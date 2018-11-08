The Iowa high school football semifinals kick off Thursday for all six classes and there are plenty of Hawkeye recruits to keep an eye on in Cedar Falls. In this update, we breakdown the top names, how their season is going to date, and much more.

-----

Commits

Player: Jack Campbell, Cedar Falls, 2019

Opponent: Southeast Polk

Game Day/Time: Friday, November 9, 7:00 PM

More: Campbell and the Tigers head into the semifinals as the lone undefeated team left in the Class 4A ranks and Campbell has had a lot to do with their success. He is tops on the team with 94.5 tackles for a defense that is allowing 6.55 points per game on average in 2018.

-----

Player: Chris Reames, Van Meter, 2019

Opponent: West Sioux

Game Day/Time: Saturday, November 10, 1:00 PM

More: Reames is the newest Hawkeye commitment after landing a scholarship from Iowa and quickly committing afterwards. This 6-foot-7, 220-pound defensive end has 38 stops, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks for his undefeated team. Van Meter is now two wins away from winning their second straight championship.

-----

Targets

Player: Gavin Williams, Southeast Polk, 2020 (Offer)

Opponent: Cedar Falls

Game Day/Time: Friday, November 9, 7:00 PM

More: The Rams have made an unexpected run to the Class 4A semifinals and Williams is hopeful that the shocking success can continue in Cedar Falls. He has racked up nearly 1,200-yards on the ground this season while proving to be their most consistent offensive threat.

-----

Player: Josh Volk, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 2020 (Offer)

Opponent: Lewis Central

Game Day/Time: Thursday, November 8, 8:15 PM

More: Volk worked hard to land a scholarship offer from the University of Iowa and some feel it will be a matter of time before he commits to the Hawkeyes. His focus as of late has been on excelling at the high school level and his presence has been felt for an offensive unit that is second in Class 3A while averaging 41-points per game.

-----

Player: Logan Jones, Lewis Central, 2020 (Offer)

Opponent: Cedar Rapids Xavier

Game Day/Time: Thursday, November 8, 8:15 PM

More: Some consider their matchup with Xavier as the real championship as few semifinal games can match the sheer elite level talent on the field. Jones is a sought-after target for the Hawkeyes and continued to prove this fall that he was scholarship worthy with his 43 stops, 18 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. The Saints will be keeping a close eye on him every time he is on the field defensively.

-----

Player: Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf, 2021 (Offer)

Opponent: Dowling Catholic

Game Day/Time: Friday, November 9, 4:00 PM

More: Liddle and the Bulldogs are seeking to stop a dynasty in Dowling Catholic from winning yet another 4A championship. This bigman has continued to make his presence felt as a sophomore with 34-tackles and two sacks. Bettendorf has lost just once this season and hopes to make a push into the championship game.

-----

Player: Ethan Hurkett, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 2020

Opponent: Lewis Central

Game Day/Time: Thursday, November 8, 8:15 PM

More: Hurkett will be in Iowa City on Saturday but hopes to help the Saints take one step closer to the Class 3A crown. As a junior, he leads their defense with 51.5 tackles and has asserted himself as a scholarship level player this fall.

-----

Player: Jackson Frericks, Cedar Falls, 2019

Opponent: Southeast Polk

Game Day/Time: Friday, November 9, 7:00 PM

More: The 6-foot-7 frame of Frericks has caught the eye of Iowa coaches as he visited the campus earlier in the fall.

-----

Player: Jayson Murray, Dowling Catholic, 2019

Opponent: Bettendorf

Game Day/Time: Friday, November 9, 4:00 PM

More: Murray has continued his domination running the football with 1,929-yards for a Dowling team that many expect to add another championship to the trophy case.

-----

Player: Jesse Alger, Dowling Catholic, 2019

Opponent: Bettendorf

Game Day/Time: Friday, November 9, 4:00 PM

More: Alger has family connections at the University of Iowa and was able to visit campus multiple times over the last twelve months.

-----

Player: Quinn Schulte, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 2019

Opponent: Lewis Central

Game Day/Time: Thursday, November 8, 8:15 PM

More: With a brother who is a walk-on at Iowa, Schulte has grown up around the program and has the athleticism to follow in his footsteps. He has over 2,200 total yards while also being tied for the team lead with three interceptions.

-----

Player: Spencer Daufeldt, West Liberty, 2019

Opponent: PCM-Monroe

Game Day/Time: Saturday, November 10, 7:00 PM

More: Daufeldt has dominated the trenches this fall with fifteen tackles for loss and would love an opportunity to suit up for the Hawkeyes next fall. He visited for a game early in the year.

-----

Potential Targets to Watch

Cael Loecher, Cedar Falls (2020)

Creed Welch, Waukon (2021)

Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2020)

Greyson Strum, PCM-Monroe (2021)

Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux (2020)

Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central (2022)

Kade Lynott, West Sioux (2020)

Ryan Boles, Dowling Catholic (2020)

-----

Other Division I Athletes

Calvin Harris, Western Dubuque (Ole Miss Baseball Commit)

Carter Bell, Bettendorf (South Dakota Commit)

Darien Porter, Bettendorf (Iowa State Commit)

Logan Wolf, Cedar Falls (Northern Iowa Commit)

Drake Nettles, Lewis Central (Iowa State Commit)

Max Duggan, Lewis Central (TCU Commit)