I feel like far too often lately the columns I pen after Iowa away games are accompanied by the caveat “I couldn’t really watch the game that closely, but……” If it’s not gallivanting around Galena in search of beer, getting dragged to a very good if somewhat overrated musical in Chicago or being out-of-country where the only Hawkeye anyone knows is on the TV show M*A*S*H, I’m constantly shirking my Iowa football watching duties when not inside Kinnick. This Saturday was going to be different. Yes, I did need to get my old fishing boat put away for the season with the threat of a hard frost in the forecast, but I had a great plan: Go down to the lake in time to catch the first half at the local watering hole, pop out during halftime for what is typically a 30-minute-at-most procedure, come back to the bar for wings and beer and the second half. The first half went great! Iowa’s offense looked deadly, the tight ends were running wild, Brian Ferentz was calling a consistently aggressive game and the banged up linebacking corps was performing admirably en route to a solid 21-10 halftime lead. Everything was setting up for the perfect day: no fuss, no muss. As I hustled down to the dock – intent on making this quick so I could get back as halftime wound down – I noticed that the usually tight-as-a-drum cover over the Crestliner was askew. Then I pulled open the cover to find this:

Torbee's unpleasant discovery.

That, dear readers, is racoon poop. Dried, fossilized, disgusting, no doubt disease-ridden raccoon crap. And that wasn’t the worst of it. You may have noticed that it rained pretty much every day last week. And not your typical autumnal mist, either – I’m talking sheets of torrential rain that forced rivers out of their banks. Those nasty little pooping beasts had used their opposable thumbs to unsnap the boat cover and take shelter underneath, no doubt thanking this thoughtful angler for providing them a dry abode in which to defecate. Here’s funny story two: for the past year, the bilge pump on my boat hasn’t worked. No worries, I thought, I’m selling the thing anyway. We can get through one last season without a bilge pump. For the non-boat owners among you, a bilge pump is a handy little device that pumps excess water out of a boat, making sure it doesn’t wallow or, at worst, sink. Because Mr. and Mrs. Racoon (I am presuming they were a couple, I don’t know why) had thoughtlessly not re-buttoned up the boat cover after entering their temporary shelter-and-porta potty, the fishing boat was awash in rainwater. Rainwater with a lot of floating racoon caca in it, to be precise.

This posed a problem. There was no way to effectively bail the boat out by hand (not to mention the water was beyond disgusting) the bilge wasn’t working and I had to drive the boat about one mile across the lake to the ramp to get it out. Now, with a non-wallowing, water-filled boat, that is at most a five-minute sprint across the lake. But with approximately nine gajillion gallons of rancid rainwater sloshing around, I could not get the boat up on plane without risking it swamping and sinking. That meant puttering at around 5 mph, all the while cursing Procyon Chordata and its grubby little paws and prodigious pooping ability. There were a couple close calls. Around Pelican Point I tried to accelerate (all for you, dear readers, I was hoping to at least catch the fourth quarter!) and a tsunami of lake water crested the stern and had me wondering how I’d tell my wife “No, honey, I didn’t get the boat put away. It’s at the bottom of the lake.”