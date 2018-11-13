It is a good thing for Iowa football that I – and thousands of like-minded souls from across this state – enjoy drinking beer outside in the cold with friends, because other than tailgating, there is very little incentive remaining to come to Kinnick Stadium on a crisp fall afternoon.

That is, unless you really like reruns.

Hell, I pondered just changing a couple names and dates from about five previous columns penned after the magical 2015 season ended and re-running it this week. I mean, the script remains maddeningly the same:

Iowa plays well but can’t finish a close game. A play here or there and Iowa really could have beaten a good team. Iowa can’t quite finish off an opponent, despite having the ball at the end of the game with a chance to score. Iowa’s defense plays great for three quarters then folds like a beginner origami set in the fourth quarter. This (insert 6, 7 or 8) win season was this close to being fantastic, but fans will have to settle for pretty good. Just wait until next season!

Stop me if you’ve heard this one (or ten) before.

Yawn.

Objectively, Iowa fans are probably far too angry at this team and coaching staff for its failure to deliver on a promising season in 2018. Again, Iowa is sort of, kind of good. They can poleaxe bad teams and hang right there with good teams. Fans of programs like Indiana or Illinois or Minnesota probably roll their eyes at Iowa fans’ First World problems of “only” notching winning seasons and mid-level bowl games.

But I’ll own my anger. When Iowa fumbled away its last gasp attempt to salvage victory, fumbling on an ill-advised run play call during a desperate two-minute drill, I kicked my empty souvenir cup several rows down Section 109. (I’m pretty sure my kick went farther than the average Iowa punt on Saturday too.)

The Hawkeyes’ abject failure to even look competitive for most of the day against Northwestern is frankly hard to fathom.

At least earlier in the season, Iowa was finding new and interesting ways to lose. Muffed kick returns! Uncharacteristic penalties at inopportune times! Not being able to PUNT, for God’s sake!

But this past Saturday was like a greatest hits of craptastic Iowa play of yore: an offense stuck in quicksand, a defense that shuts down an opponent right until the point where it actually matters, top playmakers sitting on the bench while errant passes fly past overmatched receivers, head-scratching play calls like a halfback dive in the two minute drill after your quarterback seems to have gotten on track and on the heels of a previous killer fumble by a running back.

Particularly galling this past Saturday is the fact the 65,000 or so frigid souls who stayed in the stadium did yeoman’s work cheering their lungs out, exhorting the Hawkeyes to do something, anything, to salvage a quickly deteriorating season.

Only to be met with that popcorn fart of a game.

Since the aforementioned undefeated run through the conference three seasons ago, Iowa has posted a 13-12 record against conference foes. The Hawkeyes are in the midst of a three-game losing streak to Wisconsin, a three-game losing streak to Northwestern and a two-game losing streak against Purdue. Kirk Ferentz has a losing record against Badger coach Paul Chryst, Northwestern Coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Boilermaker’s Jeff Brohm.

You may have noticed that those are the three programs Iowa is and has been looking up at in the Big 10 West standings of late.

Coach Ferentz’ stated goal at the beginning of every season is to compete for a Big 10 championship and then let the bowl/playoff chips fall where they may. He is currently doing a terrible job putting his team in a position to do so.

To be clear, this is NOT a “fire the coach” column. As noted, Iowa has been slightly above average. The stadium remains mostly sold out and the athletic department coffers are presumably also full. Coach Ferentz’s seat may not be a throne of ice, but it is in the refrigerated section at the very least.

But if the long-range plan is to install offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz – who called run play after run play and horizontal pass after horizontal pass Saturday despite an offensive line getting about as much push as a 7-year-old kid shoving a grand piano up a staircase – as the next Iowa head coach, something must give.

There are only two games left, and if Iowa doesn’t win out, there is going to be another season of discontent in Hawkeyeland. I truly thought “Ferentz Fatigue” was gone for good, but after that somnolent performance by the Hawks on Kinnick last Saturday, heads are beginning to nod again.

