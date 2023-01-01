Iowa football managed to end its 2022 season on a very positive note with a dominant 21-0 victory over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. And Kirk Ferentz & Co. managed to some more good news in the post-game festivities, as All-American punter Tory Taylor announced that he plans to return for the 2023 season:

This is a tremendous piece of good news for Iowa and ensures that special teams, a huge strength for Iowa in 2022, should remain an area of massive strength in the 2023 season as well. Taylor averaged 45.1 yards per punt in the 2022 regular season, despite attempting a staggering 74 punts (over 6 per game). He was even better in the Music City Bowl, averaging over 48 yards per kick (three went 50+ yards) and placing six inside the 20-yard line (three inside the 10-yard line). Taylor downed 32 punts inside the 20-yard line in the regular season, tops in the NCAA. He was also among the nation's best in minimizing return yardage on his punts (just 67 return yards on 18 attempts), thanks to both the skill of his punts and the excellence of his coverage units.

Taylor set the Iowa single-season record for punt yards last year (3,688 yards on 80 punts) -- and then broke his own record this season (3,725 yards on 82 punts). Taylor's outstanding efforts through three seasons (9,178 yards) put Jason Baker's Iowa career record (11,304 yards) in serious jeopardy next year. That said, one reason Taylor has had a chance to get so close to Baker's record already is the sheer volume of punting opportunities he's had -- more than 160 punts over the last two seasons. That's a function of Iowa's terrible, stall-happy offense in 2021 and 2022. Hopefully the offense is more functional in 2023 and Taylor spends a bit less time on the field -- we don't need to see him break his single-season punting yards record again.

One more year may also give Taylor the opportunity to get some of the awards that eluded him this year. Taylor was named first-team All-Big Ten by the Big Ten media this season -- but failed to take home Big Ten Punter of the Year honors. He also earned first-team All-America honors by the Football Writers of America Association (FWAA), but wasn't even named a finalist by the Ray Guy Award. Taylor isn't returning to Iowa to seek individual accolades -- as he explained, he returned because he thinks Iowa can have a strong team next year: