HawkeyeReport - Tucker Langenberg garnering interest

Urbandale safety Tucker Langenberg is one of the top rated uncommitted players in the state of Iowa in the Class of 2021 and continues to garner attention from the Hawkeyes. We caught up with his head coach, Sam Anderson, to get the latest on Langenberg's recruiting and much more.

Q: What has Iowa said with him recruiting wise as of late?

ANDERSON: They said for him to hold tight. It is one of those things where he is getting pressure from those FCS schools like UNI, South Dakota, and South Dakota State. Their money is in a different pool that might dry up quicker. He has three schools that are really continuing to put pressure on him to make a decision. Obviously, I know he really likes the schemes at Iowa. I think he can go there and be a safety or grow into being an outside linebacker.

Q: Is Iowa considering a walk-on spot or scholarship?

ANDERSON: All they really continue to do is reach out to Tucker and myself and tell us that they still have an interest and that he is one of the few players that they are talking to. That is where he is at. You don’t know how their board will fill up with other positions and if someone will come back or go into the NFL Draft.

Q: Where does he project out position wise?

ANDERSON: I think he is a safety/outside backer combo. I know he has an FCS offer at running back and one school said he is our top running back. He is just a football player. That is the biggest thing. He is explosive and a 4.5 guy that is hitting his stride. He is a 10-1 long jumper, has a 36-inch vertical, and is explosive in the weight room. He has consistently produced against high end competition on offense, defense, and special teams. He is a four-sport athlete so if you have trust in your weight program, he is willing to put the work in. He has a big frame and can gain weight. He is just an all-around great football player.

Q: Is he close to a decision?

ANDERSON: I think he’s holding at this point. I think if the right one comes in; he might make it right away. We all know how some of the Power Five schools that come in late. He didn’t want to commit pre-Covid. There have been some of the MAC schools that were trying to pressure him. They were telling him they would offer if he would commit, and he told them that he was going to bet on himself. It basically came down to his goal of playing at the highest level.

Q: Do you think he will wait until the second signing period?

ANDERSON: I don’t know. I think it all depends. I think he would like to, but if it comes down to it, having the full guaranteed ride may help him make that decision earlier.

Q: What has he been able to do without coaches being able to come to the high school?

ANDERSON: He has done virtual meetings with coaches, exchanging things on twitter, and keeping his Hudl stuff updated. He continues to send out his video to the schools he has interest in and would consider being a part of their program.

Q: What colleges are currently in the picture recruiting him?

ANDERSON: Really it is K-State, Iowa State, Iowa, and North Dakota State said that they are full but if someone bows out they’ll come in. A lot of the bigger ones are saying they are full and waiting to see how the teeter totter goes. He is obviously very high on UNI, South Dakota, and South Dakota State.