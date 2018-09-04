Much like an old piece of farm equipment that sat idle and unused since the late fall harvest, the Iowa football team tends to spit, sputter and blow smoke without making much progress the first time it fires up to spend another season in the fields.

The opener against Northern Illinois began as so many campaigns under Coach Kirk Ferentz have – sparks of excitement and flashes of brilliance wiped out by sloppy mistakes, blown assignments and silly penalties.

Whether it was all-everything tight end Noah Fant bobbling and dropping what looked to be a sure touchdown pass, much-hyped and uber athletic linebacker Amani Jones getting out of position so often the coaches had to pull him off the field, or downfield penalties wiping out eye-popping runs by Ivory Kelly-Martin, mistakes mounted up quickly during the first half of Iowa’s season opener. Patting myself on the back a bit for my prescience, I leaned over to my seat mate at Kinnick and said “Told you this was going to be a white knuckler” as the second quarter gun fired with Iowa clinging to an underwhelming three point lead.

But as long as that old tractor is maintained well and replacement parts are chosen with care, it will warm up eventually and get the job done. And that is just what happened in the second half of the contest against the Huskies.

Keeping the offensive game plan simple with two starting tackles out and new faces in the backfield, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz leaned heavily on a straight ahead running game and short passes primarily to the Hawkeye’s stellar tight ends to grind down a game-but-not-deep Northern Illinois defense. You had the feeling that once the dam broke – and Iowa notched a touchdown – that more would follow and that’s exactly what happened. On a day with a dew point making Iowa City feel more like Panama City, NIU eventually melted.

What bodes well for the future – and against even tougher opponents than NIU – is Iowa’s defensive line play. I’ve said it before in this column, but it bears repeating: when Iowa has a disruptive defensive line, it often fields some of its best teams. Not many teams around the country, I would guess, have the luxury of bringing a 5-star monster defensive end off the bench to wreak havoc in obvious passing downs. Iowa does. Here’s an intriguing question – would the Huskie’s all-American defensive end Sutton Smith start on the Iowa D-line? I’m not sure he would.

In the past, teams that went at Iowa with an uptempo spread offense heavy on short passes and quick hitting running plays caused fits. I was never really worried this Saturday, however, after Iowa shored up its middle linebacker deficiency.

In addition, we may not have seen any highlight-level interceptions or jaw-dropping pass breakups that were routine when Desmond King and Josh Jackson roamed the secondary, but we did see a very steady, very heady defensive backfield that allowed zero big plays.

Putting it all together, I’m not sure you could have drawn up a much better first game for Iowa. I’m sure notching a relatively drama-free 144th win was a relief to the publicity-shy head Hawk as well. While his accomplishment in surpassing his mentor Hayden Fry justifiably drew headlines, it came as part of a rather routine non-conference home opener and will not be hanging over his head with the salty Cyclones coming to town.

Speaking of our mustard-and-ketchup clad rivals to the west, I’m probably in the minority among Hawkeye fans, but I have no problem seeing little brother bring his suspended players back this week. I know if Iowa had been stormed out Saturday, I would expect to see Wirfs, Jackson, Reif and Lattimore suit up against ISU. Yes, the three-hours or so of game time are the highlight of the week, but I feel like the Cyclone guys served their time and should be back as planned in Iowa City. It will just make it all the sweeter when Iowa wins and the only excuse ISU has is to blame it on the rain.

Finally, I do think the rainout will play a role in this week’s outcome. I had already predicted a close Iowa win, based primarily on homefield advantage. But without the chance to self-scout deficiencies and work out some jitters, I feel the Cyclones will be at a serious disadvantage in game two. And I have exactly zero sympathy for them.

Perhaps the “storm brewing” was just Mother Nature’s way of cementing little brother in his also-ran status.

