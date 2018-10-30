Just prior to Iowa’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff in Happy Valley Saturday, the door to the Big Ten West Division championship was kicked wide open.

With Northwestern euthanizing an injured Badger on sleepy Ryan Field and the Purdue Boilermakers nursing a monster post-OSU hangover and remembering that they were, indeed, still Purdue in a loss to Michigan State, the Hawkeyes controlled their own destiny. Beat Penn State and win out, and you’re in Indy.

Alas, as is the case with most Iowans, the Hawkeyes proved to be far too gracious as visiting guests. Despite Penn State’s efforts to literally gift wrap the game to Iowa – through muffed punts, safeties and a hobbled quarterback – the unfailingly polite Hawks returned the favor tenfold, stumbling and fumbling their way to defeat.

As regular readers of this column can attest, I'm usually quite generous in giving the opponent credit when Iowa loses. But in this one, Iowa really did author its own demise.

This wasn’t like Iowa’s other loss on the season, in which Wisconsin played a turnover-free, almost mistake-free game and a couple miscues on special teams cost the Hawkeyes a win. In this one, both teams failed to value the ball, made multiple execution errors and basically decided to engage in a bed-wetting contest, which Iowa won.

Congrats, Hawks, you remain perhaps the best bed-wetters in the conference not named “Indiana.”

The chief culprit in the unfolding debacle was quarterback Nate Stanley. I almost hate to point out his litany of bad plays, considering how gutted and shell-shocked he looked in his post-game press conference, but there’s no way to sugar coat it. Stanley was flat out bad for most of the game and his late end zone interception sealed the team’s fate.

That play, in fact, perfectly encapsulated Iowa’s problems on the day. It was a good call – I’d say a great call – and if Nate and Noah had been on the same page, not rushing with the play clock rapidly running out and properly executing – it was an easy walk-in touchdown and Iowa likely would have won the game with the way its defense was playing.

But Nate was panicked and rushing. Noah was gesticulating elsewhere. The refs weren’t paying attention and a VERY BAD THING happened. Game over, the end.

Particularly galling, at least to me, is that so many plays were there to be made. Unlike past iterations of the Iowa offense, where any positive gain seemed like overcoming tremendous odds, both tight ends and wide receivers were frequently running free and open through the secondary. And Stanley just couldn’t deliver. The missed pass to a wide-open T.J. Hockenson that would have been the easiest touchdown on the season was just the most obvious example. So many receivers running wide open had balls hummed at their feet, over their heads and out of reach that it almost felt like Stanley was trying to miss them. This was not a game lost on poor game planning or play calling. The plan was good. The calls were good. The execution was garbage.

The worry going forward is that Stanley just may not be ready for the bright lights of a big game. In both of Iowa’s marquee matchups against ranked foes this season, he has seemed shaky and nervous. We know he can be a much, much better passer than he showed against Wisconsin and Penn State. But we need him to demonstrate it in a game that really matters. I guess a silver lining is it seems highly unlikely he’ll take his talents to the NFL after his junior year. The League isn’t big on signal callers who let the moment get too big for them.

There are other reasons for at least mild optimism.

The other Big 10 West results Saturday proved this side of the conference is big pile of “meh.” If Iowa can beat Purdue next week – which I think is quite likely – and Wisconsin drops another, a win against Northwestern at home would resurrect Iowa’s date in Indianapolis. Maybe Stanley could then make us all eat our words about his lack of big game readiness.

But even if not, a 10-win season and a nice bowl destination is still growth over last year.

It’s probably unfair that I’m as upset as I am about Saturday’s outcome in Beaver Stadium, considering I picked it as a loss pre-season and again in both the Hawkeye Report breakdown and on the 12 Saturdays podcast. But it was the HOW of the loss that sticks in my craw. I have no problem tipping my hat and acknowledging when Iowa falls to a more talented or better executing team.

But once again, the door was left wide open and the Hawks somehow found a way to slam it shut in their own faces.

Until Iowa finds a way to get over the big game hump, it makes no sense to count on them.

