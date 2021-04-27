HawkeyeReport - Tracking Iowa's early Class of 2023 offers

MORE: Recruiting Board | Offer List | Scholarship Distribution

To date, the Iowa Hawkeyes have early scholarship offers out to 14 prospects in the Class of 2023. In this update, we take a closer look at that group and how they break down by location, position, ranking, commitment status, and more.

---

By State:

2 - Iowa

2 - Florida

2 - Missouri

1 - Kansas

1 - Arizona

1 - Indiana

1 - Alabama

1 - Minnesota

1 - Tennessee

1 - New Jersey

1 - Massachusetts

---

By Position:

3 - QB

3 - WR

3 - DE

2 - TE

1 - RB

1 - OL

1 - DT

---

By Ranking:

10 - Four-stars

4 - Not yet rated

(Rivals has not done full rankings for 2023, so there are no two or three-stars yet)

---

By Commitment Status:

14 - Undecided

---