Iowa has already been active in the transfer portal, picking up a QB, a TE, and a WR so far. But they're also not done yet and are continuing to pursue additional talent through the portal. One interesting option is Stanford OT Walter Rouse . Rouse recently announced plans to visit (in order) Oklahoma , Iowa, and Nebraska . Could adding Rouse make sense for Iowa?

Would He Fit At Iowa? Yes. Iowa got inconsistent play at the offensive tackle positions for much of the season; Rouse would provide a very experienced option -- he was a four-year starter at Stanford who has played over 2500 snaps in his college career. Per PFF, he grades out a bit more consistently in run blocking than in pass protection (where he had some very strong performances, as well as some much weaker performances), but he still looks like a clear upgrade for Iowa at a position of need. One caveat for adding Rouse -- he's played his entire career at LT. RT is the area of greater need for Iowa, with Mason Richman producing more solid results at LT as the 2022 season progressed. If Rouse chooses Iowa, either Rouse or Richman would need to flip to the right side.