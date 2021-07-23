Tracy on NIL and representing Iowa in Indy

There have been a few Iowa athletes who have been cashing in on the new rules regarding name, image, and likeness. Tyrone Tracy is one of them. He has had an autograph signing recently and soon he will have his own logo and clothing line. He discusses what that has been like putting together.



He also talks about being able to represent Iowa back in his hometown of Indianapolis, the development of Keegan Johnson at wide receiver, and how he went to a trainer in Dallas to work on his footwork this spring.

