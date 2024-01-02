We've tracked which true freshman see the field for Iowa football this fall all season. As a reminder, players can see action in up to four games and still use a redshirt to retain eligibility for future season. Playing in five or more games eliminates the possibility of a redshirt season.

WEEK 15 -- JAN 1: TENNESSEE (Citrus Bowl)

Unlike what we saw in the back half of the season (when John Nestor and Zach Ortwerth were the only true freshmen to play regularly), a shot of true freshman saw the field in the Citrus Bowl. The big name was (11) Marco Lainez, as the freshman QB finally made his season debut. He had a rough effort throwing the ball (2-of-7 for 4 yards), but was electric on the ground, as he led Iowa in rushing (despite playing just two drives) with 51 yards on six carries (including one sack). Lainez debut was certainly good enough to wish we had seen more from him during the season, particularly given the ongoing struggles of Iowa's offense. Iowa used a lot of running backs in the Citrus Bowl (five total), including both true freshmen. (28) Kamari Moulton: 4 carries, 0 yards (8) Terrell Washington, Jr.: 2 carries, 16 yards (including a 14-yard run that set Iowa up with 1st-and-goal) (58) Kade Pieper: played 4 snaps on offense; recorded no stats (48) Zach Ortwerth: played 10 snaps on offense; recorded no stats (6) Zach Lutmer: played on special teams; recorded no stats (7) John Nestor: played on special teams; recorded one solo tackle

GAMES PLAYED TRACKER [FINAL UPDATE]

10 GAMES * Nestor 9 GAMES * Ortwerth 4 GAMES * Moulton, Washington, Jr. 3 GAMES * Buie, Pieper 2 GAMES * Lutmer 1 GAME * DeLong, Lainez As you can see, Nestor and Ortwerth were the only true freshmen to play in enough games this season to burn their redshirts. All of Iowa's other true freshmen will be able to count 2023 as a redshirt year.

WEEK 14 -- DEC 2: MICHIGAN (Big Ten Championship Game)

As has been the case for the last few weeks, only two true freshmen saw snaps against Michigan on Saturday night, but they were two familiar faces this season. (7) John Nestor: saw action on special teams units, but recorded no stats (48) Zach Ortwerth: made the first start of the season (and career) on offense. He saw action on offense (15 snaps, including 14 pass plays). He recorded no stats.

And here's a recap of how the true freshmen did during the regular season:

WEEK 1 -- SEP 2: UTAH STATE

No true freshmen played in Iowa's season opener against Utah State.

WEEK 2 -- SEP 9: IOWA STATE

No true freshmen played in Iowa's game against Iowa State.

WEEK 3 -- SEP 16: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Several true freshmen saw action in Iowa's game against Western Michigan. (28) Kamari Moulton: 13 snaps; 8 carries, 50 yards, 2 touchdowns (8) Terrell Washington, Jr.: 11 snaps; 6 carries, 31 yards (84) Jarriett Buie: 6 snaps; no stats (31) Nolan DeLong: 2 snaps; no stats (6) Zach Lutmer: 1 snap; no stats (7) John Nestor: 4 snaps; no stats Moulton and Washington played extensively in the second half. Buie rotated in with the first team offense briefly in the first quarter and also saw action in the second half. DeLong, Lutmer, and Nestor saw action on kickoff coverage units.

WEEK 4 -- SEP 23: PENN STATE

A handful of true freshmen saw action in Iowa's game against Penn State. (28) Kamari Moulton: 11 snaps; 6 carries, 18 yards (8) Terrell Washington, Jr.: 4 snaps; no stats (84) Jarriett Buie: 2 snaps; no stats Most of the true freshmen reps in this game at the end of the game, with the result long decided, though Moulton did get a few snaps earlier in the game as well.

WEEK 5 -- SEP 30: MICHIGAN STATE

Only two true freshmen saw action in Iowa's game against Michigan State, both at running back. (28) Kamari Moulton: 18 snaps; 9 carries, 25 yards (8) Terrell Washington, Jr.: 8 snaps; 1 carry, 3 yards

WEEK 6 -- OCT 7: PURDUE

Only two true freshmen saw the field in Iowa's win over Purdue. Ortwerth saw action as a blocker on one running play. Nestor was used in kickoff coverage. (7) John Nestor: 7 snaps on special teams; no stats (48) Zach Ortwerth: 1 snap; no stats

WEEK 7 -- OCT 14: WISCONSIN

Only two true freshmen saw the field in Iowa's win over Wisconsin. Ortwerth saw action as a blocker on one running play. Nestor was used in kickoff coverage. (7) John Nestor: saw action on special teams coverage; no stats (48) Zach Ortwerth: 14 snaps on offense; no stats Ortwerth saw increased action this week given Iowa's injury woes at tight end. 11 of his 14 snaps came as a run blocker.

WEEK 8 -- OCT. 21: MINNESOTA

Three true freshmen saw the field in Iowa's loss to Minnesota. Buie saw action on one offensive snap, while Ortwerth and Nestor were used on special teams coverage. (84) Jarriett Buie: 1 snap on offense; no stats (7) John Nestor: saw action on special teams coverage; no stats (48) Zach Ortwerth: saw action on special teams coverage; no stats

WEEK 10 -- NOV. 4: NORTHWESTERN

Once again, a handful of true freshmen saw action for Iowa against Northwestern, mostly on special teams. (7) John Nestor: saw action on special teams coverage; no stats (48) Zach Ortwerth: saw action on offense (two snaps) and special teams coverage, but recorded no stats (58) Kade Pieper: saw action on special teams; no stats

WEEK 11 -- NOV. 11: RUTGERS

Once again, a trio of true freshmen saw the field for Iowa against Rutgers, mostly on special teams. (7) John Nestor: saw action on special teams coverage (16 snaps), but recorded no stats (48) Zach Ortwerth: saw action on offense (24 snaps) and finished the game with one catch for 54 yards. (58) Kade Pieper: saw action on offense (7 snaps), but recorded no stats Ortwerth joins Nestor as true freshmen who no longer have a redshirt available for this season -- Nestor has played in six games this year, while Ortwerth is up to five games now.

WEEK 12 -- NOV. 18: ILLINOIS

Just two true freshmen saw snaps against Illinois on Saturday, but they were two familiar faces this season. (7) John Nestor: saw action on special teams coverage; no stats (48) Zach Ortwerth: saw action on offense (five snaps, including four pass plays).

WEEK 13 -- NOV. 24: at NEBRASKA