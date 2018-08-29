Each week we will take a look at some of the headlines from the weekly press conference in Iowa City. This week we discuss the influence of film study, true freshmen playing time, rewarding walk-on's, and when the released depth chart isn't the actual depth chart.



FILM STUDY PART TWO

Josh Jackson was making the first start of his career one year ago. He was an unknown commodity at cornerback. Little did we know that by the end of the season, he was would end up as a first team All American and finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the top defensive back in the country.

Jackson rode 8 interceptions, including a pair returned for touchdowns to those honors in 2017 and in 2018 Michael Ojemudia hopes to repeat that level of success by following the same path.

Last year, Jackson followed the direction of senior safety Miles Taylor and spend countless hours studying film. He credited his dedication to film study as a big part of the reason why he went from unknown to known and NFL Draft pick in the span of 12 games.

Ojemudia said on Tuesday that he has become a film junkie and feels that it’s paying off on the field. He’s spending several hours every night watching film from practice and studying potential opponents to improve on the field. Now, it would be a stretch to say that just because Ojemudia has become a film fanatic means he is poised to Iowa another All American in Iowa secondary, but it sure feels like he will be much improved this season.

REWARDING WALK-ONS

Kirk Ferentz has always taken a low key approach when it comes to announcing that a walk-on has earned a scholarship.

While many schools produce moving video pieces that show a walk-on finding out that he will be on scholarship, Ferentz said Tuesday that he prefers to keep it private. My sense has always been that he doesn’t want other walk-on’s to feel slighted.

Tuesday provided a bit of a departure for Ferentz as he publicly announced that seniors Dalton Ferguson, Kyle Groeneweg, Austin Kelly, and junior Nate Wieting were recently put on scholarship. It made sense that Ferentz would reward several current players with scholarships. The Hawkeyes had a few to use and were under the 85 scholarship limit. It also made sense to reward three seniors because those players come off the books after the year and Iowa can still use those rides on the Class of 2019.

Also, Riley Moss, who was supposed to initially supposed to go on scholarship in January after joining the team for fall camp, was put on scholarship recently. Moss has already made an impact in his first year on campus and is pushing for playing time as a true freshman.

FRESHMEN PLAYING TIME

Since we have brought up Riley Moss it’s a good time to bring up the true freshmen who Kirk Ferentz indicated would be playing on Saturday in the opener against Northern Illinois.

Remember, this year is quite a bit different than any other year of the Ferentz era when it comes to freshmen playing after the NCAA adjusted their rules and will now allow a player to play in up to four games before having to declare as a redshirt. That’s any class, as long as you have a redshirt year available, but this rule is primarily focused on the first year players.

Moss is a true freshman and Ferentz kind of hinted that he should actually be on the depth chart and my guess is he’s the true backup to Amani Hooker at this point. Dillon Doyle might be the true backup at middle linebacker. If he’s not, he’s very close to be the next man in there. We already knew Julius Brents was going to play this year based on what defensive coordinator Phil Parker said last week. Parker said Brents was Iowa’s third cornerback and he drew praise on Tuesday from fellow corner Michael Ojemudia for picking up the defense very quickly in camp. Lastly, Solon’s Tyler Linderbaum popped up on the two deeps this week at defensive tackle. He’s certainly going to get some playing time this weekend with Cedrick Lattimore and Brady Reiff suspended for the opener. However, when they return, it’s going to be hard to see many snaps for him, especially when you consider that Linderbaum can’t help out on special teams. We could see him still end up redshirting this year.

One name not listed by Ferentz at this point is quarterback Spencer Petras, who joined the program in January. Petras has had a pretty spirited battle with Peyton Mansell for the backup spot behind Nate Stanley. Ferentz indicated that Mansell was the clear #2 right now, so it looks unlikely that Petras is in the plans this fall.

WHEN THE DEPTH CHART ISN’T THE DEPTH CHART

Over the years we have made more than a few jokes about Iowa’s depth chart when it’s released every Monday prior to an Iowa football game.

Once the games get underway, unless a player was injured the previous week, the player who starts the game will be listed as the starter the following week. That will probably change a bit next week when Tristian Wirfs and Alaric Jackson are expected to return from one game suspensions, along with Lattimore and Reiff. I think it’s fair to say that those guys will be back in the two deeps for the Iowa State game.

However, this is week one and there’s always some anticipation about the first depth chart before the initial game of the year. That’s what made Tuesday kind of funny because Ferentz started talking about a couple of freshmen in the two deeps and they weren’t in the two deeps that were released on Monday. The most comical moment was later in the press conference when Ferentz was asked about Ryan Gersonde winning the punting job and he had to scramble and say that it was actually Colten Rastetter that won the job in camp.

Ferentz went on to praise both punters for their improvement and left the door open to both seeing action on Saturday, but it was a bit of an embarrassing moment for the head coach, who joked that he hoped players that were actually on the roster were listed on the two deeps.