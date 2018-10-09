



I spent the past weekend up in Galena, Illinois dodging rain showers and annoying Chicagoans on a guys-weekend golf trip, meaning I had to watch the Iowa-Minnesota game at a packed, touristy brew pub, making viewing conditions less-than-ideal.

Even through the din of inebriated antiquers and squealing bachelorette party attendees, I could hear Glen Mason bashing Iowa’s run game and poor redzone offense (that was 3 for 3 in scoring at the time and on its way to a perfect 5 for 5 on the day), but much of the rest of the game is a bit of a blur. Maybe Glen’s poor math skills had something to do with Gopher ineptitude under his watch. Or maybe Minnesota just stinks at football.

Anyway, now that I’ve admitted shirking my game analysis duties, I will take the lazy columnist’s traditional way out and bullet item some of my thoughts on the post-Floyd state of the Hawkeye program.

· Built to win shootouts? It sounds crazy to say after all the grumbling about Iowa’s “stale” and “vanilla” offenses over the past few years, but the past two games have me feeling pretty good about Iowa’s chances should they find themselves in a shootout. Minnesota was able to hang around a bit, thanks to Iowa turnovers, but unlike past Iowa teams that seemed to pucker up and go conservative on offense when things got dicey, this squad led by Nate Stanley keeps firing bullets and scoring. I’d feel a lot better if the run game could generate more consistency, but if Iowa needs to sling the ball around to win a game, I have full faith and confidence in them doing so. This is a good thing heading into Bloomington, where the Hoosiers have some strong playmakers. Iowa just might need to ride Nate’s arm again this week.

· The kids are alright. You can’t blame the Minnesota receiving corps for salivating a bit when they saw Riley Moss – a true freshman cornerback who was plying his trade on a high school field in Ankeny at this time last year – trot onto the field as a starter. The Gophers tried to take advantage, targeting the youngster 17 times. But like many a Phil Parker protégé before him, you could literally see Moss learning on the fly. By the time they game ended, the former 2 star recruit had five tackles and two critical interceptions, earning Freshman of the Week honors from the Big 10. On the other side, fellow freshman Julius Brents also had himself a game. Iowa’s secondary may be a little dinged up and thin, but it sure as heck isn’t a weakness.

· This little piggie deserves better. Don’t get me wrong, it will never, ever get old seeing Iowa players march over to grab Floyd of Rosedale, particularly up in the Twin Cities among the “we hate Iowa” crowd. However, until Minnesota starts putting together some good seasons, this annual tilt against our oldest rival just can’t feel like a marquee matchup. The Gophers play for arguably the two coolest traveling trophies in college football: Floyd and Paul Bunyan’s axe. But the pig hasn’t smelled Minnesota air in four years and I can’t even remember the last time the axe made a Dinkytown appearance. I’m not saying I want Minnesota to win (well, I’d be ecstatic if they could ambush the Badger, but I don’t see that happening) but both rivalry games could use a little juice from the underachieving boat rowers.

· Not-so Fant-astic. Look, I know blood is thicker than water. But the last thing Iowa needs right now is a player’s relative griping on social media and perhaps planting a seed of discontent within a team that is humming along. It may be a fair argument that Noah Fant should see a few more snaps, but brother Chris Fant taking potshots at the Iowa coaching staff and getting into dumb spats with Iowa fans on Twitter over his little brother’s playing time is a flat out bad look. It’s particularly puzzling considering Noah has been targeted just under six times a game, compared to an even 5.0 targets per game last year. I would think the Fant clan would be pleased the future NFL tight end isn’t logging a ton of extra mileage bashing his head into the line of scrimmage on running plays. I don’t think a lower snap count is going to harm his draft stock. In fact, it may help it.

· Indiana Snoozers. I mentioned the Hoosier’s prolific offense as a concern, but more worrisome to me is what I believe will be Iowa’s first 11 a.m. kickoff of the season. Sleepy Bloomington can have a dulling effect on good Iowa teams – I remember the 2010 squad needing a miraculous dropped touchdown catch to sneak out of town with a win over an Indiana squad that finished 1-7 in conference and got poleaxed 83-20 by Wisconsin the week before Iowa came to town. Here’s hoping the 2018 Hawks down some energy drinks and have laser like focus to go in and beat an inferior team, regardless of the atmosphere or early start time. This game is sneakily pivotal. A win here and Iowa could be setting the stage for another one of those special double-digit win seasons. Lose to IU in a sloppy trap game, and we are looking down the barrel of another ho-hum, 7 or 8-win Kirk Ferentz special. That would be less than ideal. I remain optimistic that this year’s team has its sights set high and isn’t going to fall into that trap.





