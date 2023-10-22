We'll track which true freshman see the field for Iowa football this fall all season. As a reminder, players can see action in up to four games and still use a redshirt to retain eligibility for future season. Playing in five or more games eliminates the possibility of a redshirt season.

WEEK 1 -- SEP 2: UTAH STATE

No true freshmen played in Iowa's season opener against Utah State.

WEEK 2 -- SEP 9: IOWA STATE

No true freshmen played in Iowa's game against Iowa State.

WEEK 3 -- SEP 16: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Several true freshmen saw action in Iowa's game against Western Michigan. (28) Kamari Moulton: 13 snaps; 8 carries, 50 yards, 2 touchdowns (8) Terrell Washington, Jr.: 11 snaps; 6 carries, 31 yards (84) Jarriett Buie: 6 snaps; no stats (31) Nolan DeLong: 2 snaps; no stats (6) Zach Lutmer: 1 snap; no stats (7) John Nestor: 4 snaps; no stats Moulton and Washington played extensively in the second half. Buie rotated in with the first team offense briefly in the first quarter and also saw action in the second half. DeLong, Lutmer, and Nestor saw action on kickoff coverage units.

WEEK 4 -- SEP 23: PENN STATE

A handful of true freshmen saw action in Iowa's game against Penn State. (28) Kamari Moulton: 11 snaps; 6 carries, 18 yards (8) Terrell Washington, Jr.: 4 snaps; no stats (84) Jarriett Buie: 2 snaps; no stats Most of the true freshmen reps in this game at the end of the game, with the result long decided, though Moulton did get a few snaps earlier in the game as well.

WEEK 5 -- SEP 30: MICHIGAN STATE

Only two true freshmen saw action in Iowa's game against Michigan State, both at running back. (28) Kamari Moulton: 18 snaps; 9 carries, 25 yards (8) Terrell Washington, Jr.: 8 snaps; 1 carry, 3 yards

WEEK 6 -- OCT 7: PURDUE

Only two true freshmen saw the field in Iowa's win over Purdue. Ortwerth saw action as a blocker on one running play. Nestor was used in kickoff coverage. (7) John Nestor: 7 snaps on special teams; no stats (48) Zach Ortwerth: 1 snap; no stats

WEEK 7 -- OCT 14: WISCONSIN

Only two true freshmen saw the field in Iowa's win over Wisconsin. Ortwerth saw action as a blocker on one running play. Nestor was used in kickoff coverage. (7) John Nestor: saw action on special teams coverage; no stats (48) Zach Ortwerth: 14 snaps on offense; no stats Ortwerth saw increased action this week given Iowa's injury woes at tight end. 11 of his 14 snaps came as a run blocker.

WEEK 8 -- OCT. 21: MINNESOTA

Three true freshmen saw the field in Iowa's loss to Minnesota. Buie saw action on one offensive snap, while Ortwerth and Nestor were used on special teams coverage. (84) Jarriett Buie: 1 snap on offense; no stats (7) John Nestor: saw action on special teams coverage; no stats (48) Zach Ortwerth: saw action on special teams coverage; no stats

