With six minutes or so remaining in the game - clinging to a 1-point lead Iowa fought desperately to achieve after flailing against Purdue most of the day - needing only to run some clock and get a few first downs to likely salt away victory, the Hawkeyes instead committed two backbreaking holding penalties in the span of three snaps.

At that precise moment I turned to Bladel, my Kinnick seatmate and fellow Iowa fandom sufferer, and opined that we might as well turn off the television.

“Here’s what is going to happen,” I said. “We will get conservative, boot a sub-par punt, fail to stop a 4th down conversion and Purdue will win on a field goal with just a few seconds left.”

An ineffective halfback dive on 2nd and 24, a 31-yard line drive punt to midfield, a converted 4th and 2 by Purdue’s non-mobile quarterback and a clean field goal make with just seconds remaining later, and my prescience was confirmed.

I’d tell you to be impressed, except it is so depressingly predictable.

Time and time again over the past several seasons, Iowa has come up just short in big games. These Hawks are criminally “non-clutch” and the numbers prove it.

Since the 2016 Rose Bowl loss, Iowa has posted a 5-7 record in games when it either had the ball with a chance to win or tie on the last drive or needed a late game stop to secure victory. And while that number is quite grim, it’s even worse when looked at in terms of big games against good opponents. The only such “big” win in that time period – I’d argue - is the 2016 Michigan game the Hawks won on a walk-off field goal. The other four teams making up the five wins? Rutgers, Iowa State and Minnesota, twice. Woof.

Meantime, here is the sad tale of the tape in the losses where Iowa failed in the clutch:

· 2016 North Dakota State: Defense can’t get a stop, NDSU kicks a walk-off field goal.

· 2016 Northwestern: Iowa has ball with 2:11 left down 38-31. Hawkeyes put together a five-play drive for 22 yards culminating in an interception with 1:05 left. NU kills clock and wins.

· 2017 Penn State: PSU goes 65 yards in 12 plays on last drive of game after Iowa takes a late lead, Trace McSorley throws a walk-off touchdown to win by two.

· 2017 Michigan State: Iowa gets ball back trailing by a touchdown with 2:02 to go on its own 16. Incomplete pass, sack, 11-yard completion on 3rd and 18 to get it to 4th and 7, false start penalty, game over. MSU wins 17-10.

· 2017 Northwestern: Hawks go 4 and out in overtime when Fant drops a pass that would've gotten the first down. Lose 17-10.

· 2018 Penn State: Iowa lost this one twice trailing 30-24. The first drive ended with a ridiculous interception at the 2-yard line with 3:18 left. Iowa forces a punt and drives to the PSU 44-yard line down 6 points and fails to convert a 4th and 10.

· 2018 Purdue: Offense gets pinned and goes three-and-out after taking its first lead of the day. Defense can't get a stop. Purdue kicks game winner. Iowa has time to do the goofy toss the ball back thing on the kickoff. Game ends.

Say what you will, at least Iowa finds comically unique ways to blow these games! One week it’s special teams errors. The next, the quarterback is woefully inaccurate. Then the quarterback gets good again and the secondary lets Purdue’s non-star receivers abuse it over and over and over.

Iowa held all-everything Purdue freshman Rondale Moore to six receptions for 31 yards and no touchdowns and Nate Stanley bounced back from his PSU clunker to put up 275 yards with a 65 percent completion rate, one touchdown and no interceptions. Hell, the Hawks even hit the magical 100-plus rushing total that used to be a harbinger of winning and still managed to find a way to lose.

The salt in the wound is that in both these last two late game collapses, Iowa had so much to play for. Win both, and I believe Iowa is on its way to Indianapolis. Win just one, get a little help from a suddenly reeling Wisconsin who has a concussed quarterback, and the odds are still high for a championship game appearance.

At times – both in the season as a whole and within individual games – it feels like Iowa is allergic to success. Finally get ranked after poleaxing Ohio State last year? Promptly play terribly against Wisconsin and get knocked out of the rankings. Climb up into the CFP in 2018? Drop two winnable games on the road in a row and fall out of contention. Grab a lead against Purdue after fighting for it all day? Then go three and out and fail to get a stop on defense. Whenever there is a glimmer of hope for Iowa to do something on the big stage and get recognition nationally, it finds a way to muck it up lately.

Whew, that is a lot of doom and gloom I just laid out there. And I don’t feel guilty for pointing out this flaw, because it seems to be about the only thing holding the program back right now. As we’ve seen in the results – even the losses – Iowa is RIGHT THERE with any team they play. There is no big gap between Iowa’s talent, play calling or execution with the teams it needs to vanquish to achieve its goal of a Big 10 championship and big-time bowl game. It must simply learn to finish when the spotlight is gleaming.

It is hard to think about in the aftermath of a second gut-punch loss, but this squad can still end this season on a very positive note. If Iowa wins out and finishes 9-3, it will have done so without dropping a game in which it was favored and improved on last season’s fair regular season record of 7-5. But man, 9-3 is hard to stomach when you know the team had the horses to put up 10 wins or more.

But until Iowa breaks its tendency to come up short in the clutch, I would not recommend fans let their hopes get too high.

