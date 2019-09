Last week in Iowa's opening game win, Tyrone Tracy nearly had his first career touchdown reception. He didn't have to wait long to get a second chance and this time he capitalized. Tracy hauled in a seven yard pass form Nate Stanley in the second quarter to help Iowa to a 30-0 victory over Rutgers. Following the win, Tracy discusses his touchdown reception, another big pass reception, what today meant to Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and much more.