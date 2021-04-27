 HawkeyeReport - Tracking Iowa's early Class of 2023 offers
Tracking Iowa's early Class of 2023 offers

Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

To date, the Iowa Hawkeyes have early scholarship offers out to 14 prospects in the Class of 2023. In this update, we take a closer look at that group and how they break down by location, position, ranking, commitment status, and more.

---

By State:

2 - Iowa

2 - Florida

2 - Missouri

1 - Kansas

1 - Arizona

1 - Indiana

1 - Alabama

1 - Minnesota

1 - Tennessee

1 - New Jersey

1 - Massachusetts

---

By Position:

3 - QB

3 - WR

3 - DE

2 - TE

1 - RB

1 - OL

1 - DT

---

By Ranking:

10 - Four-stars

4 - Not yet rated

(Rivals has not done full rankings for 2023, so there are no two or three-stars yet)

---

By Commitment Status:

14 - Undecided

---

BIG TEN OFFERS
SCHOOL 2023 OFFERS

Penn State

141

Maryland

103

Michigan State

98

Michigan

86

Nebraska

69

Indiana

49

Rutgers

46

Ohio State

44

Minnesota

26

Purdue

17

Wisconsin

15

Illinois

14

Iowa

14

Northwestern

4

Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest news on Iowa football recruiting.


