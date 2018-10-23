According to a rather informative (and quite graphic) article I read on native techniques for turtle hunting, the most humane way to kill the shelled creatures is an accurate headshot to cause immediate and sufficient brain damage, resulting in its death.

The treatise goes on to say that various other methods are used to kill turtles, including blows to the head with a rock, ramming a pointed stick up the nostril and into the brain, and cutting the throat.

It is nice to know that our Hawkeyes practice humane hunting techniques, as they used a heavy and effective running game (blows to the head with a rock), a suffocating defense (pointed stick up the nostril) and a devastating fumble recovery in the end zone (cutting the throat) to thoroughly dismantle an overmatched Maryland Terrapins team inside wind-ravaged Kinnick Stadium Saturday.

The outcome was never really in doubt and the most interesting aspect of the game, in my opinion, was seeing how both teams dealt with the insane howling winds off the unbroken prairie that forced the refs to hold the ball between their feet as the teams huddled, lest it roll away.

We knew going in that Maryland was super run-heavy while Iowa in it last two contests relied on a suddenly prolific passing attack to put away a couple of lesser opponents. This led some fans to fret. No doubt these fans were channeling the fable of the tortoise versus the hare, with the high-flying Iowa aerial attack representing the rabbit in this tale.

But if you want to slow things down and grind out a game on the ground, the Ferentz clan is more than happy to accommodate.

A beautiful pass to emerging playmaker Brandon Smith notwithstanding, the Hawkeyes went pretty much 100 percent ground-and-pound in this one, realizing that the combination of hurricane-like winds and Maryland’s anemic air attack meant throwing was unnecessary. Nate Stanley launched only one pass farther than 10 yards from the line of scrimmage and let the triple-headed monster of Kelly-Martin, Sargent and Young run roughshod.

Often, a one-dimensional attack spells death for an offense, but the Hawkeyes tied one hand behind its back and proceeded to bludgeon the turtle to death with its one good hand.

Iowa is at an interesting crossroads in its season, following the dispatching of the Terrapins.

The good news, as documented by Tom Kakert’s article on likely bowl destinations, is that the floor for this Hawkeye team is very likely the Holiday Bowl in sunny San Diego, which I think we can all agree is a hell of a consolation prize.

The bad news is that, much like the 2015 run, our plucky team from the plains isn’t getting much credit for taking care of the foes on its schedule. It’s funny how quickly narratives change in the college football media. For three weeks in a row, Iowa has been on “upset alert” due to facing allegedly dangerous teams that are performing a bit better than expected. Then, when Iowa goes out and destroys those teams, the new talking point is “Iowa hasn’t played anyone and has a fake resume built on beating bad teams.”

Damned if you do, damned if you don’t, I guess.

The fact Iowa is a couple bad special teams’ decisions away from being undefeated, in the driver seat for the Big 10 West Division title and with a puncher’s chance at the College Football Playoffs appears to be lost on the national writers. But that’s OK. Late October and all of November is when teams reveal their true mettle.

Back-to-back road trips to the always talented Penn State and shiny new media darling Purdue give the Hawks ample opportunity to burnish their bona fides.

I’m not making bold predictions, other than to say I really view my preseason 9-3 prediction as the floor for this team rather than the ceiling. I am greedy for a road sweep here, but I am realistic enough to be happy with a split. And I don’t think I’m alone in thinking Purdue might be the more dangerous foe in this stretch.

For now, though, I’m going to sit back and sip the last of my four pack of Big Grove Turtle Hunter pale ale and dream of Pasadena.