowie

High School: West Branch

Class of: 2021

Recap: Bowie and the Bears lost in the second round of the playoffs to Mediapolis, 20-13. This senior finished his final year of prep football with 20.5 stops, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one recovered fumble.

Name: Zach Twedt

High School: Roland Story

Class of: 2021

Recap: A shoulder injury in the third game sidelined Twedt for the rest of the season. He finished his senior year with 29 rushes for 103 yards, 14 total tackles, 8 solo tackles, and 1 interception. His team finished the fall at 0-7.

The Offers

Name: Xavier Nwankpa

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Pleasant Valley

Name: Will McLaughlin

High School: Harlan

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Harlan vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Name: Kadyn Proctor

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Pleasant Valley

Name: Hunter Deyo

High School: Lewis Central

Class of: 2022

Recap: Deyo and company could not get past their rivals from Harlan but he continued to prove why he is worthy of so much Division I attention. This junior was among the state leaders in tackles for loss with a jaw 22.5 TFLs.

Name: Eli Raridon

High School: Valley

Class of: 2022

Recap: Raridon and company were preparing for a matchup with their rivals from Dowling but a positive Covid test left the Tigers on the sidelines as they had to forfeit the game. He ended the year catching 22 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

Name: Jacob Imming

High School: Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Class of: 2022

Recap: Imming proved to be one of the most valuable players in the state with the skills he showed on both sides of the football. He totaled 418 receiving yards, 38 tackles, and 5.5 TFLs during a stellar junior campaign. His team finished 6-3 and bowed out to Webster City in the playoffs.