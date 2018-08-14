There is more than a little consternation about Iowa heading into its season opener down two offensive linemen and two defensive linemen due to suspension.

Three of the four in the temporary doghouse are starters and the backup defensive lineman was expected to get lots of playing time. Iowa, as a developmental team, is never super deep and with a tough foe in MAC conference heavyweight Northern Illinois presenting the first test, the concern is certainly justified.

But even if (God forbid) the Hawkeyes drop their home opener and derail - or at least cast into doubt - a promising season, Iowa fans should feel pride.

Just cast your eye over to our Big 10 brethren in the East to see how not to compete with class.

The “win-at-all-costs” culture on campuses over there include covering up domestic abuse in Columbus, disregarding basic player health and safety resulting in a death in College Park, and a soft-on-crime punishment protocol in East Lansing. These lapses have cost the Maryland strength-and-conditioning coach his job (and I expect head coach D.J. Durkin to either be next or on the thinnest of ice) and placed Urban Meyer on administrative leave. Honestly, if Urban Meyer wasn’t a “too-big-to-fail” type headliner, I believe he’d already be gone as well.

By comparison, the issues at Iowa – drunken summer shenanigans, violations of unspecified team rules – are minuscule. And at many schools, I truly believe, they would have been brushed aside and downplayed, maybe resulting in some extra laps (or 1,000 at Maryland) but certainly not jeopardizing playing time or wins.

Some fans may grumble at Iowa’s low-tolerance policies. Everyone likes to win, and purposely imperiling the team’s chances for what really are relatively minor infractions may seem counter-intuitive. But I think Kirk Ferentz is absolutely right in believing short-term pain on such issues results in long-term gain. That message percolates through the staff, perhaps best embodied in long-time strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle’s quote ““Culture is your values plus your behavior and then minus what you tolerate.”

Iowa football has a low b.s. tolerance rate and in a program that prides itself on out-working those with more raw talent, it is not only the morally and ethically right approach, but also competitively.

I am also not naïve enough to think the Iowa program is a shining paragon of virtue surrounded by cheaters. While it may make fans feel better when their team stumbles to a sub-.500 season to point out the flaws of others, big time college football is a cutthroat business and all successful programs likely dabble in some of the gray areas, including our beloved Hawkeyes. I do, however, think Ferentz and staff have been in place long enough and been burned enough times to realize that the low-tolerance policy is a winning long-term formula.

I think one can make an argument that talented-but-button pushing wide receiver Derrell Johnson-Koulianos wouldn’t have spent as much time in the doghouse if it had not been for the misdeeds of the “fat cats” and “city boyz” of 2006-2007. And it seems obvious now that the rhabdomyolysis incident in 2011 led to necessary changes in off-season workouts and conditioning.

I’ve heard some of my fellow fans call Gary Barta’s mantra of “Win. Graduate. Do it right.” meaningless PR mumbo-jumbo and self-defeating. I disagree.

As both an alum of the university and a huge fan of Iowa sports, this is what I want to cheer for. Would I love to have Ohio State’s crystal trophies and Michigan State’s 2015 Big 10 Championship title? Absolutely! But would I want those along with the scandals and seediness that accompany them? No, I would not. And I think many fans feel the same.

So when Iowa takes the field undermanned on September 1 against the Huskies, be proud that they are doing it with integrity and class. And if they get pushed around a bit early without four of their stalwart big fellas, don’t grumble about how unfair it is that some teams would play those guys anyway. Be thankful.





