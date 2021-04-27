HawkeyeReport - Tracking Iowa's early Class of 2023 offers

Tracking Iowa's early Class of 2023 offers
MORE: Recruiting Board | Offer List | Scholarship Distribution
To date, the Iowa Hawkeyes have early scholarship offers out to 14 prospects in the Class of 2023. In this update, we take a closer look at that group and how they break down by location, position, ranking, commitment status, and more.
---
By State:
2 - Iowa
2 - Florida
2 - Missouri
1 - Kansas
1 - Arizona
1 - Indiana
1 - Alabama
1 - Minnesota
1 - Tennessee
1 - New Jersey
1 - Massachusetts
---
By Position:
3 - QB
3 - WR
3 - DE
2 - TE
1 - RB
1 - OL
1 - DT
---
By Ranking:
10 - Four-stars
4 - Not yet rated
(Rivals has not done full rankings for 2023, so there are no two or three-stars yet)
---
By Commitment Status:
14 - Undecided
---
|SCHOOL
|2023 OFFERS
|
Penn State
|
141
|
Maryland
|
103
|
Michigan State
|
98
|
Michigan
|
86
|
Nebraska
|
69
|
Indiana
|
49
|
Rutgers
|
46
|
Ohio State
|
44
|
Minnesota
|
26
|
Purdue
|
17
|
Wisconsin
|
15
|
Illinois
|
14
|
Iowa
|
14
|
Northwestern
|
4
Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest news on Iowa football recruiting.