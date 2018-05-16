With the state track meet just around the corner, we break down all the top recruits to watch in Des Moines this week.

The Commits

-

Riley Moss, Ankeny Centennial

Event: 4A 110 Meter Hurdles

Class of: 2018

More: Moss is thrilled about his future in Iowa City but is hungry to finish the job as the eventual 110 Meter Hurdles champion in Class 4A.

---

Tyler Linderbaum, Solon

Events: 3A Discus, 3A Shot Put

Class of: 2018

More: Linderbaum heads into state with the second longest throw in the 3A shot put and hopes that he has the skills to take home a title.

---

Logan Klemp, South Hamilton

Event: 2A Shot Put

Class of: 2018

More: An 8-2 mark on the football field followed by a run to the state basketball tournament is what Klemp has accomplished as a senior. Can he shock the state in track?

---

Ezra Miller, Ridge View

Event: 1A Shot Put

Class of: 2019

More: Miller has continued to prove that he is one of the best offensive linemen in the country but doubles as one of the best throwers in the state at the Class 1A level.

---



Noah Fenske, New Hampton

Events: 2A Discus, 2A Shot Put

Class of: 2019

More: Fenske's hard work in track paid off as he qualified for two throwing events and has a chance to place extremely high later this week.

---

Tyler Endres, Norwalk

Events: 3A Discus, 3A Shot Put

Class of: 2019

More: Endres is one of the biggest athletes in the state but that has not stopped him from dominating in football, basketball, and track.

---

Blair Brooks, Marion

Events: 3A High Jump, 3A Long Jump

Class of: 2018

More: The athleticism of Brooks helped him catch the eye of the Iowa coaches and he hopes to cap his prep career with more state championships.

---

John Carlson, Bondurant-Farrar

Event: 3A High Jump

Class of: 2018

More: Carlson accepted an opportunity to walk-on at Iowa and has excelled in multiple sports for the Bluejays over his prep career.

---

Lucas Empen, Northeast Gooselake

Event: 2A Shot Put

Class of: 2018

More: Empen has continued adding strength and size to his frame and that has allowed him to qualify for state track against some of his future teammates at Iowa.

---

Matt Fagan, St. Albert

Event: 1A Shot Put

Class of: 2018

More: Fagan will be manning the line going forward for the Hawkeyes but hopes he can finish among the top five throwers in Class 1A.

---

The Current Recruits

-

Mosai Newsom, Waverly-Shell Rock

Event: 3A Discus

Class of: 2019

Offer: Yes

More: Newsom is a critical in-state get for the Iowa coaches. His ever-growing list of scholarships include Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Northwestern. Notre Dame is in the picture as well.

---

Gavin Williams, Southeast Polk

Events: 4A 100 Meter, 4A 200 Meter

Class of: 2020

Offer: Yes

More: Williams has played his way into the top spot within the Class of 2020 and his elite speed has helped him shine both in track and football for the Rams.

---

Logan Jones, Lewis Central

Events: 4A Discus, 4A Shot Put

Class of: 2020

Offer: Yes

More: Jones is one of the top prospects in the Midwest with offers from Iowa, Iowa State, and Minnesota. More may be on their way during summer camps.

---

Josh Volk, Cedar Rapids Xavier

Events: 3A Discus, 3A Shot Put

Class of: 2020

Offer: No

More: Volk may be the next prospect in the Class of 2020 to land a scholarship from the Hawkeyes and will be seen by their staff in Des Moines.

---

Anthony Coleman, Johnston

Event: 4A 100 Meter

Class of: 2019

Offer: No

More: Coleman has been a frequent visitor to Iowa City over the last two years and is hopeful that a strong showing in front of the Hawkeye coaches will catch their eye at camp.

---

Carter Bell, Bettendorf

Events: 4A High Jump, Long Jump

Class of: 2019

Offer: No

More: This future wide out has been a star at quarterback for the Bulldogs but his athleticism has been on full display this spring in track.

---

Cole Mabry, Iowa City West

Events: 4A 110 Meter Hurdles, 4A 400 Meter Hurdles

Class of: 2019

Offer: No

More: Mabry has excelled at the prep level is in the backyard of the Hawkeyes and has been consistently evaluated by the coaches.

---

Jackson Leistikow, Cedar Falls

Events: 4A Discus, 4A Shot Put

Class of: 2019

Offer: No

More: Leistikow was able to attend the recent Iowa spring game and is working extra this off-season to get himself ready for the camp circuit.

---

Jayson Murray, Dowling Catholic

Event: 4A 100 Meter

Class of: 2019

Offer: No

More: Murray racked up over 1,900 yards on the ground for the Maroons as a junior and has made a case as the top running back in the Class of 2019.

---

Nick DeJong, Pella

Event: 3A Shot Put

Class of: 2019

Offer: No

More: DeJong has an excellent frame for defensive tackle at the college level and has started to become more familiar with the Iowa coaches and their program.

---

Will Clapper, Baxter

Events: 1A Discus, 1A Shot Put

Class of: 2019

Offer: No

More: Clapper may be a smaller school athlete, but it has not hurt him on the recruiting front. The Hawkeyes have continued to follow him with an important June ahead. His first offer recently came from South Dakota State.

---

Zack Lasek, Highland

Event: 1A Discus

Class of: 2020

Offer: No

More: Lasek has sought after size at 6-foot-8, 230 pounds along with the athleticism needed to average 20.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per night on the basketball court.

---

The Former Recruits

-

Andrew Todd, Cedar Rapids Washington

Event: 4A Shot Put

Signed With: Miami (OH)

---

Coal Flansburg, Solon

Event: 3A Discus

Committed to: Iowa State

---

Darien Porter, Bettendorf

Events: 4A 200 Meter, 4A 400 Meter

Committed to: Iowa State

---

Isaac Erbes, Urbandale

Event: 4A Shot Put

Signed With: South Dakota

---

Jake Remsburg, West Des Moines Valley

Event: 4A Shot Put

Committed to: Iowa State

---

Jordan Hook, Grundy Center

Event: 1A Shot Put

Signed With: Northern Iowa

---

Max Duggan, Lewis Central

Event: 4A 200 Meter

Committed to: TCU

---

Nick Foss, Harlan

Events: 3A 100 Meter, 3A 200 Meter, 3A Long Jump

Signed With: Minnesota State Mankato

---

Ryan Van Marel, Sheldon

Events: 2A Shot Put, 2A Discus

Signed With: South Dakota State

---

Zach Lester, Clear Lake

Event: 3A High Jump

Signed With: DMACC Basketball