



A palpable sense of disquiet and concern hung over the Kinnick Crowd as halftime wound down Saturday with Iowa locked up at 3 points with hated in-state rival Iowa State.

For the second week in a row, Iowa moved the ball like a toddler trudging through quicksand and intermixed dropped balls, bad throws and head-scratching play calls in a stew of offensive futility. For the second week in a row, the defense looked a bit shaky very early, then clamped down furiously to keep the Hawkeyes in the game.

As the team came out for the third quarter, I noticed that the “O” flag in the northwest corner was folded on the ground, with no cheerleader to wave it. I took it as a bad omen, as the usual I-O-W-A cheer to greet the team after the break instead was I-_W-A. You know it’s a bad sign when even the cheer squad can’t execute the basics.

Say what you will about frustration and futility, but this Hawkeye squad is proving to be remarkably resilient. It wasn’t pretty, but the defense continued to suffocate the Cyclones, particularly all-world tailback David Montgomery who was unable to show off his wiggly, escape artist act as he was constantly hounded by gang tackling defenders in black and gold. And finally, Nate Stanley and his wide receivers dug deep and hit a couple deep balls, setting up Iowa’s go-ahead, coffin-nail touchdown.

I know the “other football” – AKA soccer – isn’t a popular topic around here, but the crowd reaction after Mekhi Sargent’s end zone plunge to give Iowa some breathing room really reminded me of the roar following a late break-through goal in a Premier League match. In soccer, one goal is often the decisive blow, and I think most Iowa fans by this point of the fourth quarter felt that Iowa State would not have what it takes to find a touchdown against Iowa.

It was that sense of palpable relief – and tension released – that fueled what I have to believe is the longest sustained I-O-W-A cheer in Hawkeye history. The crowd was going to let the visiting ketchup-and-mustard clothed visitors (of which there were far, far too many inside Kinnick, a subject for another column on another day) know that this has been, is and will forever be the Hawkeye State.

Sure, the last two wins have been white-knucklers, but to my (biased but informed) eye, the Hawkeyes still look like the stronger program overall, even if the gap has shrunk.

There has been a fair amount of anxiety from fans about Iowa’s sputtering offense in the first two games. And I admit it sure hasn’t looked pretty. But I think we need to acknowledge that when a big play absolutely HAD to be made, Nate Stanley and crew have come through in the clutch. The raw talent is there and I think the pieces are in place to have at least an average Big 10 offense. And with the devastating defense Iowa is fielding this season, even an average offensive attack could lead them to a division championship.

I was buoyed somewhat by the head Hawk’s thoughts on the offensive woes:

“We’re sporadic; we’re hit or miss right now,” Coach Ferentz told the media after the game. “We don’t have a rhythm . . . so we’ll keep pushing. It’s out there. How do we develop a little more rhythm and get things going a little better? We’ll keep swinging the bat, but it will come. Guys are working hard and we’ve got the right guys.”

I am inclined to take the coach at face value. It has been the inability to consistently execute that has derailed the offense so far. I do share his belief that the pieces are in place to field a competent, if perhaps not explosive, offensive attack.

Let’s hope that consistency comes this Saturday evening against what should be an overmatched Northern Iowa team. If Iowa can put up 35 or more points on the Panthers, I’ll be feeling a lot better about the prospects of dethroning the Badger.

