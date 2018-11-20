If Champaign-Urbana is not where football went to die, the sport is at best on life support in the old stomping grounds of Red Grange and Dick Butkus.

Upon walking into Memorial Stadium – a handsome brick edifice reminiscent of Kinnick Stadium two or three renovations ago – one is greeted with a timeline painted on the wall featuring Illini All-Americans, Big 10 titles and even five national championships from the days when pictures were in black and white.

It is a bit like looking at a fossil record leading up to an extinction event. Or, more recently, Nebraska football.

To say gameday in C-U is underwhelming is an understatement. On a typically gloomy day on the central Illinois prairie (seriously, does the sun ever come out down there?) tens of people were tepidly tailgating among mostly empty lots. The server at the restaurant we stopped at seemed genuinely flummoxed that 90 percent of the establishment’s tables were occupied by traveling Hawkeye fans.

“Is there a basketball game today or something?” I overheard him ask a waitress. I am certain he – and most of the citizens we saw – had no idea and certainly zero interest that a Big 10 football game was commencing in a couple hours.

Heading to our seats, it was an even sadder scene. Yes it was cold – but still a good 10 degrees warmer than packed Kinnick Stadium was the prior week – but empty orange seatbacks outnumbered Illini fans significantly.

And the fans that were there were consistently drowned out pre-game by the vociferous black and gold caravan that trekked down Interstate 74. Once the beatdown commenced, of course, it got even worse. By midway through the third quarter – with Iowa trouncing the outmatched Illini 42-0 – my son counted the kids remaining in the Illinois student section. There were 38 of them.

Now, I’m not going to use the fall of Illinois football as a cautionary tale for Iowa fans, although I do think that many of those calling for both Ferentz heads amid the recent three-game losing streak might want to look up the phrase “unintended consequences” in the dictionary.

Because of its rabid fan base, improved facilities and remarkable stability from having only two coaches over four decades, Hawkeye football is in little danger of sinking to the apathetic depths bedeviling Illinois.

But I do think there remains a lesson for Iowa fans in the ILL-LOL situation.

More than anything, seeing Illini fans watch their team take a historic beating in person without even booing or reacting with anything beyond a 1,000-yard stare and visages of stoic indifference was just sad. I lived on the Iowa-Illinois border when this rivalry in both football and basketball was red hot and vitriolic. Now, beating Illinois feels the same as beating Western Illinois – kind of fun but ultimately meaningless.

I think it’s not only acceptable, but healthy to criticize faults in the Iowa football program. Over the years, I’ve bitched and moaned plenty of times about staid play calling, odd personnel decisions and the stubbornness and even hubris of Iowa football’s leadership.

That said, take a trip to Champaign, or Lawrence, Kansas, or whatever New Jersey toxic Superfund site Rutgers plays football on top of and think about how good we’ve got it. Last week in the column I mused that our “nightmare” of repetitive 7-5ish seasons might be a First World Problem. Having just returned from college football’s version of Bangladesh, I can assure you, it’s true.

College football is supposed to be fun. It’s about big crowds gathering to cheer on their team. It’s about college towns rallying around their young heroes and cheering them on through thick and thin. It’s about generations sharing old game stories around festive tailgates. Literally none of that happens in Champaign-Urbana, and hasn’t for some time. I can’t even imagine how depressing that would be to see here in Iowa City.

So as you gear up to cheer on the Hawks in their nationally televised rivalry game with Nebraska that will be played in front of a full house in a city awash with football excitement this Black Friday, take a moment to be thankful for what we have.

Do we all wish it would be better, that Iowa would be a 10-win a year program and battling at the end of November for a Big 10 championship every season? Hell yes. And we as fans should do what little we can to impress on the athletic department our desire and support for that success.

But those demands and desires should never prevent us from appreciating what we have. Because it’s pretty special.

Follow me on Twitter @ToryBrecht and @12Saturdays.