Ahh, early August. This is the time on the college football calendar when all teams remain undefeated, the new season beckons with both promise and pitfalls and pundits are asked to make predictions on a sport prone to wild swings of fortune, upsets and over-achieving.

Where one pegs the 2018 Iowa Hawkeyes squad likely has a lot to do with how you process memories.

For those prone to rosy recollections of happy times – a team that steamrolled powerful Ohio State 55-24, embarrassed the hated Cornhuskers in its season finale and almost squeezed out an improbable victory against Penn State – kickoff can’t here fast enough.

Those whose memories are unhappily triggered, however, may wince recalling the worst offensive output in Ferentzian history in Madison, two dull kicks-in-the-nether-region in close losses to Michigan State and Northwestern and a sad senior day send-off featuring a loss to an improved-but-still-Purdue Boilermakers squad.

The 2017 version of the Hawkeyes was perhaps the most Jekyll and Hyde team Captain Kirk has put on the field in his two decades. This makes predicting the 2018 fortunes extremely difficult.

Now, the average pundit looks at Iowa and just says 7-5 and moves on with their day. From a statistical mean standpoint, that is a wise and likely smart move.

I - being neither wise nor smart - will go out on a bit of a limb.

As I do prior to every season, I try to break down the Hawkeye schedule into tiers of “likely loss/real tough”, “toss-up/too-close-to-call” and “should win”.

This is how I handicap the 2018 schedule based on that criteria:

Likely loss/real tough

Wisconsin (9/22) @ Penn State (10/27)

Toss-up/Too-close-to-call

Iowa State (9/8) @Purdue (11/3) Northwestern (11/10) @Indiana (10/13)

Should win

Northern Illinois (9/1) Northern Iowa (9/15) @Minnesota (10/6) @Illinois (11/17) Nebraska (11/23) Maryland (10/20)



It’s always a good sign when your “should win” list has twice as many games on it as your “likely loss” list. That said, fans of Iowa know all-too-well that “should win” comes nowhere close to being “will win.” On the other hand, Hawkeye fans have also seen their fair share of likely losses turn into cherished memories over the past few seasons as well. It’s within that muddled middle of toss ups that Iowa either puts together a magical (think 2002, 2004, 2009, 2015) season or stumbles to a “meh” at best (see the seemingly infinite number of 7-5ish campaigns on the captain’s resume) result.

So where do I see the Hawks landing after this season is all said and done? It’s really, really tempting to play it safe and call for yet another 8-4, 7-5 type result. And I certainly think that is well within the realm of possibility. But I am feeling pretty bullish on this being a special season or at least a tantalizingly close to magical one.

The installation of Brian Ferentz as offensive coordinator prior to the 2017 season indicated, to me at least, that Kirk is serious in his desire to create a long-lasting dynasty in Iowa City. The captain knows, however, that a hand off of power from father to son can only – will only – happen on the heels of great success. Iowa fans love Kirk and love their Hawkeyes, but even they are not going to be content to see the keys to the castle handed off to the chosen son on the heels of a string of so-so, barely-above .500 seasons. No, a new high or two will have to be hit before that hand off is a slam dunk.

That bit of extra motivation, I believe, has lit a fire under the Iowa staff and by extension Hawkeye players, heading into 2018. If a Ferentzian dynasty is going to happen, it needs to start now.

My prediction for 2018 is a very entertaining 9-3 season that sets the table for an even more special 2019. As is typical with any Iowa season, I expect perplexing highs and lows. To get to 9-3, I think Iowa will win one of its “likely loss” games (my money is on the Wisconsin game, getting the Badgers early in Iowa City could be the difference) and then drive fans crazy by losing one from the “toss up” category and one from the “should win” category. I hate putting this in print, but the most likely head-scratching loss is likely to come early – at the hands of either the Cyclones or Northern Illinois. This will set up another one of those seasons where you look back at an early loss and wonder how a team that good could screw up a game it should have handled easily. Such is the pain of following Iowa football.

My optimism is buoyed by the belief that, finally, Iowa will have re-discovered an offense that can consistently move the ball and put points on the board. We saw it in flashes last season, but with a more confident quarterback and more experienced offensive coordinator, the fits and starts that plagued that side of the ball throughout 2017 will dissipate. I am also confident that the defense can withstand the loss of its three starting linebackers and continue to deploy the bend-but-don’t break strategy that keeps the Hawkeyes in even tough games until the end. Shore up the punting, find a couple playmakers at wide receivers and I think 9 to 10 wins are eminently achievable.

I can’t wait to get into Kinnick on September 1 to see how it all shakes out.

Follow me on Twitter @ToryBrecht and @12Saturdays.