The Iowa high school football championships kick off Thursday for all six classes and there are plenty of top tier athletes to keep an eye on in Cedar Falls.

---

8-Man

Matchup: Rockford (11-1) vs. New London (11-1)

Game Day/Time: Thursday, 10:00 AM

Breakdown: Two former Class A teams meet early Thursday with a championship on the line. Each squad avenged their losses during the playoffs and surprised many with their runs. New London has consistently been better with the #1 offense and #4 defense in 8-Man this fall.

Top Players to Watch:

Jacob Staudt, Rockford (2019, Quarterback) - Over 3,000 total yards this fall.

Keontae Luckett, New London (2019, Running Back) - Averaging over ten years a carry and second on the squad in tackles.

---

Class A

Matchup: AHSTW, Avoca (12-0) vs. Hudson (12-0)

Game Day/Time: Thursday, 1:30 PM

Breakdown: With both offenses and defenses ranking among the top ten in this class, both squads have played excellent football all year long. Hudson fell in the championship game a season ago to West Sioux and hopes to finish the year as the wire to wire #1 team in A.

Top Players to Watch:

Blake Osbahr, AHSTW, Avoca (2019, Quarterback) - Over 2,000 passing yards as a senior along with 30 touchdowns.

Gabe Pauley, AHSTW, Avoca (2019, Linebacker) - Tops on the team with 1,700 yards rushing and 82 tackles.

Christian Seres, Hudson (2019, Running Back) - Is he Iowa's best small school running back? He is over the 1,900 yard mark as a senior.

Ethan Fulcher, Hudson (2020, Linebacker) - Not the biggest defender around but has stepped up as a leader this fall with 105 stops and 13 tackles for loss.

---

Class 3A

Matchup: Western Dubuque (10-2) vs. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (12-0)

Game Day/Time: Thursday, 7:00 PM

Breakdown: These two programs will soon be more familiar with one another as Western Dubuque enters into the MVC this school year. The dynasty of Cedar Rapids Xavier continues as they are one win away from a second straight Class 3A title with a number of elite seniors leading the charge. They have spent the entire season rated #1 their class. The Bobcats on the other hand picked the perfect time to peak and want to avenge a week four loss to the Saints. That 35-0 loss is something they have not forgotten about.

Top Players to Watch:

Quinn Schulte, Xavier, Cedar Rapids (2019, Quarterback/Safety) - Schulte has remained on the radar of the Hawkeye coaches for good reason. He has over 2,400 total yards as a senior and is tied for the team lead defensively with three interceptions.

Ethan Hurkett, Xavier, Cedar Rapids (2020, Linebacker) - Hurkett was in Iowa City this past Saturday and has consistently proven to be one of the best defenders in junior class.

Kyle Krezek, Xavier, Cedar Rapids (2019, Defensive Tackle) - Krezek has been on fire as a senior with ten tackles for loss and five sacks. His 6-foot-3, 252-pound frame will help him continue to be sought after by colleges.

Calvin Harris, Western Dubuque (2020, Quarterback) - The future of Harris is on the baseball diamond at Ole Miss, but that has not slowed him down from being a dominant multi-sport athlete. He has thrown for over 2,000 yards as a junior.

Drake George, Western Dubuque (2019, Wide Receiver) - With nearly 2,000 receiving yards over the last two seasons, few can question George and what he has achieved at the high school level.

---

Class 1A

Matchup: West Sioux, Hawarden (11-1) vs. Dike-New Hartford (12-0)

Game Day/Time: Friday, 11:00 AM

Breakdown: Moving up a class has not slowed down West Sioux after winning the state championship a season ago. With these offenses ranking #1 and #2 in total points scored per game at the Class 1A level, expect the firepower from these two teams to be on full display on Friday.

Top Players to Watch:

Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux (2020, Quarterback) - Dekkers is a shoe in for all state honors once again this fall with the video game type numbers of 3,250 yards passing, 43 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.

Kade Lynott, West Sioux (2020, Wide Receiver) - Lynott is one of the most versatile athletes in the state with with 900 yards on the ground and 1,300 receiving yards this fall.

Cade Bennett, Dike-New Hartford (2020, Running Back) - A strong game could get Bennett over the 2,000 yard mark this fall as he made major improvements during the off-season.

Colton Harberts, Dike-New Hartford (2019, Offensive Tackle) - You can't teach size and that is exactly what Harberts brings to the table with his 6-foot-6, 245-pound frame.

---

Class 2A

Matchup: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (11-1) vs. PCM, Monroe (12-0)

Game Day/Time: Friday, 2::00 PM

Breakdown: With both teams having spent much of the year trading the #1 spot in our weekly Class 2A ranking, this contest pits what have been the two strongest teams in this class. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley lost a season ago in the semifinals and have pushed themselves to another level in hopes of winning the championship. PCM has answered every test thrown their way and head into this battle undefeated.

Top Players to Watch:

JT Van't Hul, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2019, Quarterback) - Van't Hul is the definition of a dual threat quarterback as he is tops on his team with nearly 3,000 total yards this fall.

Brayton Van Kekerix, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2019, Linebacker) - With a team leading 20 tackles for loss, Van Kekerix has made a living getting into the backfield of opponents.

Greyson Strum, PCM-Monroe (2021, Offensive Guard) - As a two-year starter along the offensive line, Strum has proven to be one of the best blockers in the sophomore class.

Reed Worth, PCM, Monroe (2019, Quarterback) - Worth has pieced together an all state caliber senior year while guiding an undefeated team by passing for over 2,000 yards.

---

Class 4A

Matchup: Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. (10-2) vs. Cedar Falls (12-0)

Game Day/Time: Friday, 7:00 PM

Breakdown: The Maroons have consistently had their backs against the wall this season and have found a way to play for another Class 4A championship. They are here for a reason. Much was expected this fall of Cedar Falls as the preseason #3 rated team in Class 4A and this group has been outstanding all year long. Their defense, led by Iowa commit/linebacker Jack Campbell, is tops in this class by allowing just seven points per game on average.

Top Players to Watch:

Jack Campbell, Cedar Falls (2019, Linebacker) - It is hard to argue that Campbell is not the best defensive player in the state. The Hawkeyes are getting an elite player with this senior.

Logan Wolf, Cedar Falls (2019, Wide Receiver) - This future UNI Panther has been outstanding in football and basketball. He leads the team with 1,200 yards receiving.

Jackson Frericks, Cedar Falls (2019, Tight End) - A 6-foot-7 frame and some athleticism helped Frericks land a game invite to the University of Iowa earlier in the fall.

Cael Loecher, Cedar Falls (2020, Quarterback) - Loecher has been extremely efficient this fall by completing 63% of his passes while throwing for 1,900 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Jayson Murray, Dowling Catholic (2019, Running Back) - With nearly 4,000 rushing yards over the last two seasons, Murray has proven be a recruiting target for the Iowa coaches.

Jesse Alger, Dowling Catholic (2019, Offensive Lineman) - Alger has a lot of connections to the Hawkeyes and has visited multiple times over the last twelve months.

Ryan Boles, Dowling Catholic (2020, Offensive Lineman) - The older brothers of Boles were recruited by Iowa and they will keep an eye on Ryan as well.

---

