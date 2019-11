After struggling to get into the end zone in the first half, Iowa gradually started to open up their passing game in the second half. Thanks to the fleet feet of Tryone Tracy it paid dividends, but just not enough to get the Hawkeyes into the winner's circle. The young wide receiver making his second straight start discusses his biggest play of the game, the 75 yard bomb he caught from Nate Stanley in the fourth quarter and why the offense picked up in the second half.