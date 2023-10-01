We'll track which true freshman see the field for Iowa football this fall all season. As a reminder, players can see action in up to four games and still use a redshirt to retain eligibility for future season. Playing in five or more games eliminates the possibility of a redshirt season.

No true freshmen played in Iowa's season opener against Utah State .

No true freshmen played in Iowa's game against Iowa State .

Several true freshmen saw action in Iowa's game against Western Michigan.

(28) Kamari Moulton: 13 snaps; 8 carries, 50 yards, 2 touchdowns

(8) Terrell Washington, Jr.: 11 snaps; 6 carries, 31 yards

(84) Jarriett Buie: 6 snaps; no stats

(31) Nolan DeLong: 2 snaps; no stats

(6) Zach Lutmer: 1 snap; no stats

(7) John Nestor: 4 snaps; no stats

Moulton and Washington played extensively in the second half.

Buie rotated in with the first team offense briefly in the first quarter and also saw action in the second half.

DeLong, Lutmer, and Nestor saw action on kickoff coverage units.