The Panther has been euthanized and now the Badger comes to town.

This Badger is injured, cornered and undoubtedly dangerous. This Badger also has a disturbing habit of biting the Hawkeyes right where it hurts the worst.

Prior to the kickoff of the 2018 football season, many pundits, wags and even Iowa players stated that the “road to the Big 10 West title goes through Madison.” That may have been true in late August, but now that we are in mid-September and the boys from Provo put a knot on Bucky’s head, that road runs right down Melrose Avenue and through the hallowed arches of Kinnick Stadium.

Eight years ago, Iowa was in almost the exact same position, albeit further into the autumnal calendar.

On Oct. 23, 2010, the 15th ranked Iowa Hawkeyes – sitting at 5-1 overall and undefeated in the Big 10 after notching tough wins versus blue bloods Penn State and Michigan – hosted the feisty Badger with dreams of a conference title seemingly within grasp.

A sellout Kinnick crowd roared as the two ranked heavyweights traded blows. Iowa clung to a precarious 6 point lead with less than 10 minutes left in the game. The ferocious Iowa defense – led by such stalwarts as Adrian Clayborn, Karl Klug and Brett Greenwood - rose to the occasion and forced what appeared to be a three-and-out.

Then it all went sideways.

Brett Bielema – perhaps showing more (deleted) than brains – rolled the dice and called a fake punt. From his own 27 yard line. Down by 6 on the road in the frenzied confines of a rival’s stadium.

Now I don’t want to sound overly dramatic, but that one play – a perfectly executed 17 yard dash by the actual punter – put both programs on the trajectories they are on today.

The Badger went on to win that game by one point, shared a co-championship with Michigan State and won a Rose Bowl. Again.

Iowa never fully recovered from the body blow that day and stumbled to a 3-3 finish and a berth in the Insight Bowl. Which they won. Yay.

Notwithstanding the glorious 2015 regular season, pretty much from that cool October day in 2010, Wisconsin has been a darkhorse darling of national football writers, often tabbed as possible playoff contenders. Meantime, Iowa is viewed as a scrappy blue collar program, good enough to spring surprising upsets over the likes of Ohio State, but not exactly a player on the national stage.

And honestly, that is probably a fair – if mildly depressing - assessment.

The stage is set to exorcize the demons of 2010. This time, the Badger must be put down with extreme prejudice.

It certainly is a tall task. As usual, the Badgers boast a cheese-and-brat fed crew of hefty heifers on their offensive line and yet another all-world running back. Alex Hornibrook is a game manager at best, but he is one of the best at managing games, despite a propensity for interceptions. And until proven otherwise, the salty 3-4 defense Wisconsin deploys is Hawkeye kryptonite.

But don’t despair! There are signs of hope.

BYU managed to gash that vaunted run defense, busting off three explosive running plays of 20-plus yards, including one that went for nearly 50. Much of the work was done on the perimeter and via the jet sweep, so it was no surprise to see Iowa practice a few of those against Northern Iowa last Saturday.

In addition, Iowa appears to be fielding its best defensive line since 2004. And some of you may still have chunks of turf from the (then still grass) Kinnick Field from that year’s Big 10 Championship-clinching win over the, yup you guessed it, Wisconsin Badgers.

If Nate Stanley can stay on target, the defensive line continues to be disruptive and Iowa can bottle up Jonathan Taylor the way they shut down David Montgomery, the curse can be reversed.

The road to the West trophy winds through Iowa City this Saturday. Let’s hope it’s a freeway and not a dead end this time.

