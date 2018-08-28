I don’t know if it is growing maturity (my wife would vigorously dispute that), mental self-protection (my therapist might agree) or denial – but for some reason I don’t have my usual pre-season kickoff worry that Iowa will fall short of expectations this year.

Typically, as the week before the opener grinds slowly along, a little voice in my Hawkeye-loving head chips away at any optimism I have for the coming campaign. The highly recruited behemoths on the opponents look too big, too fast and too strong for our Hawks in my imagination. Terrible injuries are lurking around the corner to derail a promising season before it begins.

But this year, I am feeling a strange sort of calm.

This is not because I’m certain the team will dominate all-comers. While I really like the makeup of the 2018 Iowa squad, I can see plenty of potholes, starting with week one against a salty Northern Illinois team that is expected to contend for a MAC championship. Having four guys serving suspensions doesn’t help either.

And of course, the Badgers are still the (literal) 800 pound gorilla in the West, Purdue appears to actually finding an identity, Pat Fitzgerald is still finding ways to win in Evanston and there is a Frost warning emanating from the plains. All that adds up to a series of tough tasks for Kirk Ferentz and company.

Yet I remain sanguine.

Perhaps my lack of Iowa anxiety is because this is a hard season to handicap. I can look at the schedule and see a path to another 10-or-more win season like 2009 or 2015. Then the next day, I look again and see no reason why this won’t be another ho-hum 7-5 effort. Without a great handle on what my expectations should actually be, I guess it’s hard to get too worried about whether they will be met.

Or it could be coming to terms to the fact that as long as college football turns a blind eye to malfeasance among its top programs and continues to stack the rules so the rich always get richer, Iowa will likely be at best a “near power.” Do you think a coach at Iowa or Ole Miss or Arizona State could get away with what Urban Meyer just did? I don’t. Do you think there are really more than 10 or so programs with the deep pockets (and associated shady dealings) necessary to regularly compete for a chance at the four playoff spots? I don’t.

Ironically, despite the fact Iowa was less than a yard away from being in the playoff in 2015, I think I’ve come to terms that the Hawks are not going to be one of the superpowers of the Power 5 and I’ve made my peace with that. That makes the difference between 10-2 and 7-5 much more palatable, I suppose.

Finally, over the past few seasons, I’ve come to realize that so much of what I love about being an Iowa fan is ancillary to the actual outcome of the games. Now, don’t get me wrong: I want Iowa to win every game, humiliate their regional rivals and be respected on the national stage. And I will cheer hard when they accomplish those goals and gnash my teeth when they fall short.

But as I get older, it is the familial and longtime ties to friends who also share the Hawkeye passion that I find myself valuing more than wins and losses. It is walking around Iowa City and campus and being able to instantly call up scores of special memories that make me feel as happy as when an Iowa running back blasts through to the end zone.

Reading this week multiple articles about Coach Ferentz’s 20-years at the helm and pending program-leading win total has contributed. In each and every one of those accounts, you can tell that for the head man himself, it’s the journey and the people he’s worked with along the way that matter more than the black and white outcome of the contests.

So yes, I am preternaturally calm as the days, hours and minutes countdown to kickoff.

I suspect this feeling will last until the clock reads, oh, about 14:51 in the 1st quarter.

