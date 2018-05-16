Top names to watch at state track
With the state track meet just around the corner, we break down all the top recruits to watch in Des Moines this week.
The Commits
-
Riley Moss, Ankeny Centennial
Event: 4A 110 Meter Hurdles
Class of: 2018
More: Moss is thrilled about his future in Iowa City but is hungry to finish the job as the eventual 110 Meter Hurdles champion in Class 4A.
---
Tyler Linderbaum, Solon
Events: 3A Discus, 3A Shot Put
Class of: 2018
More: Linderbaum heads into state with the second longest throw in the 3A shot put and hopes that he has the skills to take home a title.
---
Logan Klemp, South Hamilton
Event: 2A Shot Put
Class of: 2018
More: An 8-2 mark on the football field followed by a run to the state basketball tournament is what Klemp has accomplished as a senior. Can he shock the state in track?
---
Ezra Miller, Ridge View
Event: 1A Shot Put
Class of: 2019
More: Miller has continued to prove that he is one of the best offensive linemen in the country but doubles as one of the best throwers in the state at the Class 1A level.
---
Noah Fenske, New Hampton
Events: 2A Discus, 2A Shot Put
Class of: 2019
More: Fenske's hard work in track paid off as he qualified for two throwing events and has a chance to place extremely high later this week.
---
Tyler Endres, Norwalk
Events: 3A Discus, 3A Shot Put
Class of: 2019
More: Endres is one of the biggest athletes in the state but that has not stopped him from dominating in football, basketball, and track.
---
Blair Brooks, Marion
Events: 3A High Jump, 3A Long Jump
Class of: 2018
More: The athleticism of Brooks helped him catch the eye of the Iowa coaches and he hopes to cap his prep career with more state championships.
---
John Carlson, Bondurant-Farrar
Event: 3A High Jump
Class of: 2018
More: Carlson accepted an opportunity to walk-on at Iowa and has excelled in multiple sports for the Bluejays over his prep career.
---
Lucas Empen, Northeast Gooselake
Event: 2A Shot Put
Class of: 2018
More: Empen has continued adding strength and size to his frame and that has allowed him to qualify for state track against some of his future teammates at Iowa.
---
Matt Fagan, St. Albert
Event: 1A Shot Put
Class of: 2018
More: Fagan will be manning the line going forward for the Hawkeyes but hopes he can finish among the top five throwers in Class 1A.
---
The Current Recruits
-
Mosai Newsom, Waverly-Shell Rock
Event: 3A Discus
Class of: 2019
Offer: Yes
More: Newsom is a critical in-state get for the Iowa coaches. His ever-growing list of scholarships include Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Northwestern. Notre Dame is in the picture as well.
---
Gavin Williams, Southeast Polk
Events: 4A 100 Meter, 4A 200 Meter
Class of: 2020
Offer: Yes
More: Williams has played his way into the top spot within the Class of 2020 and his elite speed has helped him shine both in track and football for the Rams.
---
Logan Jones, Lewis Central
Events: 4A Discus, 4A Shot Put
Class of: 2020
Offer: Yes
More: Jones is one of the top prospects in the Midwest with offers from Iowa, Iowa State, and Minnesota. More may be on their way during summer camps.
---
Josh Volk, Cedar Rapids Xavier
Events: 3A Discus, 3A Shot Put
Class of: 2020
Offer: No
More: Volk may be the next prospect in the Class of 2020 to land a scholarship from the Hawkeyes and will be seen by their staff in Des Moines.
---
Anthony Coleman, Johnston
Event: 4A 100 Meter
Class of: 2019
Offer: No
More: Coleman has been a frequent visitor to Iowa City over the last two years and is hopeful that a strong showing in front of the Hawkeye coaches will catch their eye at camp.
---
Carter Bell, Bettendorf
Events: 4A High Jump, Long Jump
Class of: 2019
Offer: No
More: This future wide out has been a star at quarterback for the Bulldogs but his athleticism has been on full display this spring in track.
---
Cole Mabry, Iowa City West
Events: 4A 110 Meter Hurdles, 4A 400 Meter Hurdles
Class of: 2019
Offer: No
More: Mabry has excelled at the prep level is in the backyard of the Hawkeyes and has been consistently evaluated by the coaches.
---
Jackson Leistikow, Cedar Falls
Events: 4A Discus, 4A Shot Put
Class of: 2019
Offer: No
More: Leistikow was able to attend the recent Iowa spring game and is working extra this off-season to get himself ready for the camp circuit.
---
Jayson Murray, Dowling Catholic
Event: 4A 100 Meter
Class of: 2019
Offer: No
More: Murray racked up over 1,900 yards on the ground for the Maroons as a junior and has made a case as the top running back in the Class of 2019.
---
Nick DeJong, Pella
Event: 3A Shot Put
Class of: 2019
Offer: No
More: DeJong has an excellent frame for defensive tackle at the college level and has started to become more familiar with the Iowa coaches and their program.
---
Will Clapper, Baxter
Events: 1A Discus, 1A Shot Put
Class of: 2019
Offer: No
More: Clapper may be a smaller school athlete, but it has not hurt him on the recruiting front. The Hawkeyes have continued to follow him with an important June ahead. His first offer recently came from South Dakota State.
---
Zack Lasek, Highland
Event: 1A Discus
Class of: 2020
Offer: No
More: Lasek has sought after size at 6-foot-8, 230 pounds along with the athleticism needed to average 20.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per night on the basketball court.
---
The Former Recruits
-
Andrew Todd, Cedar Rapids Washington
Event: 4A Shot Put
Signed With: Miami (OH)
---
Coal Flansburg, Solon
Event: 3A Discus
Committed to: Iowa State
---
Darien Porter, Bettendorf
Events: 4A 200 Meter, 4A 400 Meter
Committed to: Iowa State
---
Isaac Erbes, Urbandale
Event: 4A Shot Put
Signed With: South Dakota
---
Jake Remsburg, West Des Moines Valley
Event: 4A Shot Put
Committed to: Iowa State
---
Jordan Hook, Grundy Center
Event: 1A Shot Put
Signed With: Northern Iowa
---
Max Duggan, Lewis Central
Event: 4A 200 Meter
Committed to: TCU
---
Nick Foss, Harlan
Events: 3A 100 Meter, 3A 200 Meter, 3A Long Jump
Signed With: Minnesota State Mankato
---
Ryan Van Marel, Sheldon
Events: 2A Shot Put, 2A Discus
Signed With: South Dakota State
---
Zach Lester, Clear Lake
Event: 3A High Jump
Signed With: DMACC Basketball