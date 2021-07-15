Toussaint ready to take control

Joe Toussaint's time has arrived.



This season the plan is to give him the keys to the offense and let him run it. We caught up with Toussaint on Thursday afternoon to discuss the key conversation he had with Jordan Bohannon once the veteran decided to come back for a sixth season. He also goes in-depth about his struggles last season and how one of his mentors helped him to deal with the ups and downs from last season. Toussaint also talks about his off-season surgery on his ankle and how he is feeling this summer.

